Canadian men's gymnastics team falls short of Olympic berth

STUTTGART, Germany — Canada will not compete in the men's team competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after failing to earn a quota spot on Monday at the world championships.

Canada finished 17th at the worlds. The top nine teams, excluding previous qualifiers China, Russia and Japan, earned tickets to Tokyo.

"Words don't really express the emotions felt by the team right now," said Canada head coach Ed Van Hoof.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Everyone involved — the athletes, the coaches, the judges, and their families — got behind the team effort and I thank them for that. As with every Olympic Games qualification, expectations were high. The team is much improved since Doha 2018 (at the world championships). These guys gave their best, but unfortunately, we came up short."

The top eight teams qualified for Wednesday's world championship team final.

Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., William Emard of Laval, Que., Cory Paterson of Montreal, Jackson Payne of Calgary and Sam Zakutney of Ottawa formed Canada's team.

The Canadian women's team finished fifth on Sunday and earned a berth in Tuesday's final and the Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

The Canadian Press