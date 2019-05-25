Canadian men advance to Cup quarter-finals at London 7s

Canada finished pool play with a 31-12 win over Japan to help them claim a spot in the Cup quarter-finals at the men's World Rugby Sevens event in London.

A first-half hat trick from Adam Zaruba gave Canada a 19-5 lead heading into the second half.

Justin Douglas and Jake Thiel scored a try each in the second half to put the finishing touches on the win over the Japanese.

South Africa's 40-21 victory over Argentina sealed Canada's spot in the Cup quarter-final, which will come against the U.S. on Sunday at 6:42 a.m. ET.

Canada began its Saturday with a narrow win over Argentina, before the Canadians were outscored 31-0 in the second half against South Africa on the way to a 45-14 defeat.

A patient Canadian squad scored a try to enter the half tied 14-14 with the two-time defending Series champions but South Africa responded early in the second half, taking advantage of a high pass by its opponent that curled too much, and the rout was on.

With the win over Argentina, the South Africans became the only team to win their pool at each event this season.