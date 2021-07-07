Canadian men to renew acquaintances with Haiti at CONCACAF Gold Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Frantzdy Pierrot scored three goals in 13 minutes as Haiti defeated Bermuda 4-1 Tuesday to advance to the main field of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, joining Canada, Martinique and the U.S. in Group B.

Pierrot, who plays for Guingamp in the French second tier, scored in the 23rd, 28th and 34th minute at DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF.

The 70th-ranked Canadians have history with No. 83 Haiti at the CONCACAF championship. The Haitians rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the 2019 tournament quarterfinals to oust Canada 3-2.

Canada took a measure of revenge last month, defeating Haiti 4-0 on aggregate to reach the final round of World Cup qualifying in the region that covers North and Central American and the Caribbean.

Haiti was one of 12 teams entered in the Gold Cup qualification tournament, which sent three teams to the 16-country main field. The Haitians defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1 last Friday before dispatching Bermuda.

Trinidad and Tobago also advanced to the main field, defeating French Guiana 8-7 in a penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1. Guatemala met Guadeloupe in a later start Tuesday to decide the third qualifier.

The Canadian men open play Sunday against Martinique, which is unranked because it is not a member of FIFA, before facing Haiti on July 15 and the 20th-ranked U.S. on July 18. All three matches are at Children's Mercy Stadium in Kansas City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021

The Canadian Press