Canadian men looking to finalize a June friendly with second-ranked France

The Canadian men's soccer team could have a summer to remember this year, with games against the top two teams in the world.

The 49th-ranked Canadians are working on a friendly with second-ranked France ahead of taking part in Copa America in June.

L'Equipe, the French sports daily, reports that the French are looking to play Canada on June 9 in Bordeaux as the last test for Didier Deschamps' squad before Euro 2024 kicks off June 14 in Germany.

Paulo Senra, Canada Soccer's chief communications and content officer, confirmed that Canada is "actively in conversations with the French Football Federation" for a June friendly in France.

The Canadian men have faced France just once before, in their first-ever game at the FIFA World Cup in 1986 in Mexico. A star-studded French side needed a 79th-minute goal by Jean-Pierre Papin to win 1-0.

The France game would be the second high-profile outing for the Canadian men during the June international window. Canada Soccer has already announced a June 6 date with the seventh-ranked Netherlands in Rotterdam.

CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choinière, who won his second Canada cap coming off the bench in last month's Copa America qualifying win over Trinidad and Tobago, hopes to play his way back into the Canadian squad this summer.

"If after all I get called up, playing against players like that is exceptional, it's the top level," he said. "It would be fun. We would get to compare ourselves. We would also be able to prepare ourselves for the Copa America. It's really fun to play teams like that."

The June games would feature Canada's highest-ranked opponent since the 2022 World Cup when the Canadian men lost 1-0 to second-ranked Belgium.

The Canadian men are set to face No. 14 Mexico during the September international window with the Sept. 10 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The marquee matchups are proof of the benefits of making major tournaments, with Canadians turning heads in their march to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — their first appearance at the soccer showcase since 1986 — and adding more lustre to their brand as one of six CONCACAF guest teams at Copa America.

The Canadians have been drawn in a group with No. 1 Argentina, No. 32 Peru and No. 42 Chile at Copa America and will open against Argentina in the June 20 tournament opener at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With files from Daniel Rainbird in Montreal

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press