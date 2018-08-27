Canadian men look to climb the world ladder at under-20 rugby tournament

Canada's bid to win promotion to the elite World Rugby U20 Championship starts Tuesday in Bucharest.

The young Canadian men play Portugal in the second-tier World Rugby U20 Trophy, an eight-team competition whose winner graduates to play alongside the likes of New Zealand, South Africa, England and France.

Canada has not played in the top-tier age-group tournament since 2009 when it finished 14th. It has competed a level below since, coming close to promotion in 2013 and 2015 when it was runner-up to Italy and Georgia, respectively.

Other years have been less profitable. Canada has finished fifth (2011), sixth (2010 and 2012) and seventh (2014 and 2017). It failed to make the field in 2016, losing to the United States in qualifying.

Last year in Uruguay, Canada lost to eventual champion Japan, Chile and Namibia before blanking Hong Kong 38-0 in the seventh-place game.

Coach Jeff Williams has made seven changes from the squad that ran up an 82-62 aggregate qualifying win over the U.S. in Texas, adding players who impressed at the subsequent Canadian under-19 championship.

After Portugal, Canada faces Uruguay on Sept. 1 and Fiji on Sept. 5.

"It's definitely the tougher pool of the two," said Williams. "Portugal came second last year (losing 14-3 to Japan in a rain-shortened match) ... They're a well-drilled team, they train together all the time, they're extremely professional so they'll be hard to beat. The Uruguayans are very similar."

The young Fijians, who are more likely to be in academies spread around the world, come full of flair and athleticism.

"It's maybe not be as structured a game but they're just so talented," Williams said of the Pacific Islanders. "It's a tough pool but we're excited. If you're going to win the tournament, you've got to play everybody."

Story Continues

The other pool features host Romania, Hong Kong, Namibia and Samoa, which was relegated from last year's World Rugby U20 Championship.

Romania, Samoa and Uruguay have all won the U20 Trophy tournament in the past.

Preparation time for the under-20 team is traditionally a problem, given that Rugby Canada can be cash strapped. But several benefactors stepped forward to help fund extended training camps in advance of qualifying and the tournament.

The Canada Under-20 Support Group includes Karl Fix, David Robertson, Andrew Purdey, Bill Webb, Mike Holmes and former Canadian national team coach Pat Parfrey as well as Shawnigan Lake School on Vancouver Island.

The extra time has made for a fitter, stronger team.

"Just having this little taste that we've had has been so beneficial for the team," said Williams, who was able to hold a 10-day camp on Vancouver Island in advance of the tournament. "It's been great."

University of Victoria flanker James O'Neill captains the young Canadians. He is one of the returning players from last year along with hooker Jack McRogers, winger Jack McCarthy and scrum half Will Percillier.

Lock Quentin James is the son of former Canadian captain Mike James.

There is also youth in the form of Campbell Clarke, who just turned 17 in July. An 11th-round draft choice of the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in 2017, the St. John's native attends St. Andrews College in Aurora, Ont.

Canada Roster

Gabriel Casey, Ottawa, Bytown Blues; Campbell Clarke, St. John's, N.L., Swilers RFC; Reid Davis, Surrey, B.C., Bayside RFC; Tyler Duguid, Edmonton, Nor'Westers; Elias Ergas, Vancouver, UBC Thunderbirds; Peter Ingoldsby, Exmouth RFC (England); Quentin James, Vancouver, Perpignan (France); Gavin Kratz, Victoria, UVIC Vikes; Lachlan Kratz, Victoria, Castaway Wanderers; Jackson Matthews, Montreal, UVIC Vikes; Jack McCarthy, St. John's, N.L., Vandals RFC; Jack McRogers, Toronto, McMaster University; Josiah Morra, Toronto, Toronto Saracens; Guershom Mukendi, Mississauga, Ont, Stoney Creek RFC; James O’Neill (capt.), Cochrane, Alta., UVIC Vikes; Will Percillier, Victoria, UBC Thunderbirds; Brennig Prevost, Victoria, UVIC Vikes; Emerson Prior, Toronto, Trent University; Seth Purdey, Shawnigan Lake, B.C., UCal at Berkeley; Tyler Rockwell, Calgary, James Bay AA; Tyler Rowland, Toronto, UBC Thunderbirds; Owain Ruttan, Toronto, UBC Thunderbirds; Brandon Schellenberger, Victoria, Castaway Wanderers; Michael Smith, Surrey, B.C., UBC Thunderbirds; Kevin Vertkas, Toronto, UBC Thunderbirds; Mitchell Wainman, Banff, Alta.

Head Coach: Jeff Williams

Assistant Coach: Adam Roberts

Manager: Pat Parfrey

Tournament Schedule

Aug. 28: vs. Portugal

Sept. 1: vs. Uruguay

Sept. 5: vs Fiji

Sep. 9: vs. TBD

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press