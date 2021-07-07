Canadian men face tough rugby sevens road at Tokyo Olympics

·4 min read

The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will land in the deep end at the Tokyo Olympics, opening against Rio 2016 runner-up Britain before facing defending Olympic champion Fiji later in the day.

The July 26 games will be the second and eighth of the day. Host Japan kicks off the men's competition against Fiji, which defeated Britain 43-7 to win gold at the 2016 Games in Rio.

The Canadian men wrap up Group B play against Japan in the opening match July 27. The Japanese finished fourth in Rio, beaten 54-14 by South Africa.

The top two teams in each of the three pools plus the two best third-pace finishers advance to the quarterfinals.

The Canadian women, who won bronze at Rio, open July 29 against Brazil before facing Fiji. They finish off Group B play the next day against France.

The Australian women won gold in Rio, defeating New Zealand 24-17. Canada claimed the bronze with a 33-10 win over Britain.

The Olympic sevens draw had been previously announced. On Wednesday, the tournament schedule was unveiled.

The rugby sevens competition will last six days in total, with the men's medals decided on July 28 and the women's on July 31. Play will take place at the Tokyo Stadium, which hosted matches at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Football and modern pentathlon will also use the 48,000-seat venue.

Tokyo marks the Canadian men's first Olympic appearance.

The men qualified back in July 2019, going undefeated at the Rugby Americas North Sevens tournament in the Cayman Islands. With the U.S. having already qualified by virtue of their position in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings, Canada dispatched Bermuda (twice), Barbados, Mexico, Guyana and Jamaica by a combined score of 293-15.

Canada's men stood eighth in the World Series standings after finishing third in March 2020 at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver, the last tournament to take place before the Series was halted by the pandemic. New Zealand topped the series standings ahead of South Africa and Fiji.

The Canadian women were tied with Australia on points behind leader New Zealand in the overall standings. The Canadians finished on the podium in four of the five women's events that took place before the shutdown, with three second-place finishes and one third.

France, Fiji and Brazil, Canada's first opponents in Tokyo, are ranked fourth, seventh and 12 respectively.

Both Canadian teams have had little competition in recent months other than the Emirates Invitational Sevens, played over two weekends in Dubai in April. The women won the tournament on the first weekend while the men placed fifth. In the second tournament, both teams finished runner-up.

The Canadian women's squad features six players who were in Rio: Landry, Britt Benn, Bianca Farella, Kayla Moleschi, Karen Paquin and Charity Williams. And Kaili Lukan is the younger sister of Megan Lukan, who was part of the Rio squad.

The women's preparations for the Games were interrupted by the team's formal complaint under Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy in January. Longtime coach John Tait stepped down in April in the wake of an independent review that said while the conduct described in the complaint reflected the experiences of the athletes, it did not fall within the policy's definition of harassment or bullying.

Australian Mick Byrne has taken over as coach. Former England sevens star Henry Paul is in charge of the Canadian men.

New Zealand, the U.S., and Australia joined the Canadian women in qualifying for the Tokyo field via their World Series performance. Britain, China, Fiji, Kenya and Brazil joined host Japan through regional qualification while France and Russia advanced via the recent Olympic repechage tournament in Monaco.

On the men's side, Fiji, the U.S., New Zealand and South Africa qualified via their World Series performances. Canada, Argentina, Australia, Britain, Kenya and South Korea joined Japan through regional qualifying. Ireland qualified via the repechage.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter


This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA Finals: Chris Paul points Phoenix Suns to commanding Game 1 win over Milwaukee Bucks

    Chris Paul waited 16 years for his first NBA Finals game and seized the moment.

  • Projected No. 1 NHL pick Owen Power 'leaning towards' returning to Michigan

    It would be an absurdly rare move for a No. 1 overall NHL pick to return to school instead of turning pro, but Michigan's Owen Power may do just that.

  • For one night only, the Italy of old stymied Spain

    Your eyes and the metrics might say Spain deserved to win. As Italy has all but trademarked, deserve's got nothing to do with it.

  • Adam Silver on ESPN's Rachel Nichols fallout: 'Careers shouldn't be erased by a single comment'

    "It’s one thing to talk about the principles around diversity and inclusion. It’s something else when it comes to somebody’s specific job."

  • 911 calls provide more details on Matiss Kivlenieks' tragic death

    A series of calls made to 911 provided further details into the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.

  • MacLean takes heat for not asking Bettman about Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations

    Sportsnet's Ron MacLean refused to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman a question about the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations and is taking heat for it.

  • Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers win The Match over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson

    The fourth edition of The Match goes to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Patrick Mahomes sounds off again after Sha'Carri Richardson denied spot on Olympics relay team

    The Chiefs quarterback wasn't the only person miffed with the USATF decision to deny Richardson a spot in Tokyo.

  • Blue Jays trade Rowdy Tellez to Brewers for reliever Trevor Richards, prospect

    The Toronto Blue Jays have added another intriguing arm to their bullpen, but it cost them Rowdy Tellez.

  • Josh Anderson's roller-coaster season mirrors the Canadiens at large

    Josh Anderson's first season with the Montreal Canadiens has been turbulent and erratic, but in many ways serves as a mirror of his team's season more broadly.

  • 'Not good': Roger Federer opens up on 'terrible' family heartache

    Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.

  • Spain has hopes of a bright future after Euro 2020 campaign

    MADRID (AP) — Losing big matches inevitably leads to questions about the future. With Pedri González, Spain already seems to have the answer. Still only 18, Pedri was the man in the middle at the European Championship, starting every match for his team and controlling the transition between the defense and offense. That quality and leadership, even coming from a teenager playing in his first major tournament, helped Spain make it all the way to the semifinals. “What Pedri has done during this Eu

  • The Daily Sweat: Who are the best and worst MLB teams to bet on?

    The All-Star break is coming next week, so it’s a good time to assess which teams have performed the best and the worst for bettors.

  • The Latest: Danes to bring handful of soccer fans from home

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The Danish soccer federation has invited 40 fans to fly to London on a chartered plane to watch the country’s national team face England in the European Championship semifinals. Soccer fans from other countries have been prevented from attending matches at Wembley Stadium this week because of coronavirus restrictions in Britain. The Danish federation says the lucky fans that were chosen to fly on the official delegation’s flight will be in a “bub

  • Rules governing Olympic runners send a disturbing message to female athletes, especially those who are Black

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. At a track meet in Poland last week, Christine Mboma won the women's 400 metres in 48.54 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year. If you hadn't heard of her before that blazing fast run, that's normal. Mboma's an 18-year-old phenom from Namibia and a newcomer to the European circuit where established stars compete, and her clocking set a new world

  • Canadian men's field hockey team wants to be 'giant killers' in Tokyo

    With a scorching sun blasting down Tuesday afternoon on Tamanawis Field in Surrey, B.C., Canada's men's field hockey team continued its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, with a focus on trying to finally break through at the big event. This is the first time since the Games in 1984 and 1988 that the men's program is returning to consecutive Olympics having also competed in Rio, but for two of the veteran players just showing up at the event, that can't be the mark of success anymore. "Canada

  • Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since before World War II, Jon Cooper could not bear to watch the joyful aftermath. "I’m looking away from the whole thing," he said. Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning had just lost the 2015 series in six games after their first trip to the final of what turned out to be three times in seven years. Even after winning it all in 2020, he vividly remembers the feeling of watching Chicago players celebrating

  • Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Silver said about 6,200 words in his annual state-of-the-league news conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Here’s one that stood out: Parity. The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. The teams combined to use 19 players in the game; 18 were making their finals debuts. It was something new and different, for certa

  • Stanton's homer starts barrage, Yankees thump Mariners 12-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1 on Tuesday night. The Yankees seemed to release nearly a week worth of frustration with an early offensive outburst against the Mariners and one-time New York prospect Justus Sheffield. New York had been a reeling for more than a week, a stretch that included being swept

  • Myers, Machado lead Padres to 7-4 win against Nationals

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs, and Manny Machado celebrated his 29th birthday with three hits and three runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 on Tuesday night. Machado singled in the go-ahead run during the three-run fifth and also had two doubles. Myers homered to right-center off Erick Fedde (4-5) for a 3-0 lead with no outs in the fourth inning. It was his 10th. Machado was aboard on a leadoff double and Eric Hosmer on a sing