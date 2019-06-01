Canadians go winless in pool play at Paris 7s

Canada didn't get the start they were hoping for at the final World Series Rugby Sevens tournament of the season in Paris on Saturday.

Canada began by dropping a 21-19 decision to Samoa.

Andrew Coe scored a pair of tries while Mike Fuailefau had the other for Canada. The Canadians held the lead late into the match but surrendered a try in the final minute of their tournament-opening loss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WATCH | Canada vs. Samoa:

In their next match against Spain, Canada found themselves in an early 12-0 hole they could not climb out of, losing the match 24-19.

Nathan Hirayama, Adam Zaruba and Josiah Morra chipped in with tries

Canada's final game of pool play was another loss, this time at the hands of the powerhouse Americans.

The U.S. scored a 26-12 win, powered by a two-try performance from Kevon Williams.

Fiji, the top competitor to the Americans for the 2019 Series title, won its first match over England by a lopsided score of 52-14 before demolishing Argentina, 40-26.

The two countries remain on pace to meet in the Cup semifinal.