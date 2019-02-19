Canadian women's rink rolls to win over Japan at world junior championships

LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Canada's Selena Sturmay never trailed en route to a 9-6 win over Japan's Ani Enami on Monday at the world junior curling championships.

Sturmay's Edmonton-based rink (2-1) scored two in the first end and three in the second end to take charge. Japan dropped to 0-3.

It was the second win in a row for Sturmay, third Adam Marks, second Kate Goodhelpsen and lead Paige Papley.

Canada sits in a tie for third in the 10-team competition with China and Korea. Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser and Russia's Vlada Rumyanceva lead the way at 3-0.

The Canadian women, looking to defend the title won by Nova Scotia's Kaitlyn Jones last year, return to action Tuesday with games against Sweden and Korea.

Meanwhile, Tyler Tardi's Canadian men's rink dropped to a 2-2 record after an 8-7 extra-ends loss to Scotland's Ross Whyte (4-0).

Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Matthew Hall and lead Alex Horvath scored a single in the ninth and 10th ends to force the extra end, where Whyte earned a point.

The loss to Scotland came after an 8-3 win over Switzerland's Marco Hoesli (2-2) earlier in the day.

The top four teams in men's and women's play advance to semifinals on Friday. The finals are Saturday.

The Canadian Press