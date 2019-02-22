Canadian men's rink set to meet Norway in semifinals at world juniors

LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Canada's Selena Sturmay has advanced to the semifinals at the world junior curling championships.

Sturmay's Edmonton-based rink beat Russia's Vlada Rumyanceva 8-3 in the final draw of the round-robin on Friday to secure a playoff spot.

Canada was one of four teams to finish at 6-3, but earned second place — top spot amongst those teams — after tiebreakers.

Sturmay will face Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser (6-3), the third-place finisher, in a semifinal on Friday. Keiser has lost three of her last four, including a 6-4 setback against Sturmay.

First-place Yu Han (8-1) of China takes on Rumyanceva (6-3) in the other semi.

South Korea's Min Ji Kim also finished 6-3, but missed the playoffs.

On the men's side, Canada's Tyler Tardi will face Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell in a semifinal.

B.C.'s Tardi (7-2), the reigning world champ, and Ramsfjell (6-3) finished second and third, respectively, in the round-robin standings.

Tardi hammered New Zealand's Matthew Neilson 12-1 in the final round-robin draw on Friday morning, while Ramsfjell beat Sweden's Daniel Berggren 10-7.

Canada beat Norway 6-4 in their round-robin game.

The other semifinal pits Scotland's Ross Whyte (9-0) against Switzerland's Marco Hoesli (6-3).

The women's and men's finals are Saturday.

The Canadian Press