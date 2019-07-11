Canadian lightweight John (The Bull) Makdessi added to UFC 241 card

TORONTO — Veteran Canadian lightweight John (The Bull) Makdessi will face American Devonte (King Kage) Smith next month at UFC 241 in Anaheim.

It will be 17th UFC fight for Makdessi, who has won 10 and lost six. Among Canadians, only Georges St-Pierre (22), Patrick (The Predator) Cote (21) and Sam (Hands of Stone) Stout (20) have more UFC fights to their credit, and all three are retired.

The 25-year-old Smith (10-1-0) has won his last six, including two in the UFC.

The Aug. 17 main event at the Honda Center sees heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier take on former title-holder Stipe Miocic in a rematch of UFC 226 when Cormier won the championship belt.

Makdessi is coming off a unanimous decision over Peruvian Jesus (El Mudo) Penudo on a UFC televised card in March in Nashville.

The fight was short on action with the taller Penudo offering little. The judges scored it 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 for Makdessi (17-6-0), who stretched his UFC win streak to three.

The two were a late matchup after their original opponents withdrew through injury.

A longtime member of Montreal's Tristar Gym, the 34-year-old Makdessi now trains in Milwaukee under coach Duke Roufus, a four-time kickboxing world champion.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press