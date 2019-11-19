Bianca Andreescu, Penny Oleksiak chug drinks courtside at Raptors game

(Twitter/@Raptors)

19-year-olds Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak are undoubtedly the most powerful Canadian duo at Scotiabank Arena this evening and have plenty of accolades to cheers to, which they did in style on Monday night.

Penny was already a legend at the age of 16, becoming the first Canadian to ever win four medals at a single Summer Games, tying her as Canada’s most decorated Olympic swimmer of all-time. After only one Olympics!

Bianca rose to stardom this summer after winning the US Open and becoming the highest-ever ranked female tennis player in Canada in a mere few months. #SheTheNorth became synonymous with Andreescu, a Mississauga native, and Raptors fan.

This is a girl-power friendship we can all ship.

