Canadian kickboxer Denis (The Bosnian menace) Puric beaten by Thai star in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Canadian kickboxer Denis (The Bosnian Menace) Puric lost by decision to Thai star Rodtang (The Iron Man) Jitmuangnon in the co-main event of "One 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II."

Tawanchai PK Saenchai successfully defended his One Championship featherweight Muay Thai title in the all-Thailand main event Friday night at Impact Arena, winning a decision over No. 3 contender (Smokin) Jo Nattawut.

While Rodtang is One's Muay Thai flyweight champion the Puric fight was contested as a kickboxing bout — with boxing rather than mixed martial arts gloves and no elbows or throws allowed.

The 26-year-old Thai, returning from a nine-month injury absence, is also ranked No. 1 among One's flyweight kickboxing contenders. The kickboxing championship belt belongs to Thailand's (The Kicking Machine) Superlek Kiatmoo9, who was in attendance Friday.

Puric is the No. 2 Muay Thai contender, behind Superlek.

The fight was contested at a catchweight of 141.25 pounds after Rodtang missed weight, meaning the 39-year-old Puric gets a portion of the Thai fighter's purse.

The two men wasted no time getting to business, exchanging heavy blows from the get-go. Puric egged Rodtang on later in the round and the Thai obliged, battering the Hamilton-based fighter and scoring with body blows.

Puric had a better second round, only to see Rodtang turn up the pressure again as the round ended. Rodtang scored again with body blows in the third.

While Puric's first five fights in One were Muay Thai bouts, he is well-versed in kickboxing. He also has MMA experience, competing in Bellator among other promotions.

Rodtang, who had more than 250 wins by the time he turned 21, defeated England's Jonathan Haggerty in August 2019 to win his Muay Thai world title.

Puric's record falls to 3-3-0 since joining One Championship in 2022. The five-foot-four 135-pounder was coming off two victories, winning a decision over England's Jacob Smith in April and a second-round KO of Vietnam's Nguyen (No. 1) Tran Duy Nhat in December, both at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

He has also fought in Singapore and Malaysia for One.

Puric has his own gym in Hamilton called Soi Dogs MMA but often trains elsewhere, to get away from distractions.

Puric came to Thailand in February to prepare for his April 5 bout against Smith. He was offered the Rodtang fight soon after so he stayed in Thailand.

Born to Bosnian parents in Slovenia, Puric and his family lived in both countries before fleeing the war-torn region in 1997 to move to Canada. They lived in Regina and Winnipeg before settling in Hamilton two years later.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024

The Canadian Press