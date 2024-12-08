Canadian Kelly Olynyk returns to Raptors lineup to lead young second unit

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' second unit can be renamed Kelly's Kids.

Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk returned to the Raptors' lineup in a 125-118 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. It was Olynyk's season debut after missing Toronto's first 23 games.

At 33 years old, Olynyk was the oldest player to come off the Raptors bench by seven years.

"Jonathan (Mogbo) is a rookie, Ja'Kobe (Walter) is a rookie, Jamison Battle, rookie, Davion (Mitchell) is in his third, fourth year, said Olynyk, running down the post-game scoresheet. "So young but guys who play hard, play the right way.

"I think I can help them get organized, get good shots, keep the ball moving, and connect the pieces together. And I think that's kind of what my job right now, for that second unit, will be."

Olynyk, who was born in Toronto and raised in Kamloops, B.C., averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 28 games for the Raptors after he was traded by the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8.

He's averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 rebounds over 11 NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Utah and now Toronto.

Olynyk led all reserves on Saturday with 13 points, pulling down four rebounds, getting two steals and dishing out an assist. He said he was happy to be back after missing the Raptors pre-season and first quarter of the season.

"Playing basketball is what I love to do. Whenever you get to wake up and play basketball, it's a great day," said Olynyk. "Obviously, it took a lot longer than I wanted, probably the team wanted, everybody wanted, but those kind of things happen.

"You’ve got to take your time. You can't rush it, but it's nice to get back out there and get into the flow of things."

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said it was great to have the combination of starter Jakob Poeltl and Olynyk at centre because they have such different playing styles.

"The shooting that Kelly brings to the team, that's a big factor there," said Rajakovic. "He's still very good playing in a pocket pass. He's a very good connector, finding his teammates.

"I think he's going to really help that second unit and we're going to take a look at what it looks like when he's playing five, when he's playing four, when he's in different spots on the court. For now, I'm just really glad he's back and playing."

While Poeltl is more of a classic centre, grabbing rebounds and setting picks, Olynyk is more of a creator who can shoot the three. Poeltl had no three-point attempts on Saturday and Olynyk went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Raptors have made up-tempo play in transition their hallmark this season and, given how young his second-unit teammates are, Olynyk is prepared to keep pace.

"Shoot, space the floor, give lots of room for the guards to operate, pass, cut, all those kind of things play into my skill set," said Olynyk, who is a career 36.9 per cent three-point shooter.

"Obviously, coming off being off five, six weeks, you've got to get back into shape if you're going to play that fast. But that will come with time."

