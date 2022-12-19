Canadian Judicial Council recommends Quebec judge's removal from bench

·1 min read

OTTAWA — The Canadian Judicial Council is recommending that a Quebec Superior Court judge be removed from the bench for what it calls serious misconduct.

The council says in a statement that following an inquiry, it has concluded the conduct of Justice Gérard Dugré undermined the public’s confidence in the judiciary and he cannot continue in his role.

In July, an inquiry committee recommended he be removed from office due to "aggressive and disagreeable" attitudes toward lawyers and parties and chronic delays in rendering decisions.

Dugré did not testify at hearings in 2021 but presented evidence that he had a unique style on the bench and that some found him to be compassionate and courteous.

A 17-member panel of the council confirmed the committee's finding in a report dated today, recommending to Justice Minister David Lametti that the judge be removed for conduct that was "manifestly and profoundly destructive of the concept of impartiality, integrity and independence."

Under Canada's Constitution, the justice minister must seek the approval of both the House of Commons and the Senate before removing a judge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Kyrou scores shootout winner as Blues top Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Jordan Kyrou had his hands all over what was best described as a weird victory for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Kyrou scored the shootout winner as the St. Louis Blues came from behind to win their second game in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. He also scored the Blues' first goal in regulation and set up both markers that allowed them to comeback. “It was a crazy game,” Kyrou said. “It was just one of those weird games where weird stuff was happening all game long. It i

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Titans' 4-game skid biggest challenge of Vrabel's tenure

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are facing their biggest challenge of Mike Vrabel's five seasons as head coach. A year ago, Vrabel guided the Titans through using an NFL -record 91 players with two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry missing the final nine games to the AFC's No. 1 seed and a 12-5 record. That earned Vrabel the AP NFL Coach of the Year award. This season, they've used 80 different players, and their grip on the AFC South is slipping way. The Titans (7-7) have lost f

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,