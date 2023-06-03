Canadian Jeff (The Silencer) Smith wins North American darts title at MSG

NEW YORK — Jeff (The Silencer) Smith edged fellow Canadian Matt (The Ginja Ninja)Campbell on Saturday to win the bet365 North American Championship darts title for the second time.

The 47-year-old from Hampton, N.B., opened play by defeating Canadian veteran Jim (The Gentleman) Long, rallying from a 5-3 deficit to win 6-5. Smith then downed American No. 1 Jules van Dongen 6-1 and Hamilton's Campbell to claim the US$10,000 first prize at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

With the match tied at five legs apiece, Campbell had a chance to win with a 114 checkout. But after a 20, he missed a triple-18. Smith then hit the double-eight he needed for the victory.

Smith also won the event, which features eight North American competitors, in 2018.

"It feels good," said Smith. "Winning in Las Vegas was special, but to win in New York — this is unreal. I think this is the venue for North American darts. We had a ton of support here, it's unbelievable."

Smith and Campbell will play as partners later this month in the My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany.

The North American Championship took place in advance of Saturday night's final stage of the 2023 bet365 U.S. Darts Masters, with Smith and Long both in contention in the quarterfinals of the PDC World Series of Darts event.

Long scored a major upset at the U.S. Darts Masters on Friday, defeating world champion Michael (Bully Boy) Smith.

Long won the first-round matchup 6-2, surviving five 180s from the top-seeded world No. 1 from England to advance to the quarterfinals. The 55-year-old from London, Ont., landed three 180s and converted 97 and 115 checkouts to earn a date with 2017 champion Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands in the final eight.

“I’m still taking it in. Michael is the cream of the crop. I’m ecstatic,” said Long, a former World Cup of Darts quarterfinalist. "This is the biggest win of my career by far. I was so nervous. I had so many friends here tonight so it’s a very special moment for me.

“It’s an honour to play these guys. As North American dart players, it’s a real blessing to have the opportunity to play the best players in the world.”

Jeff Smith also recorded an upset, ousting third-seeded Peter (Snakebite) Wright of Scotland 6-2.

Wright is ranked second in the world by the PDC compared to No. 68 for Jeff Smith.

Van Gerwen defeated Canadian Jake Macmillan 6-2 in other first-round action. England's Nathan Aspinall, the 2019 champion, needed to stave off a rally by Campbell to defeat the Canadian No. 1.

Campbell fought back from 4-2 down to level the match at 4-4, only to see Aspinall win legs in 11 and 14 darts to win 6-4.

The field at the two-day event features 16 players contesting 60,000 pounds ($100,280) in prize money and the third World Series title of 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023

The Canadian Press