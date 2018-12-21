Canadian Jim Long loses in second round of world darts championships in London

LONDON — Dutch pro Benito van de Pas needed a 150 checkout to win a tiebreak and beat unheralded Canadian Jim Long 3-2 in the second round of the William Hill World Darts Championship on Friday.

Van de Pas won the first two sets but Long, a 50-year GM worker from London, Ont., took the third set with a 96 checkout and then survived two match darts to force a decider.

With the final set tied at two legs apiece, the match went to a tiebreak. Long had a chance to win but missed a dart at double top and van de Pas made no mistake when it came his turn to finish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Long, who upset Northern Ireland's Mickey Mansell in the first round, collected 25,000 pounds ($42,900) as a second-round loser.

Van de Pas, seeded 30th, meets Spain's Toni Alcinas in the third round.

Long, listed as a 2,500/1 longshot to win it all, was just happy to be in the 96-player field at Alexandra Palace. He qualified by way of his finish on the Championship Darts Corporation circuit in North America this year.

Jeff (The Silencer) Smith of Hampton, N.B., the other Canadian in the 96-player field, lost 3-2 to England's Josh Payne in the first round.

The Canadian Press