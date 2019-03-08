Canadian Jennifer Abel earns two Diving World Series medals

BEIJING — Canada's Jennifer Abel captured two medals on Friday at the second Diving World Series event of the season.

The 27-year-old native of Laval, Que., won bronze in the women's three-metre springboard before teaming up with Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., to take silver in the mixed three-metre synchro springboard.

For Abel, it was a bit of personal redemption after finishing sixth with partner Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu in the synchro springboard event.

"I'm exactly where I want to be and that's the reason why I was disappointed with my performance in synchro yesterday, I was the one who missed and I got really upset at myself," Abel said.

"I think I was pretty consistent today, I was focusing on what I had to do, I was really thinking about doing my dives like I know how to do them without having any second guessing and I didn't pay attention to the scoreboard today."

China's Han Wang and Tingmao Shi took gold and silver, respectively, in the individual event. Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., was fourth.

In the mixed synchro event, Hao Yang and Yani Chang won gold, while Great Britain's Tom Daley and Grace Reid took bronze.

The Canadian Press