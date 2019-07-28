Jamal Murray really wants to see Vince Carter finish career with Raptors

Jamal Murray and Vince Carter battle during a regular season game between the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings in 2018. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

When he agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract with the Denver Nuggets earlier this month, Jamal Murray officially signed the most lucrative NBA deal by a Canadian in history.

With his financial future taken care of, the native of Kitchener, Ont. decided to assist with the prodding of his homeland’s lone franchise to bring back a legendary former player.

On Friday night, the 22-year-old guard posted the following tweet.

Who Wouldn’t wanna see VINSANITY back in Toronto for his final year⁉️ Come back to where it all started VC🐐 #VCTOTHE6 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) July 27, 2019

No ambiguity or subtle hints here. Murray — who was only seven years old when Carter was traded from Toronto to New Jersey — wants to see the winner of the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest back in a Raptors jersey.

Carter, who played six-and-a-half seasons in Toronto before departing in December of 2004, has made it clear that he wants to play one final season in the NBA. Additionally, the 42-year-old said earlier this week that going back to where his professional basketball career began in 1999 would be a “cool situation”.

Although the two have only played against each other a handful of times in the early stages of his career, it’s safe bet that Murray would agree with that statement if this idea became a reality.

