Canadian jailed over £300,000 Aberdeen Airport drugs haul

A Canadian caught with almost £300,000 of cannabis after landing at Aberdeen Airport has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, was detained after landing from Amsterdam. He told UK Border Agency officials he was going to visit his sister in Slough, England.

The drugs were then discovered inside his two suitcases.

Albanskyj, of Mississauga, Ontario, admitted being involved in the supply of cannabis in December.

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick KC told the High Court in Edinburgh: "When asked what was in the suitcases, the accused said it was clothes belonging to himself and his sister.

"When informed that his luggage was to be searched, the accused said that the padlocks on the case belonged to his sister and that he did not know the code to open them.

"He claimed to send a text message to his sister for the codes but said he did not receive a reply."

Albanskyj landed at Aberdeen International Airport

Cannabis was found when the padlocks were cut from the suitcases, with a potential street value of £295,000.

Mr Borthwick said: "The accused confirmed that he had packed both suitcases himself, that he was fully aware of the contents and that he was not carrying anything for anybody else."

Albanskyj was going to be paid about £5,000 for making the trip.

Defence solicitor advocate Christopher MacFarlane described Albanskyj as a courier who was a "small cog" in the drugs trade.

Judge Lady Haldane told the High Court in Edinburgh: "Drug use can cause societal problems and misery to those who become addicted to them. Those who are involved in this trade think nothing of these consequences.

"Given the quantity and the amount of drugs involved, there is no other suitable disposal in this case other than the imposition of a substantial custodial sentence."