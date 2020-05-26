Canadian international Vanessa Gilles signs new deal with France's Bordeaux

Canadian international defender Vanessa Gilles has signed a contract extension with France's FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

The new deal will keep the 24-year-old from Ottawa with the French club through to June 2022.

Gilles joined Bordeaux in 2018, playing 20 matches in 2018-19 season. She saw action in all 16 matches in 2019-2020.

Bordeaux (12-3-1) was third in the French league when play was suspended die to the global pandemic.

Previously she played for Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

While a defender, Gilles can also play up front. She scored 10 goals in 11 games in Cyprus.

Gilles played collegiate soccer at the University of Cincinnati and was American Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

She has won two caps for Canada, making her senior debut in November off the bench against New Zealand at a tournament in China and made her first start against the Netherlands at the Tournoi de France in March.

Born in Chateauguay, Que., she spent her early years with her family in Shanghai before moving to Ottawa when she was 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press