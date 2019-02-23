Canadian international Janine Beckie helps Man City women lift Continental Cup

SHEFFIELD, England — Canadian international Janine Beckie proved to be the difference in a penalty shootout Saturday as Manchester City beat Arsenal to claim the FA Women's Continental League Cup.

Beckie's spot kick gave Man City a 4-2 win in the shootout with England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley denying two Arsenal shooters.

The game at Bramall Lane went to penalty kicks after a goalless 120-minute draw during which Beckie, coming off the bench in the 65th minute, hit the crossbar twice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It marked the third time Man City has won the Continental Cup, following triumphs in 2014 and 2016. It was also the third time the Man City women had met the Gunners in the final, with the teams having won one apiece in 2014 and 2018 (Arsenal) via 1-0 margins.

The Man City men will hope to make it a weekend to remember when they play Chelsea on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

The Canadian Press