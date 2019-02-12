Canadian international goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe joins North Carolina Courage

TORONTO — NWSL champion North Carolina Courage is swapping Canadian international goalkeepers.

Courage coach Paul Riley tweeted that Stephanie Labbe, Canada's No. 1, was joining North Carolina.

"Excited to have such quality goalkeeper & person on board," wrote Riley. "I love players invested in process & drenched in idea of learning their craft. Steph will fit in fantastic with our environment."

"Can't wait to join a world class club and meet all my new teammies!" tweeted Labbe. "Big year ahead, excited to continue to grow and develop, and be pushed to my limits."

North Carolina's 2018 championship roster included Canadian international Sabrina D'Angelo of Welland, Ont., and American Katelyn Rowland. The 25-year-old D'Angelo, who has five caps for Canada, now plays for Sweden's Vittsjo GIK.

Labbe, a 32-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., who has won 57 caps for Canada, was with Sweden's Linkopings FC most recently. Prior to that she tried out for the Calgary Foothills, who play in the men's PDL, only to be told by the league that a woman was not eligible.

Labbe previously played for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

The Canadian Press