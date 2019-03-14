Canadian international goalkeeper Callum Irving returns to Ottawa Fury FC

OTTAWA — Canadian international goalkeeper Callum Irving has rejoined Ottawa Fury FC.

The 25-year-old from Vancouver originally joined Ottawa in 2017, setting a club record by playing every minute in 36 matches (3,240 minutes). In 2016 he made 14 appearances for Rio Grande Valley FC Toros before being signing with the Houston Dynamo after the MLS side lost two 'keepers to injury.

A product of the Vancouver Whitecaps academy, the six-foot-one goalie played four years at the University of Kentucky where he was a two-time NSCAA All-American and two-time Conference USA Player of the Year.

Irving, who has won one cap for Canada, joins fellow 'keepers David Monsalve and Jordan Tisseur on the Ottawa roster.

Irving played in two USL games and the CapCity Cup for Ottawa in 2018 when Ottawa No. 1 Maxime Crepeau, now with the Vancouver Whitecaps, was named USL Championship goalkeeper of the year.

Ottawa opened its 2019 USL Championship season with a 1-1 tie at Charleston. The team visits expansion Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday.

The Canadian Press