A list of Canadian international and domestic sporting events impacted by COVID-19:

OLYMPICS

Scroll to continue with content Ad

— 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics postponed until 2021.

HOCKEY

— NHL suspends 2019-20 season, impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. League also has postponed combine (June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y.), awards (June 18 in Las Vegas) and draft (June 26-27 in Montreal).

— American Hockey League suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Toronto, Belleville, Ont., Winnipeg and Laval, Que.

— ECHL cancels 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Brampton, Ont., and St. John's.

— The three Canadian Hockey League major-junior leagues — the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League — cancel rest of regular season, playoffs and Memorial Cup.

— World women's hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.

— Hockey Canada cancels all national championships until further notice.

— Hlinka Gretzky Cup men's U18 tournament Aug. 3-8 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., cancelled.

SOCCER

— Major League Soccer suspends season, impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.

— Canadian Premier League puts a 14-day hold on pre-season training, starting March 13. Then postpones start of season, originally scheduled to start April 11. Impacts teams in Langford, B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton Ottawa and Halifax.

— Canadian men's friendlies vs. Trinidad & Tobago March 27 and 31 in Langford, B.C., cancelled.

— Canadian women's friendly vs. Australia April 14 in Vancouver cancelled.

— Canada Soccer suspends all sanctioned soccer activity until further notice.

Story continues

BASKETBALL

— NBA suspends season, impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team's players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.

— National Basketball League of Canada suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, N.B., St. John's, Kitchener, Ont., London, Ont., Sudbury, Ont., and Windsor, Ont.

— FIBA men's Olympic qualification tournament June 23-28 in Victoria suspended. New dates TBA.

— Canada Basketball cancels U15 and U17 national championships

— Canadian Elite Basketball League suspends start of season until at least June

BASEBALL

— Major League Baseball says its schedule will be suspended for at least eight weeks, starting March 16, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.

— BaseballCanada cancels 11 national championship tournaments

GOLF

— The RBC Canadian Open, scheduled to start June 11 at St. George's in Toronto, is cancelled.

TENNIS

— Rogers Cup women's tournament in Montreal postponed until August 2021. Men's tournament in Toronto still going ahead as scheduled for now.

— Challanger events in Granby, Que., Repentigny, Que., Winnipeg and Saskatoon, as well as the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver, cancelled.

LACROSSE

— National Lacrosse League cancels remainder of 2020 season, impacting teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.

RUGBY

— Betfred Super League suspends season, impacting Toronto Wolfpack.

— Major League Rugby cancels season, impacting Toronto Arrows.

TRIATHLON

— World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton, Aug. 17-23, cancelled.

SWIMMING

— Canadian Olympic and Paralympic trials March 30-April 5 in Toronto postponed until 2021.

— Canadian Eastern and Western championships April 16-19 in Windsor, Ont., and Saskatoon cancelled.

FIGURE SKATING

— World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.

CURLING

— World women's curling championship March 14-22 in Prince George, B.C., cancelled.

— National mixed doubles and senior championship March 16-22 in Portage la Prairie, Man., national wheelchair championship April 25-30 in Boucherville, Que., and under-18 championships April 20-25 in Sudbury, Ont., cancelled.

— World mixed doubles and seniors championship April 18-25 in Kelowna, B.C., cancelled.

— Grand Slam of Curling's Players' Championship April 7-12 in Toronto and Champions Cup April 29-May 3 in Olds, Alta., cancelled.

AUTO RACING

— Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal June 12-14, postponed.

— NASCAR Pinty's series in Trois-Rivieres, Que., Aug 7 to 9, suspended.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

— World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.

— World Cup cross-country skiing March 13-15 in Quebec City cancelled

— Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled.

BIATHLON

— Canadian biathlon championship March 16-22 in Quebec City cancelled.

SPEEDSKATING

— Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.

FOOTBALL

— Start of CFL regular season postponed until beginning of July.

HORSE RACING

— $1-million Queen's Plate thoroughbred race at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto postponed indefinitely

— Pespi North America Cup harness race at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto postponed

CANOE/KAYAK

— Olympic and Paralympic trials April 16-19 in Gainesville, Ga., cancelled.

MULTI-SPORT

— Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.

— North American Indigenous Games July 12-18 in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Aldershot and Millbrook, N.S., postponed.

ALPINE SKIING

— NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

— U Sports cancelled men's and women's university hockey championships that had already started in Halifax and Charlottetown, respectively, on March 12. Cancelled national men's and women's volleyball championships March 13-15 at the University of Winnipeg and University of Calgary, respectively.

ESPORTS

— Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.

VOLLEYBALL

— Men's Nations League matches involving Canada, Serbia, Australia and China scheduled for June 19-21 in Calgary postponed.

EQUESTRIAN

— Spruce Meadows (Calgary) cancels summer season.

TRACK AND FIELD

— Canadian Olympic and Paralympic trials June 25-28 postponed.

TRIATHLON

— World Series Triathlon June 27-28 in Montreal postponed.

CYCLING

— Tour de Beauce international men's stage road race June 17-21 in Quebec postponed.

RODEO

— Calgary Stampede July 3-12 cancelled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press