A list of Canadian international and domestic sporting events impacted by COVID-19:

HOCKEY

— NHL suspends 2019-20 season, impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

— American Hockey League suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Toronto, Belleville, Ont., Winnipeg and Laval, Que.

— ECHL cancels 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Brampton, Ont., and St. John's.

— The three Canadian Hockey League major-junior leagues — the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League — suspend play and cancel the rest of their regular seasons.

— World women's hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.

— Hockey Canada cancels all national championships until further notice.

SOCCER

— Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days, impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.

— Canadian Premier League puts a 14-day hold on pre-season training, starting March 13.

— Canadian men's friendlies vs. Trinidad & Tobago March 27 and 31 in Langford, B.C., cancelled.

— Canadian women's friendly vs. Australia April 14 in Vancouver cancelled.

— Canada Soccer suspends all sanctioned soccer activity until further notice.

BASKETBALL

— NBA suspends season, impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team's players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.

— National Basketball League of Canada suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, N.B., St. John's, Kitchener, Ont., London, Ont., Sudbury, Ont., and Windsor, Ont.

BASEBALL

— Major League Baseball cancels the rest of spring training and suspends the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.

LACROSSE

— National Lacrosse League suspends 2020 season, impacting five teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.

RUGBY

— Betfred Super League suspends play until April 3, impacting the Toronto Wolfpack.

— Rugby Canada suspends all sanctioned soccer activity until further notice.

— Major League Rugby suspends season, impacting the Toronto Arrows.

SWIMMING

— Canadian Olympic and Paralympic trials March 30-April 5 in Toronto cancelled.

— Canadian Eastern and Western championships April 16-19 in Windsor, Ont., and Saskatoon cancelled.

— Canadian open water championships trials April 25-26 on Grand Cayman Islands cancelled.

FIGURE SKATING

— World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.

CURLING

— World women's curling championship March 14-22 in Prince George, B.C., cancelled.

— National mixed doubles and senior championship March 16-22 in Portage la Prairie, Man., and national wheelchair championship April 25-30 in Boucherville, Que., postponed.

— World mixed doubles and seniors championship April 18-25 in Kelowna, B.C., cancelled.

— Grand Slam of Curling's Players' Championship April 7-12 in Toronto and Champions Cup April 29-May 3 in Olds, Alta., cancelled.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

— World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.

— World Cup cross-country skiing March 13-15 in Quebec City cancelled

— Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled.

BIATHLON

— Canadian biathlon championship March 16-22 in Quebec City cancelled.

SPEEDSKATING

— Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.

FOOTBALL

— CFL regional and national March combines in Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto cancelled.

MULTI-SPORT

— Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.

ALPINE SKIING

— NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

— U Sports cancelled men's and women's university hockey championships that had already started in Halifax and Charlottetown, respectively, on March 12. Cancelled national men's and women's volleyball championships March 13-15 at the University of Winnipeg and University of Calgary, respectively.

ESPORTS

— Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.

VOLLEYBALL

— Men's Nations League matches involving Canada, Serbia, Australia and China scheduled for June 19-21 in Calgary postponed.

TRACK AND FIELD

— Harry Jerome International Track Classic May 30 in Burnaby, B.C., cancelled.

RINGETTE

— Canadian ringette championships April 5-11 in Ottawa cancelled.

— Western Canadian ringette championships March 25-28 in Prince George, B.C., cancelled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press