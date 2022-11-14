Canadian Indigenous showcase to expand in Alberta

Four Winds Indigenous Showcase & Market
·7 min read

Indigenous-owned culture, art, music and business showcase brings needed traction for Western Canada’s Indigenous founders and organizations — while building on Truth & Reconciliation through tangible and inclusive programming for all Canadians

Tony Tootoosis, Four Winds Indigenous Showcase Founder

Tony Tootoosis, co-founder Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and recipient of 2022 National Changemaker Award from the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) and New Tribe Magazine, with daughter Aaliyah takes the stage to celebrate. Photo Courtesy of JKPetersPhotography
Tony Tootoosis, co-founder Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and recipient of 2022 National Changemaker Award from the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) and New Tribe Magazine, with daughter Aaliyah takes the stage to celebrate. Photo Courtesy of JKPetersPhotography

Four Winds Indigenous Market Founder

Tony Tootoosis, co-founder Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and recipient of 2022 National Changemaker Award from the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) and New Tribe Magazine, Grassdancer and hiphop artist (Toosick), in the Alberta Prairies. Photo courtesy of Love Struck Portraits
Tony Tootoosis, co-founder Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and recipient of 2022 National Changemaker Award from the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) and New Tribe Magazine, Grassdancer and hiphop artist (Toosick), in the Alberta Prairies. Photo courtesy of Love Struck Portraits

Calgary, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indigenous GenZ and Millennial founders spearhead a refreshing take on Truth & Reconciliation while paving a movement toward envisioning Canada’s road to T&R with action and tangible programming for all people.

Globally-respected Indigenous founders, artists and musicians from across Alberta, BC, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan will converge in downtown Calgary during the Four Winds Indigenous Market & Showcase, an event that brings the heart and soul of Indigenous innovation to YYC and Canada.

How it began:

When Tony (CEO) & Melissa Tootoosis (COO) founded and hosted the first 4 Winds Indigenous Market & Showcase ( https://www.fourwindsyyc.com/) in March of 2022, they were blown away by the reception from not only Indigenous but the non-Indigenous community across Alberta.

Upwards of 800 people from many different treaty nations and communities across Western Canada attended and contributed to the inaugural grassroots event, which featured music, cultural programming, and a market that cumulated in vibrant powwow dancers, inspiring performers and hip-hop performances, as well as an Indigenous designers’ fashion show.

The movement had begun.

It was clear to the Tootoosis family that Albertans were craving an inclusive event and space to celebrate and support the Indigenous arts, culture and entrepreneurs from across our region.

“I think many Canadians feel Truth&Rec should be about more than reading land acknowledgements during business functions and events. Sadly, many people often don’t know where to start,” says Tony Tootoosis, Four Winds Indigenous Market and Showcase co-founder.

“The attendance at our first showcase was much wider than just Calgary’s Indigenous population. We saw the support, the excitement, and the rallying of the non-Indigenous community come out, take part and enjoy. That is exactly why we founded Four Winds Indigenous Market & Showcase. No more us-and-them. We need to come together to create actionable change, especially for our Indigenous youth.”

Tony, or “Toosick” as he’s known, is a respected hip-hop artist, Grassdancer, audio engineer, semi-professional skateboarder and father from Poundmaker, Saskatchewan, now based in Calgary, Alberta. Tony recently received a 2022 National Changemaker Award from the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) and New Tribe Magazine, an honour he’s incredibly proud of because the nominations come directly from the community. 

Inaugural partnership with Business Improvement Area 

It’s the biggest and brightest Four Winds event to date, as well as the first time Four Winds have partnered with sponsors, such as the Victoria Park Business Improvement Area (BIA),  beyond the Indigenous community to create greater impact and inroads for all at an event that truly walks-the-walk of Truth & Reconciliation at heart.

Four Winds Indigenous Showcase & Market is the brainchild of Tony and Melissa; Elders are consulted on programming and in attendance during the weekend to advise, while the next cohorts of GenZ and Millennial Indigenous leaders in business and the arts make their mark proudly through this celebration. The event organizers respect and welcome each and every individual who takes part, no matter their origin story or socioeconomic status, through the colonized lens.  

Highlights and potential angles include:

+ Indigenous Market (beadwork, jewelry, fashion, health & wellness, artwork, home decor & much more)
+ Powwow Showcase
+ Fashion Show, by nationally respected indigenous designers and artists including Sheena T Kaine, Model, who is recently back from Indigenous Paris Fashion Week
+ LIVE Performances from artists such as (listen to tracks herehttps://www.fourwindsyyc.com/artists) with more artists to be announced!:

- Drezus
- Chubby Cree (youth and elder artist group)
- Dallas Arcand Jr
- Toosick
- Illiano
- Ashley Ghostkeeper
- and DJ Nyla (teenage artist)

+ Food & clothing drive
+ Guest speakers from community outreach programs, as well as those who have struggled with homelessness, overcome and keep striving and leading by example. 
+ Cousins Skateboard Community (empowering youth through skateboarding and mentorship) 
+ Bear Clan Patrol (formed in 1992, a group formed in Winnipeg to take on the traditional responsibility to provide security to our Indigenous community).

Our Why
Four Winds was founded to support artists, performers and entrepreneurs that may not always be offered or have access to the same resources for promotion, mainstream media opportunities and networking touchpoints to building their businesses and startups. Our small businesses, entrepreneurs and artists who may go overlooked.

“Changemaking is coming from within our Indigenous communities. We often hear only about the negatives, and it's time to take back that story and shout our truths loud and proud — that’s part of the Four Winds’ mission,” says Tony, adding that Indigenous initiatives need visibility regionally and nationally so that the next generation can see a path forward to thrive. “Our youth deserve inroads and examples of success.”

Four Winds Indigenous Showcase & Market places emphasis on youth programming as well as showcasing community support and empowerment groups, including Cousins Skateboards Community and Bear Clan Patrol, who will be on-site for the weekend.

“We are excited for people to learn about what these groups are doing and providing for our cities and communities,” says Melissa (Tootoosis), Calgary-based model and early education specialist for children with special needs. She adds that the concept of Four Winds was born from her and Tony’s passion as entrepreneurs and artists and inspired by their number one job description — Mom and Dad.

“Our baby girl Aaliyah —  and all Indigenous children like her — deserve and need to see themselves reflected in the leaders and icons we celebrate across Canada. Mentorship and elevation come from showing, not telling, and leading by example. Four Winds is on a mission to do just that,” Melissa says.

“When the non-Indigenous community comes out to show their support and allyship, it sets us all up to succeed together and shows our children that their culture, businesses and lives should be celebrated and supported.”

Regional Support:
Sponsorship from Victoria Park BIA, The District at Beltline, Cousins Skateboard Community, and many other generous supporters are the bedrock that fuels Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market. Full list of sponsors on the website.

The Four Winds organization is a startup by two Calgary-based Indigenous entrepreneurs. Profit and proceeds are not possible for the vendors, artists and Four Winds team without the generous kick-starting sponsorship and partnerships the community has provided.

“We believe showcasing artists and entrepreneurs helps create networking opportunities and allows them to be more visible to the sectors they do business in, the community and the media. Our goal is to inspire the community — especially youth — to consider the opportunities available to them in the arts and acquire the information and connections to make their dream a reality,” Melissa says.

Programming, Artists, Musicians & Schedule:
Upwards of 30 incredibly talented vendors who sell handmade goods such as beadwork, jewellery, fashion and hand-sewn items, wellness products, home decor, stained glass art, bannock, coffee beans and more. The talent showcase will include acoustic performers, country artists, a fashion show, spoken-word, hip-hop artists and even a family-friendly two-spirited drag performance!

The full list of vendors, artists, and the schedule of weekend events available through the website.

Time and Place:
Hosted at the District at Beltline, 227, 11th Avenue SW Calgary,  from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 19th and 20th, 2022. With generous support from the Victoria Park BIA.

For more information, to set up interviews and ask about media access before and during the event, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We look forward to connecting with you and are happy to help you bespoke a unique story angle or feature around one of the many initiatives or artists who are part of this movement. We strongly believe this is not just an Indigenous story, a Calgary story, or an Alberta story. This is a movement that will impact T&R for Canadians. It’s a Canadian story, a global story, and one we can all be proud to help spearhead.

  • VISUAL Media assets for media available HERE

  • Social Media: @fourwindsYYC

Media Contacts:

THERESA TAYLER
Owner & Founder, Start Me UP PR
THERESATAYLER@STARTMEUPPR.COM
+1 403 818 9689
https://www.startmeuppr.com/


MELISSA TOOTOOSIS
Co-founder & COO, Four Winds Indigenous Showcase & Market
fourwindsyyc@gmail.com
+1 403 771 6294
https://www.fourwindsyyc.com/


Boiler Plate:
Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market have the vision to be Western Canada’s largest Indigenous culture, music, business and arts market and showcase. A catalyst for Indigenous artists, musicians, artisans, designers, entrepreneurs and community leaders to thrive while welcoming non-Indigenous brothers and sisters to join in Truth & Reconciliation through action and impact. Together, we can change the next generation of Indigenous children’s futures.

Attachments

CONTACT: Theresa Tayler Four Winds Indigenous Showcase & Market 4038189689 theresatayler@startmeuppr.com


Latest Stories

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they've played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night. Trae Young scored 27 points and Dejounte Murray added 21 for the

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off