Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announce retirement on Twitter

Gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

The dreaded day is here. Canadian ice dancing legends Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced their retirement late Tuesday night.

“We’ve spent 22 years coasting around the outside of the rink,” Moir said. “Hanging out together, making programs, trying to just soak up our sporting experience.”

Virtue then chimed in, confirming their departure from the sport.

“After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” the London, Ont., native said. "This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We’re just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?"

The pair aren’t completely leaving us high and dry, however, as they confirmed they will look to perform at their very best on the Rock The Rink Tour from Oct. 5 - Nov. 23 that will run from coast-to-coast as what will now be a victory lap in celebration of their incredible careers.

Over the course of their time skating together, Tessa and Scott won five Olympic medals, most recently a gold in Pyeongchang and most memorably a gold at the Vancouver Games in 2010.

The 30-year-old Virtue and 32-year-old Moir also expressed their excitement over the future of the sport for Canadians, and that they plan on being there every step of the way to show their support.

"We’re in such good hands in Canada," she said. "The next generation of skaters is going to blaze new trails, break all of our records and we can’t wait to cheer them on."

