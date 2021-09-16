Canadian housing starts trended lower in August

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 283,971 units in August 2021, down from 286,076 units in July 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from July to August, with total starts continuing to retreat from their highs earlier this year," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In August, both single-detached and multi-family SAAR starts were lower in Canada's urban areas, resulting in a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, on a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of starts activity remains elevated by historical standards. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to register growth in total SAAR starts in August, due to modest growth in the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 260,239 units in August, a decrease of 3.9% from 270,744 units in July. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 4.7% in August to 235,782 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 5.7% to 173,120 units in August, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 2% to 62,662 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,457 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September data on October 18 at 8:15 AM ET.

N.-L.

71 59 -17 5 3 -40 76 62 -18 P.E.I.

25 31 24 144 37 -74 169 68 -60 N.S.

151 106 -30 148 70 -53 299 176 -41 N.B.

78 111 42 288 197 -32 366 308 -16 Atlantic

325 307 -6 585 307 -48 910 614 -33 Qc

442 543 23 3,214 2,565 -20 3,656 3,108 -15 Ont.

2,125 2,630 24 7,993 6,329 -21 10,118 8,959 -11 Man.

158 261 65 237 296 25 395 557 41 Sask.

85 132 55 120 41 -66 205 173 -16 Alta.

722 1,250 73 1,015 1,410 39 1,737 2,660 53 Prairies

965 1,643 70 1,372 1,747 27 2,337 3,390 45 B.C.

645 673 4 2,867 2,950 3 3,512 3,623 3 Canada (10,000+) 4,502 5,796 29 16,031 13,898 -13 20,533 19,694 -4 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 35 23 -34 89 26 -71 124 49 -60 Barrie

69 89 29 4 248 ## 73 337 362 Belleville

40 45 13 5 50 ## 45 95 111 Brantford

146 94 -36 56 196 250 202 290 44 Calgary

211 524 148 525 586 12 736 1,110 51 Edmonton

371 521 40 454 755 66 825 1,276 55 Greater Sudbury 23 8 -65 12 2 -83 35 10 -71 Guelph

19 19 - 0 12 ## 19 31 63 Halifax

84 32 -62 106 11 -90 190 43 -77 Hamilton

77 61 -21 235 638 171 312 699 124 Kelowna

45 57 27 158 369 134 203 426 110 Kingston

21 43 105 62 14 -77 83 57 -31 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 97 86 -11 103 384 273 200 470 135 Lethbridge

31 27 -13 5 21 320 36 48 33 London

168 201 20 68 209 207 236 410 74 Moncton

16 28 75 127 179 41 143 207 45 Montréal

170 155 -9 1,984 1,982 0 2,154 2,137 -1 Oshawa

71 137 93 647 146 -77 718 283 -61 Ottawa-Gatineau 303 287 -5 1,472 648 -56 1,775 935 -47 Gatineau

8 32 300 149 34 -77 157 66 -58 Ottawa

295 255 -14 1,323 614 -54 1,618 869 -46 Peterborough

31 54 74 68 158 132 99 212 114 Québec

60 35 -42 721 135 -81 781 170 -78 Regina

19 49 158 63 9 -86 82 58 -29 Saguenay

15 49 227 2 19 ## 17 68 300 St. Catharines-Niagara 101 134 33 102 63 -38 203 197 -3 Saint John

14 29 107 24 2 -92 38 31 -18 St. John's

61 47 -23 4 3 -25 65 50 -23 Saskatoon

58 75 29 51 22 -57 109 97 -11 Sherbrooke

24 28 17 120 110 -8 144 138 -4 Thunder Bay

5 10 100 0 0 - 5 10 100 Toronto

491 776 58 4,752 3,253 -32 5,243 4,029 -23 Trois-Rivières

12 22 83 12 6 -50 24 28 17 Vancouver

312 253 -19 2,208 1,650 -25 2,520 1,903 -24 Victoria

43 59 37 181 513 183 224 572 155 Windsor

55 58 5 113 76 -33 168 134 -20 Winnipeg

129 217 68 198 273 38 327 490 50 Total

3,427 4,332 26 14,731 12,768 -13 18,158 17,100 -6 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.





































N.L.

432 531 23 256 38 -85 688 569 -17 P.E.I.

482 333 -31 900 444 -51 1,382 777 -44 N.S.

1,383 1,069 -23 3,550 797 -78 4,933 1,866 -62 N.B.

1,035 928 -10 3,278 2,355 -28 4,313 3,283 -24 Qc

8,510 8,206 -4 50,825 40,052 -21 59,335 48,258 -19 Ont.

26,435 26,518 0 64,260 73,242 14 90,695 99,760 10 Man.

2,891 2,969 3 3,144 3,552 13 6,035 6,521 8 Sask.

1,257 1,502 19 1,068 492 -54 2,325 1,994 -14 Alta.

13,800 13,255 -4 16,809 16,624 -1 30,609 29,879 -2 B.C.

7,688 7,351 -4 39,480 35,524 -10 47,168 42,875 -9 Canada (10,000+) 63,913 62,662 -2 183,570 173,120 -6 247,483 235,782 -5 Canada (All Areas) 81,257 80,747 -1 189,483 179,493 -5 270,744 260,239 -4 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 269 253 -6 228 312 37 497 565 14 Barrie

589 567 -4 2,820 2,976 6 3,409 3,543 4 Belleville

389 434 12 48 600 ## 437 1,034 137 Brantford

115 407 254 0 2,352 ## 115 2,759 ## Calgary

6,102 5,901 -3 10,800 7,032 -35 16,902 12,933 -23 Edmonton

6,055 5,515 -9 5,208 9,060 74 11,263 14,575 29 Greater Sudbury 160 49 -69 264 24 -91 424 73 -83 Guelph

200 178 -11 1,884 144 -92 2,084 322 -85 Halifax

735 349 -53 2,688 132 -95 3,423 481 -86 Hamilton

889 546 -39 2,124 7,656 260 3,013 8,202 172 Kelowna

943 967 3 4,500 4,428 -2 5,443 5,395 -1 Kingston

385 467 21 192 168 -13 577 635 10 Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo 907 995 10 5,124 4,608 -10 6,031 5,603 -7 Lethbridge

480 329 -31 276 252 -9 756 581 -23 London

1,971 2,003 2 4,764 2,508 -47 6,735 4,511 -33 Moncton

312 294 -6 1,260 2,148 70 1,572 2,442 55 Montréal

2,707 2,377 -12 27,894 24,656 -12 30,601 27,033 -12 Oshawa

1,464 1,583 8 1,920 1,752 -9 3,384 3,335 -1 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,744 2,795 -25 4,644 7,776 67 8,388 10,571 26 Gatineau

980 309 -68 456 408 -11 1,436 717 -50 Ottawa

2,764 2,486 -10 4,188 7,368 76 6,952 9,854 42 Peterborough 446 417 -7 0 1,896 ## 446 2,313 419 Québec

1,008 589 -42 15,636 1,620 -90 16,644 2,209 -87 Regina

392 508 30 288 108 -63 680 616 -9 Saguenay

196 425 117 192 228 19 388 653 68 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,293 1,396 8 864 756 -13 2,157 2,152 0 Saint John

244 269 10 1,056 24 -98 1,300 293 -77 St. John's

376 414 10 240 36 -85 616 450 -27 Saskatoon

792 958 21 588 264 -55 1,380 1,222 -11 Sherbrooke

621 674 9 888 1,320 49 1,509 1,994 32 Thunder Bay 125 65 -48 720 0 -100 845 65 -92 Toronto

8,134 7,788 -4 38,328 39,036 2 46,462 46,824 1 Trois-Rivières 259 383 48 1,056 72 -93 1,315 455 -65 Vancouver

2,581 2,523 -2 21,816 19,800 -9 24,397 22,323 -9 Victoria

785 813 4 6,444 6,156 -4 7,229 6,969 -4 Windsor

634 607 -4 432 912 111 1,066 1,519 42 Winnipeg

2,389 2,464 3 2,532 3,276 29 4,921 5,740 17 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.















