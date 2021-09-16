Canadian housing starts trended lower in August
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 283,971 units in August 2021, down from 286,076 units in July 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from July to August, with total starts continuing to retreat from their highs earlier this year," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In August, both single-detached and multi-family SAAR starts were lower in Canada's urban areas, resulting in a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, on a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of starts activity remains elevated by historical standards. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to register growth in total SAAR starts in August, due to modest growth in the multi-family segment."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 260,239 units in August, a decrease of 3.9% from 270,744 units in July. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 4.7% in August to 235,782 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 5.7% to 173,120 units in August, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 2% to 62,662 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,457 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September data on October 18 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
August
August
%
August
August
%
August
August
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.-L.
71
59
-17
5
3
-40
76
62
-18
P.E.I.
25
31
24
144
37
-74
169
68
-60
N.S.
151
106
-30
148
70
-53
299
176
-41
N.B.
78
111
42
288
197
-32
366
308
-16
Atlantic
325
307
-6
585
307
-48
910
614
-33
Qc
442
543
23
3,214
2,565
-20
3,656
3,108
-15
Ont.
2,125
2,630
24
7,993
6,329
-21
10,118
8,959
-11
Man.
158
261
65
237
296
25
395
557
41
Sask.
85
132
55
120
41
-66
205
173
-16
Alta.
722
1,250
73
1,015
1,410
39
1,737
2,660
53
Prairies
965
1,643
70
1,372
1,747
27
2,337
3,390
45
B.C.
645
673
4
2,867
2,950
3
3,512
3,623
3
Canada (10,000+)
4,502
5,796
29
16,031
13,898
-13
20,533
19,694
-4
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
35
23
-34
89
26
-71
124
49
-60
Barrie
69
89
29
4
248
##
73
337
362
Belleville
40
45
13
5
50
##
45
95
111
Brantford
146
94
-36
56
196
250
202
290
44
Calgary
211
524
148
525
586
12
736
1,110
51
Edmonton
371
521
40
454
755
66
825
1,276
55
Greater Sudbury
23
8
-65
12
2
-83
35
10
-71
Guelph
19
19
-
0
12
##
19
31
63
Halifax
84
32
-62
106
11
-90
190
43
-77
Hamilton
77
61
-21
235
638
171
312
699
124
Kelowna
45
57
27
158
369
134
203
426
110
Kingston
21
43
105
62
14
-77
83
57
-31
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
97
86
-11
103
384
273
200
470
135
Lethbridge
31
27
-13
5
21
320
36
48
33
London
168
201
20
68
209
207
236
410
74
Moncton
16
28
75
127
179
41
143
207
45
Montréal
170
155
-9
1,984
1,982
0
2,154
2,137
-1
Oshawa
71
137
93
647
146
-77
718
283
-61
Ottawa-Gatineau
303
287
-5
1,472
648
-56
1,775
935
-47
Gatineau
8
32
300
149
34
-77
157
66
-58
Ottawa
295
255
-14
1,323
614
-54
1,618
869
-46
Peterborough
31
54
74
68
158
132
99
212
114
Québec
60
35
-42
721
135
-81
781
170
-78
Regina
19
49
158
63
9
-86
82
58
-29
Saguenay
15
49
227
2
19
##
17
68
300
St. Catharines-Niagara
101
134
33
102
63
-38
203
197
-3
Saint John
14
29
107
24
2
-92
38
31
-18
St. John's
61
47
-23
4
3
-25
65
50
-23
Saskatoon
58
75
29
51
22
-57
109
97
-11
Sherbrooke
24
28
17
120
110
-8
144
138
-4
Thunder Bay
5
10
100
0
0
-
5
10
100
Toronto
491
776
58
4,752
3,253
-32
5,243
4,029
-23
Trois-Rivières
12
22
83
12
6
-50
24
28
17
Vancouver
312
253
-19
2,208
1,650
-25
2,520
1,903
-24
Victoria
43
59
37
181
513
183
224
572
155
Windsor
55
58
5
113
76
-33
168
134
-20
Winnipeg
129
217
68
198
273
38
327
490
50
Total
3,427
4,332
26
14,731
12,768
-13
18,158
17,100
-6
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
July 2021
August
%
July 2021
August
%
July 2021
August
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.L.
432
531
23
256
38
-85
688
569
-17
P.E.I.
482
333
-31
900
444
-51
1,382
777
-44
N.S.
1,383
1,069
-23
3,550
797
-78
4,933
1,866
-62
N.B.
1,035
928
-10
3,278
2,355
-28
4,313
3,283
-24
Qc
8,510
8,206
-4
50,825
40,052
-21
59,335
48,258
-19
Ont.
26,435
26,518
0
64,260
73,242
14
90,695
99,760
10
Man.
2,891
2,969
3
3,144
3,552
13
6,035
6,521
8
Sask.
1,257
1,502
19
1,068
492
-54
2,325
1,994
-14
Alta.
13,800
13,255
-4
16,809
16,624
-1
30,609
29,879
-2
B.C.
7,688
7,351
-4
39,480
35,524
-10
47,168
42,875
-9
Canada (10,000+)
63,913
62,662
-2
183,570
173,120
-6
247,483
235,782
-5
Canada (All Areas)
81,257
80,747
-1
189,483
179,493
-5
270,744
260,239
-4
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
269
253
-6
228
312
37
497
565
14
Barrie
589
567
-4
2,820
2,976
6
3,409
3,543
4
Belleville
389
434
12
48
600
##
437
1,034
137
Brantford
115
407
254
0
2,352
##
115
2,759
##
Calgary
6,102
5,901
-3
10,800
7,032
-35
16,902
12,933
-23
Edmonton
6,055
5,515
-9
5,208
9,060
74
11,263
14,575
29
Greater Sudbury
160
49
-69
264
24
-91
424
73
-83
Guelph
200
178
-11
1,884
144
-92
2,084
322
-85
Halifax
735
349
-53
2,688
132
-95
3,423
481
-86
Hamilton
889
546
-39
2,124
7,656
260
3,013
8,202
172
Kelowna
943
967
3
4,500
4,428
-2
5,443
5,395
-1
Kingston
385
467
21
192
168
-13
577
635
10
Kitchener-Cambridge-
907
995
10
5,124
4,608
-10
6,031
5,603
-7
Lethbridge
480
329
-31
276
252
-9
756
581
-23
London
1,971
2,003
2
4,764
2,508
-47
6,735
4,511
-33
Moncton
312
294
-6
1,260
2,148
70
1,572
2,442
55
Montréal
2,707
2,377
-12
27,894
24,656
-12
30,601
27,033
-12
Oshawa
1,464
1,583
8
1,920
1,752
-9
3,384
3,335
-1
Ottawa-Gatineau
3,744
2,795
-25
4,644
7,776
67
8,388
10,571
26
Gatineau
980
309
-68
456
408
-11
1,436
717
-50
Ottawa
2,764
2,486
-10
4,188
7,368
76
6,952
9,854
42
Peterborough
446
417
-7
0
1,896
##
446
2,313
419
Québec
1,008
589
-42
15,636
1,620
-90
16,644
2,209
-87
Regina
392
508
30
288
108
-63
680
616
-9
Saguenay
196
425
117
192
228
19
388
653
68
St. Catharines-Niagara
1,293
1,396
8
864
756
-13
2,157
2,152
0
Saint John
244
269
10
1,056
24
-98
1,300
293
-77
St. John's
376
414
10
240
36
-85
616
450
-27
Saskatoon
792
958
21
588
264
-55
1,380
1,222
-11
Sherbrooke
621
674
9
888
1,320
49
1,509
1,994
32
Thunder Bay
125
65
-48
720
0
-100
845
65
-92
Toronto
8,134
7,788
-4
38,328
39,036
2
46,462
46,824
1
Trois-Rivières
259
383
48
1,056
72
-93
1,315
455
-65
Vancouver
2,581
2,523
-2
21,816
19,800
-9
24,397
22,323
-9
Victoria
785
813
4
6,444
6,156
-4
7,229
6,969
-4
Windsor
634
607
-4
432
912
111
1,066
1,519
42
Winnipeg
2,389
2,464
3
2,532
3,276
29
4,921
5,740
17
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/16/c1486.html