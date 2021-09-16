Canadian housing starts trended lower in August

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 283,971 units in August 2021, down from 286,076 units in July 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from July to August, with total starts continuing to retreat from their highs earlier this year," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In August, both single-detached and multi-family SAAR starts were lower in Canada's urban areas, resulting in a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, on a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of starts activity remains elevated by historical standards. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to register growth in total SAAR starts in August, due to modest growth in the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 260,239 units in August, a decrease of 3.9% from 270,744 units in July. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 4.7% in August to 235,782 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 5.7% to 173,120 units in August, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 2% to 62,662 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,457 units.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total





August
2020

August
2021

%

August
2020

August
2021

%

August
2020

August
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.-L.


71

59

-17

5

3

-40

76

62

-18

P.E.I.


25

31

24

144

37

-74

169

68

-60

N.S.


151

106

-30

148

70

-53

299

176

-41

N.B.


78

111

42

288

197

-32

366

308

-16

Atlantic


325

307

-6

585

307

-48

910

614

-33

Qc


442

543

23

3,214

2,565

-20

3,656

3,108

-15

Ont.


2,125

2,630

24

7,993

6,329

-21

10,118

8,959

-11

Man.


158

261

65

237

296

25

395

557

41

Sask.


85

132

55

120

41

-66

205

173

-16

Alta.


722

1,250

73

1,015

1,410

39

1,737

2,660

53

Prairies


965

1,643

70

1,372

1,747

27

2,337

3,390

45

B.C.


645

673

4

2,867

2,950

3

3,512

3,623

3

Canada (10,000+)

4,502

5,796

29

16,031

13,898

-13

20,533

19,694

-4

Metropolitan Areas










Abbotsford-Mission

35

23

-34

89

26

-71

124

49

-60

Barrie


69

89

29

4

248

##

73

337

362

Belleville


40

45

13

5

50

##

45

95

111

Brantford


146

94

-36

56

196

250

202

290

44

Calgary


211

524

148

525

586

12

736

1,110

51

Edmonton


371

521

40

454

755

66

825

1,276

55

Greater Sudbury

23

8

-65

12

2

-83

35

10

-71

Guelph


19

19

-

0

12

##

19

31

63

Halifax


84

32

-62

106

11

-90

190

43

-77

Hamilton


77

61

-21

235

638

171

312

699

124

Kelowna


45

57

27

158

369

134

203

426

110

Kingston


21

43

105

62

14

-77

83

57

-31

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

97

86

-11

103

384

273

200

470

135

Lethbridge


31

27

-13

5

21

320

36

48

33

London


168

201

20

68

209

207

236

410

74

Moncton


16

28

75

127

179

41

143

207

45

Montréal


170

155

-9

1,984

1,982

0

2,154

2,137

-1

Oshawa


71

137

93

647

146

-77

718

283

-61

Ottawa-Gatineau

303

287

-5

1,472

648

-56

1,775

935

-47

Gatineau


8

32

300

149

34

-77

157

66

-58

Ottawa


295

255

-14

1,323

614

-54

1,618

869

-46

Peterborough


31

54

74

68

158

132

99

212

114

Québec


60

35

-42

721

135

-81

781

170

-78

Regina


19

49

158

63

9

-86

82

58

-29

Saguenay


15

49

227

2

19

##

17

68

300

St. Catharines-Niagara

101

134

33

102

63

-38

203

197

-3

Saint John


14

29

107

24

2

-92

38

31

-18

St. John's


61

47

-23

4

3

-25

65

50

-23

Saskatoon


58

75

29

51

22

-57

109

97

-11

Sherbrooke


24

28

17

120

110

-8

144

138

-4

Thunder Bay


5

10

100

0

0

-

5

10

100

Toronto


491

776

58

4,752

3,253

-32

5,243

4,029

-23

Trois-Rivières


12

22

83

12

6

-50

24

28

17

Vancouver


312

253

-19

2,208

1,650

-25

2,520

1,903

-24

Victoria


43

59

37

181

513

183

224

572

155

Windsor


55

58

5

113

76

-33

168

134

-20

Winnipeg


129

217

68

198

273

38

327

490

50

Total


3,427

4,332

26

14,731

12,768

-13

18,158

17,100

-6

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached

All Others

Total



July 2021

August
2021

%

July 2021

August
2021

%

July 2021

August
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.L.


432

531

23

256

38

-85

688

569

-17

P.E.I.


482

333

-31

900

444

-51

1,382

777

-44

N.S.


1,383

1,069

-23

3,550

797

-78

4,933

1,866

-62

N.B.


1,035

928

-10

3,278

2,355

-28

4,313

3,283

-24

Qc


8,510

8,206

-4

50,825

40,052

-21

59,335

48,258

-19

Ont.


26,435

26,518

0

64,260

73,242

14

90,695

99,760

10

Man.


2,891

2,969

3

3,144

3,552

13

6,035

6,521

8

Sask.


1,257

1,502

19

1,068

492

-54

2,325

1,994

-14

Alta.


13,800

13,255

-4

16,809

16,624

-1

30,609

29,879

-2

B.C.


7,688

7,351

-4

39,480

35,524

-10

47,168

42,875

-9

Canada (10,000+)

63,913

62,662

-2

183,570

173,120

-6

247,483

235,782

-5

Canada (All Areas)

81,257

80,747

-1

189,483

179,493

-5

270,744

260,239

-4

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

269

253

-6

228

312

37

497

565

14

Barrie


589

567

-4

2,820

2,976

6

3,409

3,543

4

Belleville


389

434

12

48

600

##

437

1,034

137

Brantford


115

407

254

0

2,352

##

115

2,759

##

Calgary


6,102

5,901

-3

10,800

7,032

-35

16,902

12,933

-23

Edmonton


6,055

5,515

-9

5,208

9,060

74

11,263

14,575

29

Greater Sudbury

160

49

-69

264

24

-91

424

73

-83

Guelph


200

178

-11

1,884

144

-92

2,084

322

-85

Halifax


735

349

-53

2,688

132

-95

3,423

481

-86

Hamilton


889

546

-39

2,124

7,656

260

3,013

8,202

172

Kelowna


943

967

3

4,500

4,428

-2

5,443

5,395

-1

Kingston


385

467

21

192

168

-13

577

635

10

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

907

995

10

5,124

4,608

-10

6,031

5,603

-7

Lethbridge


480

329

-31

276

252

-9

756

581

-23

London


1,971

2,003

2

4,764

2,508

-47

6,735

4,511

-33

Moncton


312

294

-6

1,260

2,148

70

1,572

2,442

55

Montréal


2,707

2,377

-12

27,894

24,656

-12

30,601

27,033

-12

Oshawa


1,464

1,583

8

1,920

1,752

-9

3,384

3,335

-1

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,744

2,795

-25

4,644

7,776

67

8,388

10,571

26

Gatineau


980

309

-68

456

408

-11

1,436

717

-50

Ottawa


2,764

2,486

-10

4,188

7,368

76

6,952

9,854

42

Peterborough

446

417

-7

0

1,896

##

446

2,313

419

Québec


1,008

589

-42

15,636

1,620

-90

16,644

2,209

-87

Regina


392

508

30

288

108

-63

680

616

-9

Saguenay


196

425

117

192

228

19

388

653

68

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,293

1,396

8

864

756

-13

2,157

2,152

0

Saint John


244

269

10

1,056

24

-98

1,300

293

-77

St. John's


376

414

10

240

36

-85

616

450

-27

Saskatoon


792

958

21

588

264

-55

1,380

1,222

-11

Sherbrooke


621

674

9

888

1,320

49

1,509

1,994

32

Thunder Bay

125

65

-48

720

0

-100

845

65

-92

Toronto


8,134

7,788

-4

38,328

39,036

2

46,462

46,824

1

Trois-Rivières

259

383

48

1,056

72

-93

1,315

455

-65

Vancouver


2,581

2,523

-2

21,816

19,800

-9

24,397

22,323

-9

Victoria


785

813

4

6,444

6,156

-4

7,229

6,969

-4

Windsor


634

607

-4

432

912

111

1,066

1,519

42

Winnipeg


2,389

2,464

3

2,532

3,276

29

4,921

5,740

17

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
