Canadian housing starts trend lower in January

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 254,133 units in January, down from 261,352 units in December, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high; however, the six-month trend in housing starts was lower from December to January," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, single-detached starts were higher, while multi-family starts declined in January. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in January, due to higher single-detached and multi-family starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in January was 230,754 units, a decrease of 3% from 238,405 units in December. The SAAR of total urban starts decreased by 5% to 204,428 units in January. Multiple urban starts decreased by 9% to 144,332 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 7% to 60,096 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 26,326 units.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total





January

2021

January

2022

%

January

2021

January

2022

%

January

2021

January

2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.-L.


23

41

78

14

2

-86

37

43

16

P.E.I.


30

6

-80

16

7

-56

46

13

-72

N.S.


144

100

-31

330

451

37

474

551

16

N.B.


34

25

-26

103

69

-33

137

94

-31

Atlantic


231

172

-26

463

529

14

694

701

1

Qc


587

378

-36

3,922

3,284

-16

4,509

3,662

-19

Ont.


1,457

1,307

-10

4,848

2,365

-51

6,305

3,672

-42

Man.


130

135

4

542

427

-21

672

562

-16

Sask.


71

61

-14

244

61

-75

315

122

-61

Alta.


816

575

-30

1,250

1,200

-4

2,066

1,775

-14

Prairies


1,017

771

-24

2,036

1,688

-17

3,053

2,459

-19

B.C.


614

407

-34

1,946

2,319

19

2,560

2,726

6

Canada (10,000+)

3,906

3,035

-22

13,215

10,185

-23

17,121

13,220

-23

Metropolitan Areas










Abbotsford-Mission

21

6

-71

53

161

204

74

167

126

Barrie


31

54

74

221

23

-90

252

77

-69

Belleville


7

12

71

14

6

-57

21

18

-14

Brantford


13

34

162

150

0

-100

163

34

-79

Calgary


344

258

-25

778

303

-61

1,122

561

-50

Edmonton


369

227

-38

433

682

58

802

909

13

Greater Sudbury

9

4

-56

0

1

##

9

5

-44

Guelph


15

14

-7

2

12

##

17

26

53

Halifax


88

52

-41

291

422

45

379

474

25

Hamilton


73

41

-44

116

85

-27

189

126

-33

Kelowna


46

40

-13

31

47

52

77

87

13

Kingston


7

29

314

106

0

-100

113

29

-74

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

64

28

-56

779

79

-90

843

107

-87

Lethbridge


23

10

-57

8

145

##

31

155

400

London


161

92

-43

34

266

##

195

358

84

Moncton


4

6

50

98

20

-80

102

26

-75

Montréal


231

87

-62

2,322

1,918

-17

2,553

2,005

-21

Oshawa


65

36

-45

33

31

-6

98

67

-32

Ottawa-Gatineau

218

171

-22

443

469

6

661

640

-3

Gatineau


86

60

-30

125

221

77

211

281

33

Ottawa


132

111

-16

318

248

-22

450

359

-20

Peterborough


19

11

-42

0

0

-

19

11

-42

Québec


80

57

-29

916

545

-41

996

602

-40

Regina


20

31

55

30

30

-

50

61

22

Saguenay


24

18

-25

30

44

47

54

62

15

St. Catharines-Niagara

58

35

-40

113

115

2

171

150

-12

Saint John


17

4

-76

2

48

##

19

52

174

St. John's


22

39

77

8

2

-75

30

41

37

Saskatoon


50

27

-46

214

29

-86

264

56

-79

Sherbrooke


28

27

-4

82

130

59

110

157

43

Thunder Bay


1

2

100

0

0

-

1

2

100

Toronto


338

478

41

2,573

1,165

-55

2,911

1,643

-44

Trois-Rivières


12

17

42

29

14

-52

41

31

-24

Vancouver


211

164

-22

1,183

1,616

37

1,394

1,780

28

Victoria


73

54

-26

143

232

62

216

286

32

Windsor


21

34

62

115

67

-42

136

101

-26

Winnipeg


103

119

16

515

371

-28

618

490

-21

Total


2,866

2,318

-19

11,865

9,078

-23

14,731

11,396

-23

Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.








Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey







## not calculable / extreme value












Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)




Single-Detached

All Others

Total




December 2021

January 2022

%

December 2021

January 2022

%

December 2021

January 2022

%


Provinces (10,000+)











N.L.


515

914

77

298

47

-84

813

961

18


P.E.I.


260

210

-19

228

84

-63

488

294

-40


N.S.


1,569

1,415

-10

7,266

5,439

-25

8,835

6,854

-22


N.B.


837

827

-1

3,178

880

-72

4,015

1,707

-57


Qc


4,507

13,019

189

37,997

54,113

42

42,504

67,132

58


Ont.


22,325

24,383

9

44,315

34,759

-22

66,640

59,142

-11


Man.


2,545

2,225

-13

4,488

5,124

14

7,033

7,349

4


Sask.


1,225

1,107

-10

1,536

732

-52

2,761

1,839

-33


Alta.


13,104

8,790

-33

16,718

15,004

-10

29,822

23,794

-20


B.C.


9,402

7,206

-23

42,274

28,150

-33

51,676

35,356

-32


Canada (10,000+)

56,289

60,096

7

158,298

144,332

-9

214,587

204,428

-5


Canada (All Areas)

72,111

78,515

9

166,295

152,238

-8

238,405

230,754

-3


Metropolitan Areas


Abbotsford-Mission

212

114

-46

1,980

1,932

-2

2,192

2,046

-7


Barrie


1,194

1,169

-2

744

276

-63

1,938

1,445

-25


Belleville


309

275

-11

96

72

-25

405

347

-14


Brantford


2,492

1,250

-50

24

0

-100

2,516

1,250

-50


Calgary


5,382

3,910

-27

8,184

3,636

-56

13,566

7,546

-44


Edmonton


5,424

3,592

-34

7,380

8,184

11

12,804

11,776

-8


Greater Sudbury

135

176

30

48

12

-75

183

188

3


Guelph


129

239

85

384

144

-63

513

383

-25


Halifax


974

696

-29

5,940

5,064

-15

6,914

5,760

-17


Hamilton


707

557

-21

3,132

1,020

-67

3,839

1,577

-59


Kelowna


1,188

924

-22

5,484

564

-90

6,672

1,488

-78


Kingston


393

887

126

204

0

-100

597

887

49


Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

902

466

-48

5,388

948

-82

6,290

1,414

-78


Lethbridge


299

184

-38

192

1,740

##

491

1,924

292


London


1,933

1,952

1

1,272

3,192

151

3,205

5,144

60


Moncton


262

357

36

1,692

240

-86

1,954

597

-69


Montréal


1,678

2,525

50

21,099

23,931

13

22,777

26,456

16


Oshawa


590

852

44

228

372

63

818

1,224

50


Ottawa-Gatineau

2,935

4,025

37

2,040

5,628

176

4,975

9,653

94


Gatineau


176

1,020

480

132

2,652

##

308

3,672

##


Ottawa


2,759

3,005

9

1,908

2,976

56

4,667

5,981

28


Peterborough

436

285

-35

0

0

-

436

285

-35


Québec


764

1,628

113

7,260

6,540

-10

8,024

8,168

2


Regina


382

395

3

672

360

-46

1,054

755

-28


Saguenay


118

560

375

360

528

47

478

1,088

128


St. Catharines-Niagara

790

686

-13

1,212

1,380

14

2,002

2,066

3


Saint John


281

120

-57

720

576

-20

1,001

696

-30


St. John's


481

686

43

288

24

-92

769

710

-8


Saskatoon


990

538

-46

768

348

-55

1,758

886

-50


Sherbrooke


192

732

281

3,120

1,560

-50

3,312

2,292

-31


Thunder Bay

156

154

-1

0

0

-

156

154

-1


Toronto


6,493

7,734

19

23,328

13,980

-40

29,821

21,714

-27


Trois-Rivières

234

394

68

1,572

168

-89

1,806

562

-69


Vancouver


3,033

2,800

-8

23,556

19,392

-18

26,589

22,192

-17


Victoria


1,280

892

-30

6,540

2,784

-57

7,820

3,676

-53


Windsor


374

808

116

864

804

-7

1,238

1,612

30


Winnipeg


2,107

1,876

-11

3,996

4,452

11

6,103

6,328

4


Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.









Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey








## not calculable / extreme value












