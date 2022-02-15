Canadian housing starts trend lower in January

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 254,133 units in January, down from 261,352 units in December, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high; however, the six-month trend in housing starts was lower from December to January," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, single-detached starts were higher, while multi-family starts declined in January. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in January, due to higher single-detached and multi-family starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in January was 230,754 units, a decrease of 3% from 238,405 units in December. The SAAR of total urban starts decreased by 5% to 204,428 units in January. Multiple urban starts decreased by 9% to 144,332 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 7% to 60,096 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 26,326 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the February data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

Story continues

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







January 2021 January 2022 % January 2021 January 2022 % January 2021 January 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

23 41 78 14 2 -86 37 43 16 P.E.I.

30 6 -80 16 7 -56 46 13 -72 N.S.

144 100 -31 330 451 37 474 551 16 N.B.

34 25 -26 103 69 -33 137 94 -31 Atlantic

231 172 -26 463 529 14 694 701 1 Qc

587 378 -36 3,922 3,284 -16 4,509 3,662 -19 Ont.

1,457 1,307 -10 4,848 2,365 -51 6,305 3,672 -42 Man.

130 135 4 542 427 -21 672 562 -16 Sask.

71 61 -14 244 61 -75 315 122 -61 Alta.

816 575 -30 1,250 1,200 -4 2,066 1,775 -14 Prairies

1,017 771 -24 2,036 1,688 -17 3,053 2,459 -19 B.C.

614 407 -34 1,946 2,319 19 2,560 2,726 6 Canada (10,000+) 3,906 3,035 -22 13,215 10,185 -23 17,121 13,220 -23 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 21 6 -71 53 161 204 74 167 126 Barrie

31 54 74 221 23 -90 252 77 -69 Belleville

7 12 71 14 6 -57 21 18 -14 Brantford

13 34 162 150 0 -100 163 34 -79 Calgary

344 258 -25 778 303 -61 1,122 561 -50 Edmonton

369 227 -38 433 682 58 802 909 13 Greater Sudbury 9 4 -56 0 1 ## 9 5 -44 Guelph

15 14 -7 2 12 ## 17 26 53 Halifax

88 52 -41 291 422 45 379 474 25 Hamilton

73 41 -44 116 85 -27 189 126 -33 Kelowna

46 40 -13 31 47 52 77 87 13 Kingston

7 29 314 106 0 -100 113 29 -74 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 64 28 -56 779 79 -90 843 107 -87 Lethbridge

23 10 -57 8 145 ## 31 155 400 London

161 92 -43 34 266 ## 195 358 84 Moncton

4 6 50 98 20 -80 102 26 -75 Montréal

231 87 -62 2,322 1,918 -17 2,553 2,005 -21 Oshawa

65 36 -45 33 31 -6 98 67 -32 Ottawa-Gatineau 218 171 -22 443 469 6 661 640 -3 Gatineau

86 60 -30 125 221 77 211 281 33 Ottawa

132 111 -16 318 248 -22 450 359 -20 Peterborough

19 11 -42 0 0 - 19 11 -42 Québec

80 57 -29 916 545 -41 996 602 -40 Regina

20 31 55 30 30 - 50 61 22 Saguenay

24 18 -25 30 44 47 54 62 15 St. Catharines-Niagara 58 35 -40 113 115 2 171 150 -12 Saint John

17 4 -76 2 48 ## 19 52 174 St. John's

22 39 77 8 2 -75 30 41 37 Saskatoon

50 27 -46 214 29 -86 264 56 -79 Sherbrooke

28 27 -4 82 130 59 110 157 43 Thunder Bay

1 2 100 0 0 - 1 2 100 Toronto

338 478 41 2,573 1,165 -55 2,911 1,643 -44 Trois-Rivières

12 17 42 29 14 -52 41 31 -24 Vancouver

211 164 -22 1,183 1,616 37 1,394 1,780 28 Victoria

73 54 -26 143 232 62 216 286 32 Windsor

21 34 62 115 67 -42 136 101 -26 Winnipeg

103 119 16 515 371 -28 618 490 -21 Total

2,866 2,318 -19 11,865 9,078 -23 14,731 11,396 -23 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey











## not calculable / extreme value























Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)





Single-Detached All Others Total





December 2021 January 2022 % December 2021 January 2022 % December 2021 January 2022 %

Provinces (10,000+)



















N.L.

515 914 77 298 47 -84 813 961 18

P.E.I.

260 210 -19 228 84 -63 488 294 -40

N.S.

1,569 1,415 -10 7,266 5,439 -25 8,835 6,854 -22

N.B.

837 827 -1 3,178 880 -72 4,015 1,707 -57

Qc

4,507 13,019 189 37,997 54,113 42 42,504 67,132 58

Ont.

22,325 24,383 9 44,315 34,759 -22 66,640 59,142 -11

Man.

2,545 2,225 -13 4,488 5,124 14 7,033 7,349 4

Sask.

1,225 1,107 -10 1,536 732 -52 2,761 1,839 -33

Alta.

13,104 8,790 -33 16,718 15,004 -10 29,822 23,794 -20

B.C.

9,402 7,206 -23 42,274 28,150 -33 51,676 35,356 -32

Canada (10,000+) 56,289 60,096 7 158,298 144,332 -9 214,587 204,428 -5

Canada (All Areas) 72,111 78,515 9 166,295 152,238 -8 238,405 230,754 -3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission 212 114 -46 1,980 1,932 -2 2,192 2,046 -7

Barrie

1,194 1,169 -2 744 276 -63 1,938 1,445 -25

Belleville

309 275 -11 96 72 -25 405 347 -14

Brantford

2,492 1,250 -50 24 0 -100 2,516 1,250 -50

Calgary

5,382 3,910 -27 8,184 3,636 -56 13,566 7,546 -44

Edmonton

5,424 3,592 -34 7,380 8,184 11 12,804 11,776 -8

Greater Sudbury 135 176 30 48 12 -75 183 188 3

Guelph

129 239 85 384 144 -63 513 383 -25

Halifax

974 696 -29 5,940 5,064 -15 6,914 5,760 -17

Hamilton

707 557 -21 3,132 1,020 -67 3,839 1,577 -59

Kelowna

1,188 924 -22 5,484 564 -90 6,672 1,488 -78

Kingston

393 887 126 204 0 -100 597 887 49

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 902 466 -48 5,388 948 -82 6,290 1,414 -78

Lethbridge

299 184 -38 192 1,740 ## 491 1,924 292

London

1,933 1,952 1 1,272 3,192 151 3,205 5,144 60

Moncton

262 357 36 1,692 240 -86 1,954 597 -69

Montréal

1,678 2,525 50 21,099 23,931 13 22,777 26,456 16

Oshawa

590 852 44 228 372 63 818 1,224 50

Ottawa-Gatineau 2,935 4,025 37 2,040 5,628 176 4,975 9,653 94

Gatineau

176 1,020 480 132 2,652 ## 308 3,672 ##

Ottawa

2,759 3,005 9 1,908 2,976 56 4,667 5,981 28

Peterborough 436 285 -35 0 0 - 436 285 -35

Québec

764 1,628 113 7,260 6,540 -10 8,024 8,168 2

Regina

382 395 3 672 360 -46 1,054 755 -28

Saguenay

118 560 375 360 528 47 478 1,088 128

St. Catharines-Niagara 790 686 -13 1,212 1,380 14 2,002 2,066 3

Saint John

281 120 -57 720 576 -20 1,001 696 -30

St. John's

481 686 43 288 24 -92 769 710 -8

Saskatoon

990 538 -46 768 348 -55 1,758 886 -50

Sherbrooke

192 732 281 3,120 1,560 -50 3,312 2,292 -31

Thunder Bay 156 154 -1 0 0 - 156 154 -1

Toronto

6,493 7,734 19 23,328 13,980 -40 29,821 21,714 -27

Trois-Rivières 234 394 68 1,572 168 -89 1,806 562 -69

Vancouver

3,033 2,800 -8 23,556 19,392 -18 26,589 22,192 -17

Victoria

1,280 892 -30 6,540 2,784 -57 7,820 3,676 -53

Windsor

374 808 116 864 804 -7 1,238 1,612 30

Winnipeg

2,107 1,876 -11 3,996 4,452 11 6,103 6,328 4

Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.















Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey













## not calculable / extreme value























Housing Starts in Canada -All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c1754.html