Canadian housing starts trend lower in January
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 254,133 units in January, down from 261,352 units in December, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high; however, the six-month trend in housing starts was lower from December to January," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, single-detached starts were higher, while multi-family starts declined in January. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in January, due to higher single-detached and multi-family starts."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in January was 230,754 units, a decrease of 3% from 238,405 units in December. The SAAR of total urban starts decreased by 5% to 204,428 units in January. Multiple urban starts decreased by 9% to 144,332 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 7% to 60,096 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 26,326 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the February data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
January
2021
January
2022
%
January
2021
January
2022
%
January
2021
January
2022
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.-L.
23
41
78
14
2
-86
37
43
16
P.E.I.
30
6
-80
16
7
-56
46
13
-72
N.S.
144
100
-31
330
451
37
474
551
16
N.B.
34
25
-26
103
69
-33
137
94
-31
Atlantic
231
172
-26
463
529
14
694
701
1
Qc
587
378
-36
3,922
3,284
-16
4,509
3,662
-19
Ont.
1,457
1,307
-10
4,848
2,365
-51
6,305
3,672
-42
Man.
130
135
4
542
427
-21
672
562
-16
Sask.
71
61
-14
244
61
-75
315
122
-61
Alta.
816
575
-30
1,250
1,200
-4
2,066
1,775
-14
Prairies
1,017
771
-24
2,036
1,688
-17
3,053
2,459
-19
B.C.
614
407
-34
1,946
2,319
19
2,560
2,726
6
Canada (10,000+)
3,906
3,035
-22
13,215
10,185
-23
17,121
13,220
-23
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
21
6
-71
53
161
204
74
167
126
Barrie
31
54
74
221
23
-90
252
77
-69
Belleville
7
12
71
14
6
-57
21
18
-14
Brantford
13
34
162
150
0
-100
163
34
-79
Calgary
344
258
-25
778
303
-61
1,122
561
-50
Edmonton
369
227
-38
433
682
58
802
909
13
Greater Sudbury
9
4
-56
0
1
##
9
5
-44
Guelph
15
14
-7
2
12
##
17
26
53
Halifax
88
52
-41
291
422
45
379
474
25
Hamilton
73
41
-44
116
85
-27
189
126
-33
Kelowna
46
40
-13
31
47
52
77
87
13
Kingston
7
29
314
106
0
-100
113
29
-74
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
64
28
-56
779
79
-90
843
107
-87
Lethbridge
23
10
-57
8
145
##
31
155
400
London
161
92
-43
34
266
##
195
358
84
Moncton
4
6
50
98
20
-80
102
26
-75
Montréal
231
87
-62
2,322
1,918
-17
2,553
2,005
-21
Oshawa
65
36
-45
33
31
-6
98
67
-32
Ottawa-Gatineau
218
171
-22
443
469
6
661
640
-3
Gatineau
86
60
-30
125
221
77
211
281
33
Ottawa
132
111
-16
318
248
-22
450
359
-20
Peterborough
19
11
-42
0
0
-
19
11
-42
Québec
80
57
-29
916
545
-41
996
602
-40
Regina
20
31
55
30
30
-
50
61
22
Saguenay
24
18
-25
30
44
47
54
62
15
St. Catharines-Niagara
58
35
-40
113
115
2
171
150
-12
Saint John
17
4
-76
2
48
##
19
52
174
St. John's
22
39
77
8
2
-75
30
41
37
Saskatoon
50
27
-46
214
29
-86
264
56
-79
Sherbrooke
28
27
-4
82
130
59
110
157
43
Thunder Bay
1
2
100
0
0
-
1
2
100
Toronto
338
478
41
2,573
1,165
-55
2,911
1,643
-44
Trois-Rivières
12
17
42
29
14
-52
41
31
-24
Vancouver
211
164
-22
1,183
1,616
37
1,394
1,780
28
Victoria
73
54
-26
143
232
62
216
286
32
Windsor
21
34
62
115
67
-42
136
101
-26
Winnipeg
103
119
16
515
371
-28
618
490
-21
Total
2,866
2,318
-19
11,865
9,078
-23
14,731
11,396
-23
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
## not calculable / extreme value
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
December 2021
January 2022
%
December 2021
January 2022
%
December 2021
January 2022
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.L.
515
914
77
298
47
-84
813
961
18
P.E.I.
260
210
-19
228
84
-63
488
294
-40
N.S.
1,569
1,415
-10
7,266
5,439
-25
8,835
6,854
-22
N.B.
837
827
-1
3,178
880
-72
4,015
1,707
-57
Qc
4,507
13,019
189
37,997
54,113
42
42,504
67,132
58
Ont.
22,325
24,383
9
44,315
34,759
-22
66,640
59,142
-11
Man.
2,545
2,225
-13
4,488
5,124
14
7,033
7,349
4
Sask.
1,225
1,107
-10
1,536
732
-52
2,761
1,839
-33
Alta.
13,104
8,790
-33
16,718
15,004
-10
29,822
23,794
-20
B.C.
9,402
7,206
-23
42,274
28,150
-33
51,676
35,356
-32
Canada (10,000+)
56,289
60,096
7
158,298
144,332
-9
214,587
204,428
-5
Canada (All Areas)
72,111
78,515
9
166,295
152,238
-8
238,405
230,754
-3
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
212
114
-46
1,980
1,932
-2
2,192
2,046
-7
Barrie
1,194
1,169
-2
744
276
-63
1,938
1,445
-25
Belleville
309
275
-11
96
72
-25
405
347
-14
Brantford
2,492
1,250
-50
24
0
-100
2,516
1,250
-50
Calgary
5,382
3,910
-27
8,184
3,636
-56
13,566
7,546
-44
Edmonton
5,424
3,592
-34
7,380
8,184
11
12,804
11,776
-8
Greater Sudbury
135
176
30
48
12
-75
183
188
3
Guelph
129
239
85
384
144
-63
513
383
-25
Halifax
974
696
-29
5,940
5,064
-15
6,914
5,760
-17
Hamilton
707
557
-21
3,132
1,020
-67
3,839
1,577
-59
Kelowna
1,188
924
-22
5,484
564
-90
6,672
1,488
-78
Kingston
393
887
126
204
0
-100
597
887
49
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
902
466
-48
5,388
948
-82
6,290
1,414
-78
Lethbridge
299
184
-38
192
1,740
##
491
1,924
292
London
1,933
1,952
1
1,272
3,192
151
3,205
5,144
60
Moncton
262
357
36
1,692
240
-86
1,954
597
-69
Montréal
1,678
2,525
50
21,099
23,931
13
22,777
26,456
16
Oshawa
590
852
44
228
372
63
818
1,224
50
Ottawa-Gatineau
2,935
4,025
37
2,040
5,628
176
4,975
9,653
94
Gatineau
176
1,020
480
132
2,652
##
308
3,672
##
Ottawa
2,759
3,005
9
1,908
2,976
56
4,667
5,981
28
Peterborough
436
285
-35
0
0
-
436
285
-35
Québec
764
1,628
113
7,260
6,540
-10
8,024
8,168
2
Regina
382
395
3
672
360
-46
1,054
755
-28
Saguenay
118
560
375
360
528
47
478
1,088
128
St. Catharines-Niagara
790
686
-13
1,212
1,380
14
2,002
2,066
3
Saint John
281
120
-57
720
576
-20
1,001
696
-30
St. John's
481
686
43
288
24
-92
769
710
-8
Saskatoon
990
538
-46
768
348
-55
1,758
886
-50
Sherbrooke
192
732
281
3,120
1,560
-50
3,312
2,292
-31
Thunder Bay
156
154
-1
0
0
-
156
154
-1
Toronto
6,493
7,734
19
23,328
13,980
-40
29,821
21,714
-27
Trois-Rivières
234
394
68
1,572
168
-89
1,806
562
-69
Vancouver
3,033
2,800
-8
23,556
19,392
-18
26,589
22,192
-17
Victoria
1,280
892
-30
6,540
2,784
-57
7,820
3,676
-53
Windsor
374
808
116
864
804
-7
1,238
1,612
30
Winnipeg
2,107
1,876
-11
3,996
4,452
11
6,103
6,328
4
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
## not calculable / extreme value
