Canadian housing starts activity diverged regionally in April
OTTAWA, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for April was conducted in each province with the exception of Québec, following the introduction of pandemic measures in the province in late March. Residential construction in Québec resumed on April 20. We will resume the SCS in Québec in May. This press release includes national housing starts totals without Québec in order to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where the SCS survey was conducted.
The trend in housing starts was 199,589 units in April 2020, down from 204,899 units in March 2020. Excluding Québec, the trend was 155,995 units in April 2020, up from 153,463 units in March 2020. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"Outside of Québec, the national trend in housing starts increased in April, despite the impact of COVID-19 containment measures." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "This reflects strong growth in multi-family starts in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. We expect these provinces to register declines in the near term."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada excluding Québec saw an increase of 10.8% in April from March. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 12.4% in April. Multiple urban starts increased by 35.7% while single-detached urban starts decreased by 27.1%.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7,285 units excluding Québec.
Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.
Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
April 2019
April 2020
%
April 2019
April 2020
%
April 2019
April 2020
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.-L.
12
11
-8
1
0
-100
13
11
-15
P.E.I.
12
12
-
8
36
350
20
48
140
N.S.
83
106
28
159
37
-77
242
143
-41
N.B.
16
32
100
82
94
15
98
126
29
Atlantic
123
161
31
250
167
-33
373
328
-12
Qc
578
0
-100
3,581
0
-100
4,159
0
-100
Ont.
1,157
1,221
6
5,519
6,201
12
6,676
7,422
11
Man.
183
153
-16
307
377
23
490
530
8
Sask.
46
64
39
50
116
132
96
180
88
Alta.
725
650
-10
1,335
1,296
-3
2,060
1,946
-6
Prairies
954
867
-9
1,692
1,789
6
2,646
2,656
0
B.C.
752
606
-19
3,560
1,753
-51
4,312
2,359
-45
Canada (10,000+)
3,564
2,855
-20
14,602
9,910
-32
18,166
12,765
-30
Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec)
2,986
2,855
-4
11,021
9,910
-10
14,007
12,765
-9
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
27
30
11
56
9
-84
83
39
-53
Barrie
3
23
##
48
11
-77
51
34
-33
Belleville
28
52
86
6
4
-33
34
56
65
Brantford
11
24
118
25
137
448
36
161
347
Calgary
254
241
-5
701
334
-52
955
575
-40
Edmonton
323
310
-4
546
880
61
869
1,190
37
Greater Sudbury
3
6
100
0
2
##
3
8
167
Guelph
15
17
13
8
0
-100
23
17
-26
Halifax
42
75
79
126
10
-92
168
85
-49
Hamilton
31
27
-13
430
43
-90
461
70
-85
Kelowna
41
36
-12
32
18
-44
73
54
-26
Kingston
19
28
47
26
13
-50
45
41
-9
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
82
50
-39
1,087
40
-96
1,169
90
-92
Lethbridge
31
12
-61
8
9
13
39
21
-46
London
88
142
61
348
145
-58
436
287
-34
Moncton
7
12
71
78
84
8
85
96
13
Montréal
242
0
-100
2,336
0
-100
2,578
0
-100
Oshawa
28
54
93
6
41
##
34
95
179
Ottawa-Gatineau
270
223
-17
628
613
-2
898
836
-7
Gatineau
43
0
-100
365
0
-100
408
0
-100
Ottawa
227
223
-2
263
613
133
490
836
71
Peterborough
17
17
-
15
28
87
32
45
41
Québec
64
0
-100
288
0
-100
352
0
-100
Regina
10
19
90
25
61
144
35
80
129
Saguenay
10
0
-100
12
0
-100
22
0
-100
St. Catharines-Niagara
109
86
-21
209
39
-81
318
125
-61
Saint John
5
12
140
0
0
-
5
12
140
St. John's
7
7
-
1
0
-100
8
7
-13
Saskatoon
29
38
31
22
48
118
51
86
69
Sherbrooke
24
0
-100
100
0
-100
124
0
-100
Thunder Bay
1
0
-100
0
0
-
1
0
-100
Toronto
234
182
-22
2,920
4,880
67
3,154
5,062
60
Trois-Rivières
23
0
-100
39
0
-100
62
0
-100
Vancouver
348
284
-18
2,524
1,001
-60
2,872
1,285
-55
Victoria
55
52
-5
395
415
5
450
467
4
Windsor
44
39
-11
24
30
25
68
69
1
Winnipeg
158
134
-15
286
347
21
444
481
8
Total
2,683
2,232
-17
13,355
9,242
-31
16,038
11,474
-28
Total (excluding Quebec Metro Areas)
2,277
2,232
-2
10,215
9,242
-10
12,492
11,474
-8
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
March 2020
April 2020
%
March 2020
April 2020
%
March 2020
April 2020
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.L.
275
302
10
49
3
-94
324
305
-6
P.E.I.
178
179
1
144
432
200
322
611
90
N.S.
1,760
2,005
14
719
450
-37
2,479
2,455
-1
N.B.
1,694
1,084
-36
1,215
1,200
-1
2,909
2,284
-21
Qc
6,306
0
-100
33,947
0
-100
40,253
0
-100
Ont.
24,397
17,478
-28
41,669
76,150
83
66,066
93,628
42
Man.
1,906
1,824
-4
2,976
4,524
52
4,882
6,348
30
Sask.
1,087
1,078
-1
576
1,392
142
1,663
2,470
49
Alta.
13,743
7,595
-45
18,415
15,667
-15
32,158
23,262
-28
B.C.
7,449
6,736
-10
23,297
21,031
-10
30,746
27,767
-10
Canada (10,000+)
58,795
38,281
-35
123,007
120,849
-2
181,802
159,130
-12
Canada (All Areas)
69,247
47,031
-32
126,170
124,235
-2
195,420
171,265
-12
Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec)
52,489
38,281
-27
89,060
120,849
36
141,549
159,130
12
Canada (All Areas excluding Quebec)
59,441
43,956
-26
90,780
122,460
35
150,224
166,415
11
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
367
356
-3
312
108
-65
679
464
-32
Barrie
835
958
15
60
132
120
895
1,090
22
Belleville
562
658
17
0
48
##
562
706
26
Brantford
596
465
-22
216
1,644
##
812
2,109
160
Calgary
5,866
2,767
-53
6,816
4,008
-41
12,682
6,775
-47
Edmonton
5,384
3,812
-29
10,356
10,560
2
15,740
14,372
-9
Greater Sudbury
126
202
60
48
24
-50
174
226
30
Guelph
219
255
16
1,236
0
-100
1,455
255
-82
Halifax
1,203
1,413
17
120
120
-
1,323
1,533
16
Hamilton
379
357
-6
1,044
516
-51
1,423
873
-39
Kelowna
459
360
-22
1,032
216
-79
1,491
576
-61
Kingston
427
381
-11
84
156
86
511
537
5
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
800
583
-27
4,512
480
-89
5,312
1,063
-80
Lethbridge
440
188
-57
48
108
125
488
296
-39
London
1,916
1,802
-6
2,484
1,740
-30
4,400
3,542
-20
Moncton
244
346
42
552
1,008
83
796
1,354
70
Montréal
2,274
0
-100
15,838
0
-100
18,112
-100
Oshawa
720
756
5
732
492
-33
1,452
1,248
-14
Ottawa-Gatineau
3,725
3,142
-16
5,076
7,356
45
8,801
10,498
19
Gatineau
342
0
-100
1,080
0
-100
1,422
-100
Ottawa
3,383
3,142
-7
3,996
7,356
84
7,379
10,498
42
Peterborough
280
187
-33
1,464
336
-77
1,744
523
-70
Québec
777
0
-100
4,728
0
-100
5,505
0
-100
Regina
239
329
38
24
732
##
263
1,061
303
Saguenay
2
0
-100
0
0
-
2
-100
St. Catharines-Niagara
1,114
964
-13
528
468
-11
1,642
1,432
-13
Saint John
338
255
-25
504
0
-100
842
255
-70
St. John's
195
197
1
12
0
-100
207
197
-5
Saskatoon
771
633
-18
492
576
17
1,263
1,209
-4
Sherbrooke
314
0
-100
3,120
0
-100
3,434
-100
Thunder Bay
3,648
9
-100
0
0
-
3,648
9
-100
Toronto
6,780
2,387
-65
18,360
58,560
219
25,140
60,947
142
Trois-Rivières
109
0
-100
96
0
-100
205
-100
Vancouver
3,161
3,190
1
18,084
12,012
-34
21,245
15,202
-28
Victoria
642
585
-9
552
4,980
##
1,194
5,565
366
Windsor
1,179
415
-65
1,284
360
-72
2,463
775
-69
Winnipeg
1,560
1,526
-2
2,964
4,164
40
4,524
5,690
26
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/08/c7875.html