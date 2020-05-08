Canadian housing starts activity diverged regionally in April

OTTAWA, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for April was conducted in each province with the exception of Québec, following the introduction of pandemic measures in the province in late March. Residential construction in Québec resumed on April 20. We will resume the SCS in Québec in May. This press release includes national housing starts totals without Québec in order to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where the SCS survey was conducted.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The trend in housing starts was 199,589 units in April 2020, down from 204,899 units in March 2020. Excluding Québec, the trend was 155,995 units in April 2020, up from 153,463 units in March 2020. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Outside of Québec, the national trend in housing starts increased in April, despite the impact of COVID-19 containment measures." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "This reflects strong growth in multi-family starts in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. We expect these provinces to register declines in the near term."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada excluding Québec saw an increase of 10.8% in April from March. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 12.4% in April. Multiple urban starts increased by 35.7% while single-detached urban starts decreased by 27.1%.

Story continues

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7,285 units excluding Québec.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







April 2019 April 2020 % April 2019 April 2020 % April 2019 April 2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

12 11 -8 1 0 -100 13 11 -15 P.E.I.

12 12 - 8 36 350 20 48 140 N.S.

83 106 28 159 37 -77 242 143 -41 N.B.

16 32 100 82 94 15 98 126 29 Atlantic

123 161 31 250 167 -33 373 328 -12 Qc

578 0 -100 3,581 0 -100 4,159 0 -100 Ont.

1,157 1,221 6 5,519 6,201 12 6,676 7,422 11 Man.

183 153 -16 307 377 23 490 530 8 Sask.

46 64 39 50 116 132 96 180 88 Alta.

725 650 -10 1,335 1,296 -3 2,060 1,946 -6 Prairies

954 867 -9 1,692 1,789 6 2,646 2,656 0 B.C.

752 606 -19 3,560 1,753 -51 4,312 2,359 -45 Canada (10,000+) 3,564 2,855 -20 14,602 9,910 -32 18,166 12,765 -30 Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec) 2,986 2,855 -4 11,021 9,910 -10 14,007 12,765 -9





















Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 27 30 11 56 9 -84 83 39 -53 Barrie

3 23 ## 48 11 -77 51 34 -33 Belleville

28 52 86 6 4 -33 34 56 65 Brantford

11 24 118 25 137 448 36 161 347 Calgary

254 241 -5 701 334 -52 955 575 -40 Edmonton

323 310 -4 546 880 61 869 1,190 37 Greater Sudbury 3 6 100 0 2 ## 3 8 167 Guelph

15 17 13 8 0 -100 23 17 -26 Halifax

42 75 79 126 10 -92 168 85 -49 Hamilton

31 27 -13 430 43 -90 461 70 -85 Kelowna

41 36 -12 32 18 -44 73 54 -26 Kingston

19 28 47 26 13 -50 45 41 -9 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 82 50 -39 1,087 40 -96 1,169 90 -92 Lethbridge

31 12 -61 8 9 13 39 21 -46 London

88 142 61 348 145 -58 436 287 -34 Moncton

7 12 71 78 84 8 85 96 13 Montréal

242 0 -100 2,336 0 -100 2,578 0 -100 Oshawa

28 54 93 6 41 ## 34 95 179 Ottawa-Gatineau 270 223 -17 628 613 -2 898 836 -7 Gatineau

43 0 -100 365 0 -100 408 0 -100 Ottawa

227 223 -2 263 613 133 490 836 71 Peterborough

17 17 - 15 28 87 32 45 41 Québec

64 0 -100 288 0 -100 352 0 -100 Regina

10 19 90 25 61 144 35 80 129 Saguenay

10 0 -100 12 0 -100 22 0 -100 St. Catharines-Niagara 109 86 -21 209 39 -81 318 125 -61 Saint John

5 12 140 0 0 - 5 12 140 St. John's

7 7 - 1 0 -100 8 7 -13 Saskatoon

29 38 31 22 48 118 51 86 69 Sherbrooke

24 0 -100 100 0 -100 124 0 -100 Thunder Bay

1 0 -100 0 0 - 1 0 -100 Toronto

234 182 -22 2,920 4,880 67 3,154 5,062 60 Trois-Rivières 23 0 -100 39 0 -100 62 0 -100 Vancouver

348 284 -18 2,524 1,001 -60 2,872 1,285 -55 Victoria

55 52 -5 395 415 5 450 467 4 Windsor

44 39 -11 24 30 25 68 69 1 Winnipeg

158 134 -15 286 347 21 444 481 8 Total

2,683 2,232 -17 13,355 9,242 -31 16,038 11,474 -28 Total (excluding Quebec Metro Areas) 2,277 2,232 -2 10,215 9,242 -10 12,492 11,474 -8



















Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

















Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

















## not calculable / extreme value





















Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)













Single-Detached All Others Total



March 2020 April 2020 % March 2020 April 2020 % March 2020 April 2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

275 302 10 49 3 -94 324 305 -6 P.E.I.

178 179 1 144 432 200 322 611 90 N.S.

1,760 2,005 14 719 450 -37 2,479 2,455 -1 N.B.

1,694 1,084 -36 1,215 1,200 -1 2,909 2,284 -21 Qc

6,306 0 -100 33,947 0 -100 40,253 0 -100 Ont.

24,397 17,478 -28 41,669 76,150 83 66,066 93,628 42 Man.

1,906 1,824 -4 2,976 4,524 52 4,882 6,348 30 Sask.

1,087 1,078 -1 576 1,392 142 1,663 2,470 49 Alta.

13,743 7,595 -45 18,415 15,667 -15 32,158 23,262 -28 B.C.

7,449 6,736 -10 23,297 21,031 -10 30,746 27,767 -10 Canada (10,000+) 58,795 38,281 -35 123,007 120,849 -2 181,802 159,130 -12 Canada (All Areas) 69,247 47,031 -32 126,170 124,235 -2 195,420 171,265 -12 Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec) 52,489 38,281 -27 89,060 120,849 36 141,549 159,130 12 Canada (All Areas excluding Quebec) 59,441 43,956 -26 90,780 122,460 35 150,224 166,415 11





















Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 367 356 -3 312 108 -65 679 464 -32 Barrie

835 958 15 60 132 120 895 1,090 22 Belleville

562 658 17 0 48 ## 562 706 26 Brantford

596 465 -22 216 1,644 ## 812 2,109 160 Calgary

5,866 2,767 -53 6,816 4,008 -41 12,682 6,775 -47 Edmonton

5,384 3,812 -29 10,356 10,560 2 15,740 14,372 -9 Greater Sudbury 126 202 60 48 24 -50 174 226 30 Guelph

219 255 16 1,236 0 -100 1,455 255 -82 Halifax

1,203 1,413 17 120 120 - 1,323 1,533 16 Hamilton

379 357 -6 1,044 516 -51 1,423 873 -39 Kelowna

459 360 -22 1,032 216 -79 1,491 576 -61 Kingston

427 381 -11 84 156 86 511 537 5 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 800 583 -27 4,512 480 -89 5,312 1,063 -80 Lethbridge

440 188 -57 48 108 125 488 296 -39 London

1,916 1,802 -6 2,484 1,740 -30 4,400 3,542 -20 Moncton

244 346 42 552 1,008 83 796 1,354 70 Montréal

2,274 0 -100 15,838 0 -100 18,112

-100 Oshawa

720 756 5 732 492 -33 1,452 1,248 -14 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,725 3,142 -16 5,076 7,356 45 8,801 10,498 19 Gatineau

342 0 -100 1,080 0 -100 1,422

-100 Ottawa

3,383 3,142 -7 3,996 7,356 84 7,379 10,498 42 Peterborough 280 187 -33 1,464 336 -77 1,744 523 -70 Québec

777 0 -100 4,728 0 -100 5,505 0 -100 Regina

239 329 38 24 732 ## 263 1,061 303 Saguenay

2 0 -100 0 0 - 2

-100 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,114 964 -13 528 468 -11 1,642 1,432 -13 Saint John

338 255 -25 504 0 -100 842 255 -70 St. John's

195 197 1 12 0 -100 207 197 -5 Saskatoon

771 633 -18 492 576 17 1,263 1,209 -4 Sherbrooke

314 0 -100 3,120 0 -100 3,434

-100 Thunder Bay 3,648 9 -100 0 0 - 3,648 9 -100 Toronto

6,780 2,387 -65 18,360 58,560 219 25,140 60,947 142 Trois-Rivières 109 0 -100 96 0 -100 205

-100 Vancouver

3,161 3,190 1 18,084 12,012 -34 21,245 15,202 -28 Victoria

642 585 -9 552 4,980 ## 1,194 5,565 366 Windsor

1,179 415 -65 1,284 360 -72 2,463 775 -69 Winnipeg

1,560 1,526 -2 2,964 4,164 40 4,524 5,690 26

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/08/c7875.html