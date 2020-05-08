Canadian housing starts activity diverged regionally in April

OTTAWA, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for April was conducted in each province with the exception of Québec, following the introduction of pandemic measures in the province in late March. Residential construction in Québec resumed on April 20. We will resume the SCS in Québec in May. This press release includes national housing starts totals without Québec in order to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where the SCS survey was conducted.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

The trend in housing starts was 199,589 units in April 2020, down from 204,899 units in March 2020. Excluding Québec, the trend was 155,995 units in April 2020, up from 153,463 units in March 2020. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"Outside of Québec, the national trend in housing starts increased in April, despite the impact of COVID-19 containment measures." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "This reflects strong growth in multi-family starts in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. We expect these provinces to register declines in the near term."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada excluding Québec saw an increase of 10.8% in April from March. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 12.4% in April. Multiple urban starts increased by 35.7% while single-detached urban starts decreased by 27.1%.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7,285 units excluding Québec.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total





April 2019

April 2020

%

April 2019

April 2020

%

April 2019

April 2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.-L.


12

11

-8

1

0

-100

13

11

-15

P.E.I.   


12

12

-

8

36

350

20

48

140

N.S.   


83

106

28

159

37

-77

242

143

-41

N.B.   


16

32

100

82

94

15

98

126

29

Atlantic


123

161

31

250

167

-33

373

328

-12

Qc


578

0

-100

3,581

0

-100

4,159

0

-100

Ont.   


1,157

1,221

6

5,519

6,201

12

6,676

7,422

11

Man.   


183

153

-16

307

377

23

490

530

8

Sask.   


46

64

39

50

116

132

96

180

88

Alta.   


725

650

-10

1,335

1,296

-3

2,060

1,946

-6

Prairies


954

867

-9

1,692

1,789

6

2,646

2,656

0

B.C.   


752

606

-19

3,560

1,753

-51

4,312

2,359

-45

Canada (10,000+)

3,564

2,855

-20

14,602

9,910

-32

18,166

12,765

-30

Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec)

2,986

2,855

-4

11,021

9,910

-10

14,007

12,765

-9












Metropolitan Areas










Abbotsford-Mission

27

30

11

56

9

-84

83

39

-53

Barrie


3

23

##

48

11

-77

51

34

-33

Belleville


28

52

86

6

4

-33

34

56

65

Brantford


11

24

118

25

137

448

36

161

347

Calgary


254

241

-5

701

334

-52

955

575

-40

Edmonton


323

310

-4

546

880

61

869

1,190

37

Greater Sudbury

3

6

100

0

2

##

3

8

167

Guelph


15

17

13

8

0

-100

23

17

-26

Halifax


42

75

79

126

10

-92

168

85

-49

Hamilton


31

27

-13

430

43

-90

461

70

-85

Kelowna


41

36

-12

32

18

-44

73

54

-26

Kingston


19

28

47

26

13

-50

45

41

-9

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

82

50

-39

1,087

40

-96

1,169

90

-92

Lethbridge


31

12

-61

8

9

13

39

21

-46

London


88

142

61

348

145

-58

436

287

-34

Moncton


7

12

71

78

84

8

85

96

13

Montréal


242

0

-100

2,336

0

-100

2,578

0

-100

Oshawa


28

54

93

6

41

##

34

95

179

Ottawa-Gatineau

270

223

-17

628

613

-2

898

836

-7

  Gatineau


43

0

-100

365

0

-100

408

0

-100

  Ottawa


227

223

-2

263

613

133

490

836

71

Peterborough


17

17

-

15

28

87

32

45

41

Québec


64

0

-100

288

0

-100

352

0

-100

Regina


10

19

90

25

61

144

35

80

129

Saguenay


10

0

-100

12

0

-100

22

0

-100

St. Catharines-Niagara

109

86

-21

209

39

-81

318

125

-61

Saint John


5

12

140

0

0

-

5

12

140

St. John's


7

7

-

1

0

-100

8

7

-13

Saskatoon


29

38

31

22

48

118

51

86

69

Sherbrooke


24

0

-100

100

0

-100

124

0

-100

Thunder Bay


1

0

-100

0

0

-

1

0

-100

Toronto


234

182

-22

2,920

4,880

67

3,154

5,062

60

Trois-Rivières

23

0

-100

39

0

-100

62

0

-100

Vancouver


348

284

-18

2,524

1,001

-60

2,872

1,285

-55

Victoria


55

52

-5

395

415

5

450

467

4

Windsor


44

39

-11

24

30

25

68

69

1

Winnipeg


158

134

-15

286

347

21

444

481

8

Total


2,683

2,232

-17

13,355

9,242

-31

16,038

11,474

-28

Total (excluding Quebec Metro Areas)

2,277

2,232

-2

10,215

9,242

-10

12,492

11,474

-8











Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.










Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC










## not calculable / extreme value










 


Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)








Single-Detached

All Others

Total



March 2020

April 2020

%

March 2020

April 2020

%

March 2020

April 2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.L.


275

302

10

49

3

-94

324

305

-6

P.E.I.   


178

179

1

144

432

200

322

611

90

N.S.   


1,760

2,005

14

719

450

-37

2,479

2,455

-1

N.B.   


1,694

1,084

-36

1,215

1,200

-1

2,909

2,284

-21

Qc  


6,306

0

-100

33,947

0

-100

40,253

0

-100

Ont.   


24,397

17,478

-28

41,669

76,150

83

66,066

93,628

42

Man.   


1,906

1,824

-4

2,976

4,524

52

4,882

6,348

30

Sask.   


1,087

1,078

-1

576

1,392

142

1,663

2,470

49

Alta.   


13,743

7,595

-45

18,415

15,667

-15

32,158

23,262

-28

B.C.   


7,449

6,736

-10

23,297

21,031

-10

30,746

27,767

-10

Canada (10,000+)

58,795

38,281

-35

123,007

120,849

-2

181,802

159,130

-12

Canada (All Areas)

69,247

47,031

-32

126,170

124,235

-2

195,420

171,265

-12

Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec)

52,489

38,281

-27

89,060

120,849

36

141,549

159,130

12

Canada (All Areas excluding Quebec)

59,441

43,956

-26

90,780

122,460

35

150,224

166,415

11












Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

367

356

-3

312

108

-65

679

464

-32

Barrie


835

958

15

60

132

120

895

1,090

22

Belleville


562

658

17

0

48

##

562

706

26

Brantford


596

465

-22

216

1,644

##

812

2,109

160

Calgary


5,866

2,767

-53

6,816

4,008

-41

12,682

6,775

-47

Edmonton


5,384

3,812

-29

10,356

10,560

2

15,740

14,372

-9

Greater Sudbury

126

202

60

48

24

-50

174

226

30

Guelph


219

255

16

1,236

0

-100

1,455

255

-82

Halifax


1,203

1,413

17

120

120

-

1,323

1,533

16

Hamilton


379

357

-6

1,044

516

-51

1,423

873

-39

Kelowna


459

360

-22

1,032

216

-79

1,491

576

-61

Kingston


427

381

-11

84

156

86

511

537

5

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

800

583

-27

4,512

480

-89

5,312

1,063

-80

Lethbridge


440

188

-57

48

108

125

488

296

-39

London


1,916

1,802

-6

2,484

1,740

-30

4,400

3,542

-20

Moncton


244

346

42

552

1,008

83

796

1,354

70

Montréal


2,274

0

-100

15,838

0

-100

18,112


-100

Oshawa


720

756

5

732

492

-33

1,452

1,248

-14

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,725

3,142

-16

5,076

7,356

45

8,801

10,498

19

  Gatineau


342

0

-100

1,080

0

-100

1,422


-100

  Ottawa


3,383

3,142

-7

3,996

7,356

84

7,379

10,498

42

Peterborough

280

187

-33

1,464

336

-77

1,744

523

-70

Québec


777

0

-100

4,728

0

-100

5,505

0

-100

Regina


239

329

38

24

732

##

263

1,061

303

Saguenay


2

0

-100

0

0

-

2


-100

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,114

964

-13

528

468

-11

1,642

1,432

-13

Saint John


338

255

-25

504

0

-100

842

255

-70

St. John's


195

197

1

12

0

-100

207

197

-5

Saskatoon


771

633

-18

492

576

17

1,263

1,209

-4

Sherbrooke


314

0

-100

3,120

0

-100

3,434


-100

Thunder Bay

3,648

9

-100

0

0

-

3,648

9

-100

Toronto


6,780

2,387

-65

18,360

58,560

219

25,140

60,947

142

Trois-Rivières

109

0

-100

96

0

-100

205


-100

Vancouver


3,161

3,190

1

18,084

12,012

-34

21,245

15,202

-28

Victoria


642

585

-9

552

4,980

##

1,194

5,565

366

Windsor


1,179

415

-65

1,284

360

-72

2,463

775

-69

Winnipeg


1,560

1,526

-2

2,964

4,164

40

4,524

5,690

26


Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

 

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas

