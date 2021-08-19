Canadian home prices climb in July at record annual pace - Teranet

OTTAWA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in July from the previous month, led by the national capital region of Ottawa-Gatineau, while the pace of annual gains accelerated again to a new record, data showed on Thursday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in 11 major Canadian markets, rose 2.0% in July from June. That follows a 2.7% gain in June and a 2.8% gain in May.

On an annual basis, the index was up 17.8%, it's 12th consecutive acceleration and the strongest 12-month gain on record. That was driven by a 33.4% gain in Halifax, Nova Scotia and a 30.1% gain in Hamilton, Ontario.

On a monthly basis, all 11 major markets were up for a fifth straight month, including a 3.7% gain for Ottawa-Gatineau and 3.0% gain for Hamilton.

Data earlier this week from Canada's realtors showed that the average selling price nationwide has slipped 7.6% from the March peak to C$661,788 ($523,525), though prices are up 15.6% on the year. ($1 = 1.2641 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)