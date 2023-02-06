North Vancouver's Tobias Jesso Jr., Michael Bublé and Drake among early Grammy winners

·1 min read

TORONTO — Singer-songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. became a first-time Grammy Award winner at the pre-broadcast ceremony where fellow Canadians Michael Bublé and Drake also picked up trophies.

The North Vancouver native earned the songwriter of the year, non-classical award for penning songs for artists that include Harry Styles, Adele and Orville Peck.

Other big Canadian winners at the ceremony, where most of the 91 categories are handed out, included Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin who scored two Grammys for his classical works.

Nézet-Séguin won best opera recording for "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones," and best classical solo vocal album for "Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene."

Toronto rapper Drake picked up best melodic rap performance for his appearance on Future's "Wait for U," while Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé won best traditional pop vocal album for "Higher."

The 65th Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv and CBS.

Several Canadians were unable to make the ceremony, including Nézet-Séguin, who had performances in Philadelphia, and Bublé, who is on tour overseas.

“I honestly feel this is the best album I’ve ever made, making the recognition from the Academy members that much more meaningful,” Bublé tweeted.

Two Canadians were part of the team that pocketed a Grammy for best jazz instrumental album. Vancouver-born jazz pianist and composer Kris Davis joined Toronto-born guitarist and co-producer Matthew Stevens at the ceremony, where they were recognized for their album "New Standards Vol. 1."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • College ranks high

    THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Confederation College has once again topped the charts by placing a close second in Ontario with its graduate employment rates. The college was bumped out of the top spot by Loyalist College in Sarnia by just 1.2 per cent, and holds the third spot in Ontario for its graduate satisfaction rates. Colleges Ontario represents the province’s 24 public colleges and continuously monitors key performance indicators at each school. Kathleen Lynch, president of Confederation College, s

  • Stafford settles for second in personal-best mile at Indoor Grand Prix

    BOSTON — Lucia Stafford set a personal best, but she still came up a breath short in the women's mile event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday. The 24-year-old Toronto athlete posted a time of four minutes, 23.52 seconds, but finished behind 27-year-old Heather MacLean of Peabody, Mass., who finished in 4:23.42. Esther Guerrero of Spain was third in the 14-runner final in 4:24.92. Stafford was running third at the half mile mark and moved into second around the three-quarter of a m

  • Carly Pearce Jokes She's 'Just Excited to Be in the Same Room as Adele and Beyoncé' at Her First Grammys

    The country star's duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" with Ashley McBryde is up for best country duo/group performance

  • Italy warns hackers targeting known server vulnerability

    ROME (Reuters) -Thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack targeting VMware ESXi servers, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told Reuters, adding it was on a massive scale. A spokesperson for VMware said the company is aware of the incidents and it had issued patches for the two-year-old vulnerability that is being exploited in February 2021, urging its customers to apply the patch if they have not done so.

  • More than 15,000 workers' compensation claims filed in B.C. over COVID-19

    Over 15,000 claims were filed with B.C.'s workplace regulator regarding COVID-19 exposures since the first case of the virus was recorded in the province three years ago. According to data from WorkSafeBC, which adjudicates and provides compensation for workers who get ill or injured on the job, health-care workers filed the most COVID-19-related claims. The agency found 87 per cent of COVID-19 claims met their criteria for workers' compensation since 2020, with a 94 per cent acceptance rate in

  • Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma

    The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.

  • Electric vehicles are now trending. But where can we charge them?

    Battery electric vehicles (EVs) are likely to make up the majority of these sales. This means that hundreds of thousands of EV charging points need to be installed in homes, workplaces, retail spaces and along highway corridors in the coming years. Most EV charging occurs at home and 85 per cent of current EV owners in Canada live in single-family residences with dedicated parking.

  • Police appeal to aristocrat missing with her partner and newborn to make contact

    The couple and their baby went missing in early January.

  • Why doctors still use faxes, and why Ontario aims to phase them out of health care

    The fax machine is 1980s technology that's still being widely used in Ontario's health-care system, but that could soon change. Ontario health-care providers send an estimated 152 million faxes each year, according to the Ministry of Health. Premier Doug Ford's government is promising to phase out faxes in health over a five-year timeline. To hammer home the point, the fax machine gets an entire page of the government's new health-care plan, and the page is designed to look like it was faxed. "I

  • Chiefs, Eagles are in Super Bowl 57. Here are the moves that helped them get there.

    Here are the top five roster moves from both the Chiefs and Eagles that were pivotal to reaching Super Bowl 57.

  • TTC assault latest incident involving attacks on city's transit system

    Toronto police are investigating another attack that took place on the city's transit system. Police say officers were called to the Toronto Transit Commission's Eglinton West station bus terminal at 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of an assault. Police say a man forced his way into the station and assaulted a TTC employee after being told buses were no longer running. The suspect is described as a man between 35 to 40 years old, about five feet 11 inches tall with a medium to heavy build, a dark mous

  • Rita Ora Goes Nearly Nude in Sheer Backless Dress for Her Pre-Grammy Party in L.A.

    After confirming her marriage to Taika Waititi, Rita Ora celebrated Grammy weekend with an intimate house party, where she performed her new single "You Only Love Me"

  • Christie Brinkley, 68, Turns Up The Heat With A Topless Pic, And Fans Lost It

    Christie Brinkley posts a throwback, topless picture to Instagram from a 1983 magazine cover shoot. Fans shower the 68-year-old with compliments.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Rare Pic From Teenage Years And Fans Are Freaking Out

    Jamie Lee Curtis shared throwback photos from her childhood in the 1960s and ’70s on Instagram. Fans loved the nostalgic shots.

  • Kevin Bacon's Daughter Actually “Stole the Show” in His Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

    Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.

  • Hilary Duff Wore the Most Daring See-Through Mini Dress and Fans Are Floored

    'How I Met Your Father' season 2 cast member Hilary Duff posted Instagram photos in a see-through mini dress she wore to the 'Younger' season 5 premiere in June 2018.

  • Former Stable Girl Claims to Be the ‘Older’ Woman Who Took Prince Harry’s Virginity

    Nicholls/ReutersA mother of two and former stable girl at the British royal family’s retreat in Highgrove has come forward to say she is the “older” woman who Prince Harry described taking his virginity during an “inglorious episode” behind a pub in his recent memoir.“His description is accurate–the real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended,” Sasha Walpole was quoted telling The Daily Mail of the encounter.“I don’t mind him s

  • Young and the Restless Stars Mourn Castmate Kristoff St. John on Anniversary of His Death

    "He was a charming, kind, eloquent man, besides being a great artist," actress Catherine Bach laments

  • SNL Roasts Santos, MTG and Trump’s ‘Big Ole Dump Truck’

    NBCOn Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che took on some of the Republican Party’s newer crop of stars. But as is often the case, Donald Trump got the worst of it.“Representative George Santos said that he is stepping aside from his committee assignments to prevent being a distraction,” Che said. “He added, ‘The last thing I want is attention.’ Then he sashayed away in a feather boa.”Jost then got one more dig at Santos in by calling out one of t

  • Meet Maye Musk, the Sports Illustrated cover model and the glamorous mother of one of the richest men in the world

    Maye Musk raised Elon Musk and his siblings while working multiple jobs and maintaining a career as a model.