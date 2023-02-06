North Vancouver's Tobias Jesso Jr., Michael Bublé and Drake among early Grammy winners

TORONTO — Singer-songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. became a first-time Grammy Award winner at the pre-broadcast ceremony where fellow Canadians Michael Bublé and Drake also picked up trophies.

The North Vancouver native earned the songwriter of the year, non-classical award for penning songs for artists that include Harry Styles, Adele and Orville Peck.

Other big Canadian winners at the ceremony, where most of the 91 categories are handed out, included Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin who scored two Grammys for his classical works.

Nézet-Séguin won best opera recording for "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones," and best classical solo vocal album for "Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene."

Toronto rapper Drake picked up best melodic rap performance for his appearance on Future's "Wait for U," while Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé won best traditional pop vocal album for "Higher."

The 65th Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv and CBS.

Several Canadians were unable to make the ceremony, including Nézet-Séguin, who had performances in Philadelphia, and Bublé, who is on tour overseas.

“I honestly feel this is the best album I’ve ever made, making the recognition from the Academy members that much more meaningful,” Bublé tweeted.

Two Canadians were part of the team that pocketed a Grammy for best jazz instrumental album. Vancouver-born jazz pianist and composer Kris Davis joined Toronto-born guitarist and co-producer Matthew Stevens at the ceremony, where they were recognized for their album "New Standards Vol. 1."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press