Canadian high school prospect commits to Wichita State basketball 2023 recruiting class

Canadian prospect Yanis Bamba is the latest recruit to verbally commit to the Wichita State men’s basketball team, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

A 6-foot-6 wing from Montreal in the class of 2023, Bamba had signed his letter of intent to play at Valparaiso but was released following a coaching change. WSU just hired former Valparaiso assistant coach Luke Grow as the program’s director of operations under head coach Paul Mills.

Bamba joins Nigerian native Joy Ighovodja as the incoming freshmen on WSU’s roster, which is down to its final scholarship slot for the 2023-24 season. The rest of WSU’s 2023 recruiting class features transfers in center Jacob Germany (UTSA), wing Harlond Beverly (Miami, Fla.), forward Ronnie DeGray III (Missouri) and guard Bijan Cortes (Oklahoma).

Scouting reports on Bamba emphasize his long frame and athleticism, which gives him the potential to be a standout defender. After emerging on the Canadian scene at Jean-de-Brébeuf, Bamba spent last summer playing his first year on the American AAU circuit with Brookwood Elite and showed his all-around ability with flashes of shooting, ball-handling, slashing and play-making. He projects as a wing player, either at shooting guard or small forward, but could someday play point guard in a pinch for the Shockers.

He held an offer from Santa Clara and was beginning to attract higher-level attention when he committed to Valparaiso last October.

“This past summer was my first on the top circuit and that gave me the opportunity to play against a lot of taller, bigger players,” Bamba told valpoathletics.com after signing last November. “That experience will be helpful in transitioning to the collegiate game, where I expect people to play more physically. I know it will take a moment to get used to college basketball, but I know once I do I will bring a lot to the team.”

With additional hurdles to clear for international students, it is unclear in the immediate aftermath of Bamba’s commitment if he will be able to arrive on campus before WSU begins its full practices on July 17 ahead of the team’s overseas tour to Greece in August.