Canadian Hearing Services Raises a Record Amount Towards the CHS National Scholarship Program and Awards 23 Scholarships to Deaf and Hard of Hearing Students for the 2022-23 Academic Year

Canadian Hearing Society
·11 min read

Toronto, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click here for ASL

Toronto, September 22, 2022 - Canadian Hearing Services is excited to announce that it has raised a record amount of funding for our National Scholarship Program and has awarded 23 scholarships to Deaf and hard of hearing post-secondary students for the academic year commencing September 2022.  This is the second year in a row that Canadian Hearing Services has been able to award this record-setting number of scholarships and speaks to the incredibly high quality of scholarship applications that were received from across Canada.

Canadian Hearing Services is providing these scholarships via the CHS National Scholarship Program, which empowers Deaf and hard of hearing students to pursue their university and/or college goals by providing scholarships that break down the financial barriers to participation and support the extra costs associated with hearing accommodation in a higher learning environment.

“Canadian Hearing Services remains committed to ensuring Deaf and hard of hearing students across Canada have the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams. We are extremely proud and appreciative that for a 6th year in a row we have been able to offer this incredible and transformational opportunity to another amazing group of students. Our scholarship winners have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, a strong passion for learning and are truly deserving of these life-changing scholarships,” said Julia N. Dumanian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Hearing Services. “Canadian Hearing Services is truly grateful for the tremendous support from our corporate partners, sponsors and donors who have helped make the National Scholarship Program a record success.”

Scholarships are available for undergraduate and graduate students, including mature students attending accredited post-secondary institutions inside or outside of Canada. Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee composed of Deaf, hard of hearing and hearing business leaders and academics. To be considered, applicants must meet various criteria such as community service hours earned, letters of reference and an essay detailing how the scholarship will help transform their future. Students who are eligible will be guaranteed full-time scholarships of $3,000 a year for up to four years.

Click to view videos from each of our 2022 scholarship recipients

“Each year, our group of scholarship winners amaze us with their incredible talent and drive for success,” says Committee Chair, Diane Gregoris. “We are very proud of this year’s scholarship winners and wish them a successful academic year and bright future ahead.”

Canadian Hearing Services extends its gratitude and thanks to the National Scholarship Committee for participating in the application review process. Members of the Committee include Diane Gregoris, Brahm Spilfogel, Jim Kyte, Lynn Lockhart-Menzies, Nigel Howard, and Rex Banks.

National Scholarship Program Supporters, Day of Golf Corporate Partners and Participants

The CHS National Scholarship Program is made possible through the generous support of our event and corporate partners, donors and participants in our annual signature sell-out Day of Golf, being held this year on September 21st.  Their investment and commitment to create a barrier-free Canada is life-changing not only for Deaf and hard of hearing students, but for each of us who will benefit from their contributions to society.

Canadian Hearing Services gratefully acknowledges the support  of The Joseph Lebovic Charitable Foundation, The Dr. Wolf Lebovic Charitable Foundation,  Beatrice Enid Patterson Foundation Fund, CBRE, The Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons, CIBC Foundation, Envisio, Inside Edge Properties, J. P. Bickell Foundation, Longo Family Foundation, Scotiabank, The John C. and Sally Horsfall Eaton Foundation, Walker Wood Foundation, event and corporate partners, individual participants and donors.

Event Sponsor:      The Joseph Lebovic Charitable Foundation and The Dr. Wolf Lebovic Charitable Foundation (Course, Food, and Drink Sponsor)

Titanium Partner:   Enginess

Gold Partner:          Level5 Strategy

Silver Partners:       JRP Employee Benefit Solutions , Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., Mathews Dinsdale & Clark LLP

Bronze Partners:    Oticon, POI Business Interiors, Phonak, Hall Telecommunications in partnership with Clarity,  Clear Sight & Sound, Panasonic and Williams Sound

Brass Partners:       DiaTec Canada, Vianet

Copper Partners:    Canlight/Eastwood Square, Mamba Inc., Munjal White

MEET THE 2022 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Ali, Addison - Addison is from Aurora, ON and is entering the second year of the Bachelor of Arts and Sciences program at Guelph University. The CHS Scholarship will allow her to further her education journey and to pursue post-secondary schooling in the sciences. She wants to pursue a career in the area of the genetics of hearing loss and help children and families make impactful and self-advocating choices.

Burke, Bailey - Bailey is from Carrying Place, ON and is entering the Nursing program at Loyalist College.  The scholarship will help fund her education and purchase assistive devices, including a stethoscope specially designed for individuals with hearing loss.

Carrier, Gregory - Gregory is from Edmonton, AB and is entering the second year of the PhD Program in Medieval Studies at the University of Toronto. Greg plans to obtain a PhD and become a public historian. He wants to make Deaf history more accessible to Deaf and hearing people by explaining what Deaf and blind people experienced in the Middle Ages, and how medieval hearing people had surprisingly positive views about Deaf people and deafness itself.

Chiaramonte, Marco - Marco is from Vancouver, BC and is a graduate student in the Community Development program at the University of Victoria. Marco has worked as an Employment Counsellor Team Lead for the Western Institute for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The scholarship will allow him to further his education and pursue his goal of working in policy development to improve the lives of people with disabilities at work, at home and in their community.

Cross, Keeford - Keeford is from Toronto, ON and is starting at the University of Toronto and plans to eventually pursue a PhD in Plant Biology. He hopes to have a career working to solve global issues in climate change and food insecurity.

Davidson, Hannah - Hannah is from The Blue Mountains, ON.  Hannah is passionate about travelling and is looking forward to starting her first year at the Queen’s University’s Bader International Study Centre in England.

Evans, Drew - Drew is from Mount Albert, ON and is entering the second year of the Bachelor of Business Administration program at Trent University. The scholarship will help him overcome the financial barriers to post-secondary education. Drew loves sports and hopes to one day be the manager of a sports team.

Gillies-Hamilton, Brittany - Brittany is from Trenton, ON and is entering her fourth year of the Human Rights Equity Studies program at York University.  It is Brittany’s goal to get a PhD so that she may work as a legal advocate for people with disabilities.

Gray, Tammy - Tammy is from Delta, BC and is entering the second year of the Gerontology Diploma program at Langara College. Tammy is passionate about advocacy for Deaf, Deafblind, and hard of hearing seniors.

Herr, Calvin - Calvin is from Okotoks, AB and is starting in the Engineering program at the University of Calgary.  Calvin's dream is to work in the green energy sector and help create a cleaner planet for both his children and grandchildren.

Irwin, Jenna Lee – Jenna Lee is from Winnipeg, MB and is entering the second year of the Bachelor of Social Work program at Booth University College. Her dream career is to become a social worker and advocate for more accessible mental health services for the Deaf and hard of hearing community.

Loo, Alexander - Alexander is from Pickering, ON and is entering the Mechanical Engineering program at the University of Waterloo. The scholarship will help fund his post-secondary education and allow him to be an ambassador for future students.

Madan, Ishi - Ishi is from Brampton, ON and is entering the second year of the Business Administration Program at the Schulich School of Business, York University.  Ishi is working to create an inclusive environment for students with disabilities on-campus by serving their needs and raising awareness about disability issues.

Mastrangelo-Keigher, Rosina - Rosina is from Oshawa, ON and is starting in the Bachelor of Health Science program at the Ontario Technical University. After her undergraduate degree she plans to attend medical school and pursue her dream of becoming an otolaryngologist.

Morris, Mikayla - Mikayla is from Milton, ON and is beginning her studies in English and Sociology at the University of Toronto. Mikayla loves teaching ASL to hearing students and to help break down communication barriers between Deaf and hearing students. She plans to support the Deaf community by working with young people to achieve their goals.

Myrie, Alex - Alex is from Pickering, ON and is entering the Faculty of Law at Thompson Rivers University.  Resiliency has been a constant theme throughout her life.  Alex is hoping to use her legal education to seek legal equity for those with disabilities.

Newling, Esme - Esme is from Fredericton, NB and is entering the fourth year of her major in Anthropology and minor in Forensic Science at the University of Toronto. For Esme, the scholarship will be invested in new communication supports, including ASL classes and an interpreter for classes. It will also help ease the overall financial burden of post-secondary education. Esme is excited to be a pioneer in a field she believes has limited Deaf representation.

Robinson, Naomi – Naomi is from Sudbury, ON and is entering the second year of the Bachelor of Science program at St. Francis Xavier University. The CHS Scholarship will allow her to complete her post-secondary education in order to become an Environmental Journalist. As a journalist, she hopes to advocate that those who are Deaf or hard of hearing not be left out of the developments that are happening in our world.

Rybchuk, Josephine - Josephine is from Saskatoon, SK and is starting a Master is Science in Toxicology at the University of Saskatchewan.  Josephine is planning to use the scholarship to continue her research program, enter poster presentation competitions and to showcase what Deaf and hard of hearing people are capable of!

Savoie, Emily - Emily is from Ingersoll, ON and is starting her teacher’s training at Western University. She wants to help create more inclusive classrooms and become a teacher working with Deaf and hard of hearing students.

Scalzo, Luca – Luca is from Brampton, ON and is entering the second year of the Political Science program at York University.  Luca is planning to pursue law to advocate for individuals, focusing on disability and human rights.

Steele, Lyvia - Lyvia is from Guelph, ON and is starting the Fine Arts and Concurrent Education program at Queen’s University.  Lyvia is passionate about art.  The scholarship will allow Lyvia to pursue her dream of becoming an art teacher who can advocate for students with disabilities.

Sturm, Erick - Erick is from Mississauga, ON and is entering the third year of the Architecture program at Laurentian University. Erick has persevered through mainstream classes with the support of one special, understanding teacher who taught Erick to become a strong advocate for himself. Erick’s determination landed him on the honour roll throughout high school. His goal is to design homes and buildings that are accessible for people who are Deaf and hard of hearing.

Sturm, Zachary - Zachary is from Mississauga, ON and is enrolled in the Social Service Worker program at Fleming College. Zachary is very active in the Deaf community with VOICE, an organization that advocates and supports families with children who have hearing loss. The CHS National Scholarship will help pay for part of his education and an interpreter. His goal is to become a social worker for children who are Deaf and hard of hearing.

Viney, Katherine - Katherine is from Aurora, ON and in entering the Landscape Architecture program at the University of Guelph.  Katherine has a passion for architecture, creating accessible spaces for everyone. The scholarship will provide necessary resources for accommodations like note takers and assistive devices.

About the Canadian Hearing Services National Scholarship Program Fund

The Canadian Hearing Services National Scholarship Program is uniquely inclusive of Deaf and hard of hearing students of all abilities. Winners are chosen based on key criteria, including hearing loss level, community service, letters of reference, and essays detailing how the scholarship will transform their futures. Scholarships are available for undergraduate and graduate students, including mature students attending accredited post-secondary institutions inside or outside of Canada. Students that receive funding remain eligible for the same level of funding for up to four years.  In addition, as part of our commitment to honouring the survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities, we are proud to offer two scholarships to Indigenous Deaf and hard of hearing students who meet all key criteria.

For more information, visit www.chs.ca/scholarship-program.

About Canadian Hearing Services

Since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services has been an industry-leading provider of professional services, products, and education that empower people who are Deaf and hard of hearing to overcome barriers to participation. Canadian Hearing Services is the largest and only Accredited organization of its kind in North America.

For more information about Canadian Hearing Services, visit CHS.ca or call 1-866-518-0000.

CONTACT: Lisa Flowers Canadian Hearing Services 647-327-1344 lflowers@chs.ca


