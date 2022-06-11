Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox

·4 min read

MONTREAL — A Canadian is playing a major role in the World Health Organizations' fight against monkeypox.

Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the technical lead for the effort to combat a global outbreak of the virus at the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont., and Ottawa.

A graduate of McGill University's school of medicine, Lewis practiced in Montreal before joining the WHO. The organization is currently working to quell the spread of monkeypox, which comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox.

The Canadian Press reached Lewis in Geneva, Switzerland for an interview.

-----

What do we know about the propagation of this disease?

We think it's spread by rodents, but we don't know what species it naturally lives in. In Africa, we find the virus in the Congo Rope Squirrel, the Gambian pouched rat, the dormouse and things like that. People hunt in the forest and bring back this while meat that they need to prepare. That's the traditional type of exposure (to the virus). It's also possible the family is eating undercooked meat. This meat could also be sold in a market, so even people who don't have any direct exposure to the forest can be exposed.

But an other major factor is that smallpox was eradicated in 1980, so people who were born after 1980, or in certain countries after 1960 or 1970, didn't have the opportunity to be vaccinated against smallpox.

Has monkeypox been seen in the west before?

There were two cases in the United Kingdom in 2021 and two in the United States, also in 2021. There was also an outbreak in the U.S. in 2003, but it had nothing in common with the current situation. It was very strange. It involved prairie dogs that were imported to be sold as pets, and children started to get sick after being scratched or bitten. It took around three months to understand the nature of the outbreak and to contain it.

How did the current outbreak begin?

We received reports from the United Kingdom, once again. It was a traveller who returned from Nigeria and discovered that she had monkeypox and I said to myself, "okay, it's started." The U.K. found an outbreak in a family, and it was completely unexpected because it involved three members of the same family. It was the first time that we saw monkeypox outside of Africa in someone who had not recently travelled, so that was new. (The British) then found it in their laboratories' samples that tested positive and that came from men who had sexual relations with other men.

At the same time, Portugal reported an outbreak of people with undiagnosed lesions. They were negative for herpes, negative for syphilis, so the Portuguese were searching for information, and relatively quickly, Portugal and the U.K. realized that they were facing the same thing.

It was men having who had sex with men, who had participated in certain events and then returned home.

The first cases were all associated with travel from central Europe. That's about where we are now, except that we're seing a lot of cases and it's spreading in this group of people who have frequent physical contact with more than one person, possibly in a very short period of time, so the conditions are right for rapid transmission and propagation.

So there is an opportunity to act that should not be missed?

Yes, and it's crucial to take advantage (of this time) before the virus affects a more general population, family members, children, vulnerable people, for example, people who are HIV-positive. But we can't be alarmist. The vast majority of cases are still being reported in this group, so it's there that the transmission is happening, it's not too late to stop the outbreak in this group, although it might be difficult. That said, there are still a lot of things that we don't know about the virus, and we have to be honest and admit that. The virus itself might have gone through changes that make it more transmissible, but we have certainty seen behaviours that make it more transmissible. This disease presents as an infectious disease that spreads through close contact, including sexual contact. So the message to the public is this: educate yourself, learn to recognize the signs and symptoms, know in what circumstances you could be infected, protect yourself and protect others and, when in doubt, seek a diagnosis.

This interview, which took place June 6, 2022, has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2022.

Jean-Benoit Legault, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa reports its 1st case of monkeypox

    Ottawa's first lab-confirmed case of monkeypox has been detected in a local resident, according to health officials. The person has recovered from the infectious disease, the city said in a news release Friday afternoon. The symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, exhaustion and a rash — or pox lesions — that often appears on the face and extremities a few days after symptoms begin. It can also spread to other parts of the body. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has followed up w

  • Monkeypox can 'masquerade' as other conditions, with wide range of symptom severity

    As global outbreaks of monkeypox made headlines, Dr. Antoine Cloutier-Blais's Montreal clinic began seeing patients with unusual — and often painful — bodily lesions. By early June, the family physician and his colleagues had treated around 15 patients with confirmed infections, out of the roughly 100 lab-confirmed cases reported so far in Quebec. People with suspected infections soon started showing up to the clinic on a near-daily basis. Cloutier-Blais began to notice some interesting trends.

  • Finau, McIlroy co-leaders at Canadian Open after three rounds, Taylor is low Canadian

    TORONTO — Tony Finau fired an 8-under 62 and Rory McIlroy had a clutch birdie on No. 15 to share the lead at the RBC Canadian Open. Both sit at 11-under overall, two shots ahead of the field, heading into the final round of the men's national golf championship. Finau had the best round of the tournament on Saturday, rocketing up the leaderboard with seven birdies and an eagle at St. George's Golf and Country Club. McIlroy started the day in a five-way tie for second, but pulled away from the pac

  • Here’s What the World’s Media Thinks of the Jan. 6 Hearings

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty“The world is watching what we do here,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol. “America has long been expected to be a shining city on a hill. A beacon of hope and freedom. A model for others—when we’re at our best,” he added. Judging from global press’ reaction to the Jan 6. Committee’s first public hearings, he is right. The planet is paying attention. And

  • One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials

    VANCOUVER — City officials say one person is dead and two others are injured following a fire in Vancouver's downtown eastside Saturday morning. The fire department confirmed the small blaze ignited on the second floor of the Empress Hotel on East Hastings Street. Acting assistant fire chief Walter Pereira says early indications are it was accidentally started after an overcharged electric bicycle battery exploded. He says about 25 firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire to one

  • Antisemitic graffiti found near York University raises concerns

    Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found near York University. As Kayla McLean reports, the incident is being investigated in consultation with the hate crimes unit.

  • Pairing youths with nature can form future conservation leaders: Group

    Developing an appreciation for the environment at a young age can reap benefits for the adult years, says a Canada-based charity group focused on fostering life skills in youths.

  • Woman who ‘nearly capsized a boat’ at 28st reveals the daily diet that helped her shed half her body weight

    Former teaching assistant Rachel Mellor, 50, of West Yorkshire, says being put on a diet at the age of six triggered her unhealthy relationship with food

  • The 2007 U.K. floods led to Britain's biggest peacetime rescue efforts

    On this day in weather history, areas of the United Kingdom were flooded.

  • PHOTOS: Cars slide off in ditches as significant hail hits Saskatchewan

    Severe thunderstorms prompted widespread warnings across southern Saskatchewan Thursday as drivers struggled to keep up with the hail.

  • ‘Heat lightning’ is summer’s peaceful and misunderstood secret

    The mesmerizing flashes of light that illuminate the horizon on a sultry summer evening are less mysterious than they seem.

  • Severe weather risk this weekend on the Prairies precedes helpful deluge

    Parts of Prairies are going to be in for a prolonged period of unsettled weather, with storm potential this weekend and then a major system early next week that will bring desperately needed rain to areas that are seriously lacking the moisture.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,