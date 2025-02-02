Canadian Grondin claims second win of snowboard cross World Cup campaign

BEIDAHU SHEQU — For a second straight day, Canada's Eliot Grondin was golden on the snowboard cross World Cup campaign.

Grondin, 23, of Sainte-Marie, Que., earned his second World Cup win in as many days, downing German Leon Ulbricht in the big final.

France's Loan Bozzolo was third.

Grondin tops the overall World Cup standings so far this season. He won the title last year with seven wins and 10 top-three finishes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

