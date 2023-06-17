Canadian Grand Prix qualifying, F1 live: Latest updates from rainy Montreal

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and it is likely to be a rain-affected qualifying today - Reuters/David Kirouac

08:59 PM BST

We are nearly ready to go

Should be intermediate tyre conditions.

08:52 PM BST

Carlos Sainz's car is now ready for action

Good news. It has stopped raining again, but is likely to rain again and soon...

The official chance of rain from the FIA for the session is now 90 per cent.

08:44 PM BST

And how are the drivers doing?

08:41 PM BST

A wet qualifying often promises a mixed up grid but it’s a fast car in the dry is usually good in the wet and Verstappen is certainly one of the best drivers in any condition.

08:36 PM BST

No further action on Sainz for blocking Albon

They are still putting his car together, though... and it has just started raining again at the track.

08:33 PM BST

Current constructor standings

08:30 PM BST

Another weather update

#F1 #BBCF1 #CANADIANGP 🇨🇦 QUALIFYING: A new thread. It's 35 minutes to Q1 & essentially dry conditions at the circuit (a few spots aside) after earlier rain in FP3. However, further showers are out east, moving towards Montreal & mostly about 1hr away. Air temp is 16C, track 18C — Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) June 17, 2023

Let’s see...

08:26 PM BST

Current driver standings: Top 10

A 53-point lead for Verstappen already...

08:22 PM BST

Red Bull are on the verge of 100 wins – but their future could be brighter than their past

The Red Bull winning machine is showing no signs of slowing as they aim to take their dynasty to even greater heights. Tom Cary takes a look at how their immediate future looks.

Team Red Bull celebrates driver Max Verstappen, centre left, after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, June 4, 2023

08:13 PM BST

Watch: Sainz's FP3 ends in the barriers

RED FLAG! 🚩



Carlos Sainz spins and crashes into the barriers! 😯 pic.twitter.com/a8ZP5vztJE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 17, 2023

08:11 PM BST

Current weather at the track

It is not raining. Still a fair (around 70 per cent) chance of showers during qualifying, though, and the track will likely be pretty damp still. It is not warm, either, so might not dry out all that quickly.

08:09 PM BST

'The champagne will flow again' - Mercedes in title vow to Hamilton and Russell

By Tom Cary, in Montreal

Mercedes’ returning technical director James Allison is adamant that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will have a car with which to compete for the championship next year, adding the team’s new-look car should even be good enough to win a race this season “with a following wind”.

Allison, who has been parachuted back into the race team, switching roles with Mike Elliott, who has replaced him as chief technical officer, says regardless of what happens at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, the team have taken a “thrilling” step with their new upgrades.

James Allison, Technical Director at Mercedes GP attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 16, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec

Mercedes spent 12 months stubbornly trying to make their original concept for the new set of regulations introduced last year work, only to concede defeat at the season opener in Bahrain. They debuted their new-look car in Monaco last month and went on to take second and third in Barcelona.

Heavy downpours in Montreal have mixed things up so far this weekend. Mercedes topped the timesheets in practice on Friday but were much further down the pecking order in yesterday’s session, which was mainly notable for a heavy crash involving Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Allison says regardless of what happens in today’s race, the team as a whole are optimistic they are moving in the right direction.

“I find it really thrilling,” he said. “I think that both our drivers are very similar to the rest of the team in that if you sense that there is a change of momentum, that gives you a huge boost. You know that if you keep this running, keep this running, keep this running…the good times and the champagne will flow again.

“That is just a good feeling. For the drivers, who get the sort of visceral excitement of actually feeling their car overtaking other people, that lifts their spirits. Although I imagine when they’re actually standing on the podium and reflecting on the fact that they’re not on the top step that may temper their enthusiasm somewhat.”

Asked how long it might take Mercedes to begin challenging Red Bull for race wins again, Allison replied: “Can this car become competitive enough to win a race this year? Yeah, I’d say, with a following wind, yes it can.

“Can we, if we do the right things over the remainder of this year, be in the championship fight for the following year? Even more yes.”

08:01 PM BST

Final practice times

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 23.106secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:23.397 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:24.483 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:24.715 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:24.765 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:24.825 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:24.944 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:24.955 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:24.988 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:25.087 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:25.140 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:25.191 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:25.198 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:25.379 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:25.435 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:25.725 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:25.857 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:26.750 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:26.840 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:27.279

06:50 PM BST

Good afternoon

Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. The running so far this weekend has been disrupted, to say the least. A CCTV failure meant that very little running happened in first practice on Friday, with the session abandoned with just four minutes of running completed after Pierre Gasly’s Alpine came to a stop on track. It did then not resume.

FP2 was extended to a 90-minute session later in the day and that, at least, had a decent amount of running, with Mercedes finishing first and second in that particular session. A heavy downpour came towards the end of the session, though.

Third and final practice earlier today was wet, very wet. Heavy rain has been falling throughout the day on Montreal and it was wet weather tyres and intermediates all the way throughout the session. Most drivers managed to keep it out of the walls – though there were a few spins – except for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver spun at the opening chicane and then slid across the run-off area into the barrier, bringing out a red flag and wrecking the front and rear of his car.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. looks towards the damage on his car after crashing during the final practice sessio

Things might get worse for Sainz, too, as he has been summoned to the stewards for impeding another driver during that practice session. In the end it was Max Verstappen who finished top of the timesheets, just under three-tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc, with Fernando Alonso in third for Aston Martin.

Might we see a wet qualifying session? Almost certainly. The rain eased slightly during FP3 but then turned into a deluge towards the end of the session and immediately after it. There is plenty of rain about, but we do not know how much it will affect the running in qualifying.

If it stays as it was after FP3 finished, then I would be sceptical of any running. In any case, it would not be a surprise if there were numerous stoppages as the track will almost certainly be damp at the very least. And that usually, on a track with close-in barriers, results in crashes.

Qualifying is due to begin at 9pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and action (if there is any!) as it happens.