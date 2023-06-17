Canadian Grand Prix qualifying, F1 live: Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Nico Hulkenberg

Mercedes' George Russell in action during qualifying - Reuters/Mathieu Belanger

10:25 PM

Well, there's not much chance of rain tomorrow

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So expect Verstappen to win by about 40 seconds...

10:17 PM

Q3 - Classification

VER 1:25.858 HUL +1.244 ALO +1.428 HAM +1.769 RUS +2.035 OCO +2.087 NOR +2.188 SAI +3.436 PIA +5.491 ALB (NO TIME)

10:16 PM

Max Verstappen takes pole

Not a great surprise in the end, but it might be an interesting race behind Verstappen... again?

10:12 PM

Q3 - Hamilton says it's nearly enough for extreme wet tyres

I think that will be it. Shame. But this is a fairly decent top 10, with a Haas on the front row.

10:10 PM

Q3 - Verstappen comes into the pit lane

And why would he stay out there? I’d come in if I were Hulkenberg and Alonso, too. Any crashes could mean a grid penalty for changed parts.

10:09 PM

Q3 - There's a fair bit more water on track now

Alonso didn’t think anyone would be able to improve now and seeing the track and him on it, I agree fully. A bit of a waste of time for everyone out there, really.

It's even wetter than before out there! 🌧️



Sainz runs wide - it's certainly time for full wets #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/k4iQlfB6TD — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

10:08 PM

Blinder of a lap from Hulkenberg, though

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 17, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Alonso would probably have beaten it if the red flag was thrown six or seven seconds later. But it wasn’t.

10:07 PM

I can't see anyone coming close to Verstappen here

We’ve had a few more minutes of steady rain and without any F1 cars dispersing the water on the racing line. Still, if it stops raining now, seven minutes is enough time for perhaps four timed laps, possibly five if you’re out at the very start.

10:05 PM

Ah, Albon had his lap time deleted

Still, he was quite late out.

The session will resume in three minutes’ time.

10:04 PM

Q3 - Will the track just be too wet for drivers to improve?

7’11” left on the clock when we resume, but we may have already had the best conditions. Not sure why Williams didn’t send Albon out a bit sooner. He has yet to set a time and whilst that doesn’t exactly undo his good work in Q2, they could have still tried something and maybe got up a few more places.

10:03 PM

Q3 - Order under the red flag

VER 1:25.858 HUL +1.244 ALO +1.428 HAM +1.769 RUS +2.035 OCO +2.087 NOR +2.188 SAI +3.436 PIA +5.491 ALB (NO TIME)

10:01 PM

Q3 - Verstappen improves by 1.2s to go faster still

Piastri is in the wall! That’s a red flag for sure. He’s gone in backwards.

RED FLAG! 🚩



Oscar Piastri is into the barriers! 😯 pic.twitter.com/ZHjcnshkzE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 17, 2023

Hulkenberg sneaks across the line and into second, just before the red flag is thrown. Alonso was on a flyer but had to abandon because of the red flag. Oh.

10:00 PM

Q3 - Alonso second!

Two tenths down, pretty much. Close. Norris in third now. Verstappen is improving but the rain is quite heavy now and visibility is increasingly poor.

Story continues

What can Hamilton do? He’s in third... and Russell? Fourth. Decent. Very decent.

09:59 PM

Q3 - Verstappen sets a 1:27.059

Ocon is about a second away. Hulkenberg 1.2s. Alonso is going well...

09:59 PM

Q3 - Verstappen gets twitchy into the second chicane

Quite a big snap but he keeps it out of the barriers.

I think we’ll be in wet tyre conditions very shortly. Verstappen was the first man to leave and is going to be the first man to cross the line which works very well for him.

09:58 PM

Q3 - I wonder if intermediates might soon be the wrong tyre

Hmmm. Probably okay for the time being but the track, which had a dry line at one point during Q2, is only going to get wetter in Q3.

The first laps might be the ones that decide the grid.

09:56 PM

Q3 begins!

12 minutes to go, one pole-sitter at the end of it all. The rain is fairly steady now. Nobody will be on slick tyres now.

Out we go for Q3 🟢



Bring on the fight for pole position 💪#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RLiFlejHmu — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

09:53 PM

Here comes the rain

Definitely going to be intermediates at best now. Will be a mad rush to get out of the pit lane at the start when the best track conditions might be.

09:51 PM

Q2 - Classification

ALB 1:18.725 VER +0.367 NOR +0.622 PIA +0.934 ALO +1.051 SAI +1.131 RUS +1.373 HUL +1.580 OCO +1.681 HAM +1.701

ELIMINATED: LEC PER STR MAG BOT

09:50 PM

Q2 ends - Albon fastest

A lot of teams and drivers did not call the right tyres correctly there. Williams and Albon did.

09:49 PM

Q2 - Leclerc furious on the radio

“Tyres were not ready, COME ON!” he screams. He’s in 11th currently and is going out... along with Perez, Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas.

09:48 PM

Q2 - It's only one lap for Perez

Can he do it? He needs to risk everything here. He is pushing, his left-front tyre nearly touching the grass at the second chicane. He’s a long way off where he needs to be after one sector. He’s 2.8s down on Hamilton in 10th’s time after two sectors so he’s done.

09:47 PM

Q2 - Perez having a mare

He goes straight on at the final chicane. He’s on the intermediates and will only have one maybe two more laps to set a time. Probably one. He’s in 12th.

Checo is having a challenging session 😨



Will he make it through to Q3? 😳#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kcDS8fj92O — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

Ocon not happy with Stroll who blocks him in the second sector. The rain is still falling, so I doubt slicks are going to work now.

09:45 PM

Q2 - Is Hamilton in danger here?

He has not yet been able to set a competitive time on the slicks. He’s in 10th. I am not sure anyone below him will improve enough to knock him out, though...

09:44 PM

Q2 - "Heavier rain in two-three minutes," Leclerc is told

Leclerc now in the bottom five. It’s going to be tight. Perez has gone back out on new intermediates according to the timing board... strange.

09:43 PM

Q2 - Perez's first sector on the slicks isn't great

He’s in 11th currently. His second sector is his best but not brilliant. Will make up some time in the final sector, certainly, but is it enough?

Perez goes into the pits... hmmm. This might not work out for him.

Replays show Sainz again parked in the middle of the track, pretty much, as cars approach the final chicane at high speeds.

09:41 PM

Q2 - Order as it stands

ALB ALO NOR RUS VER HAM PIA LEC SAI OCO

DROP ZONE: PER MAG BOT HUL STR

09:40 PM

Q2 - Albon extends his lead at the top

A 1:18.725, 1.051s faster than the next best man: Fernando Alonso. Stroll has yet to set a time. Still a mixture of slick and intermediate tyres.

Alex Albon is fastest out on track so far! 🚀



With a lap time of 1:18.725 ⏱️🔥#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Y2y9rx4tya — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

09:40 PM

Q2 - Alonso goes second

Bottas, Norris, Hulkenberg, Hamilton and Stroll all in the drop zone. The rain is getting heavier now... Albon going well again.

09:39 PM

Q2 - Albon goes fastest

0.627s faster than Russell. Verstappen says it’s raining again, but the track should be fine for slicks for a little while unless it starts chucking it down.

Let’s see...

09:38 PM

Q2 - Russell moves fastest

How are Albon’s lap times? First sector is a way off, second sector is not too bad but slow-ish... he crosses the line 3.5s nearly down on the fastest lap by Russell but the next couple of laps should be more favourable. The final sector was the fastest of anyone for Albon.

Verstappen now comes out on soft slick tyres. Stroll changes his nose after tagging it on the wall slightly.

09:36 PM

Q2 - Leclerc thinks he should pit for soft tyres

But he is told to stay out, do a banker lap and the reconsider. Verstappen is fastest in the first two sectors but has to negotiate a Haas that jinks two ways on the straight into the final chicane.

Stroll slides across the track at the third chicane but keeps going.

STROLL CLIPS THE WALL 😬



Lance loses it and goes for a big spin and slide 😲



He somehow manages to keep it going! #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/yC3qYazOUb — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

09:35 PM

Q2 - Norris thinks the slick would be the better tyre

It is not without risk, of course, and it would take a few laps to get them in the best working window. Albon has gone out on slicks, soft tyres, so we will find out. It might just work for him, but more rain is on the way. Other drivers might not have enough time to come in for slicks and get some laps in before it begins to rain again.

09:34 PM

Q2 begins!

Lando Norris is told that the current rain (light) will be intermittent and the “bigger front” will arrive later.

15 minutes, 10 drivers to go through and five to be eliminated.

09:32 PM

Gasly not happy with Sainz for parking his car at the final chicane

“Should be banned for such a thing! I’m coming at 300[km/h]! Like what the ----!”

It’s fair. Sainz was trying to get out of the way of two cars... he got out of the way of an AlphaTauri and then moved across to take the corner as Gasly took the chicane at full pelt. Why was he doing that there, then at that time anyway?

Otmar Szafnauer, Alpine team principal, describes it as “ridiculous” and says Gasly would have made it through to sixth without it.

09:28 PM

Q1 ends - Verstappen fastest

VER 1:20.851 ALO +0.630 HAM +0.703 RUS +0.947 LEC +0.992 ALB +1.087 NOR +1.147 OCO +1.263 PER +1.300 PIA +1.339 SAI +1.397 BOT +1.481 MAG +1.500 STR +1.826 HUL +1.879

ELIMINATED: TSU GAS DEV SAR ZHO

09:27 PM

Q1 - De Vries is out

He does not improve enough to get through. Hamilton third, Norris fourth and Piastri into ninth. Russell is safe, moving into the top six. Is Sainz at risk here? He should be fine. He improves anyway.

09:26 PM

Q1 - Final runs under way

All 20 cars on track as a dry line emerges. Bottas trying to get himself out of the bottom five and he does. There’s a bit of a mess at the final chicane where Sainz gets in the way of about three drivers. I think he will take a penalty for that.

Traffic at the chequered flag! 😅



This is a bit chaotic 😳#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/gXfQfvmdRo — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

Alonso goes fastest...

09:24 PM

Q1 - Norris slots into second

It had been Alonso vs Verstappen at the top for most of the session.

09:24 PM

Q1 - Hamilton says he "can't see anyone in his mirrors"

Not sure why.

09:23 PM

Q1 - Verstappen leads Alonso, Leclerc and Hamilton

Here’s the top 10:

VER ALO LEC HAM NOR SAI PER RUS GAS OCO

09:22 PM

Q1 - Four minutes remain

The final sector is pretty dry. A few drivers stopping for new intermediate tyres. Sector one is a little damper, though. Verstappen now leads Alonso by 0.063s.

Gasly, De Vries, Tsunoda, Sargeant and Zhou in the drop zone.

09:20 PM

Q1 - Russell in a much better lap

He is currently in 19th. Verstappen says it’s not dry enough for slick tyres. No sign of any more rain.

Russell crosses the line to go fourth, 0.776s off Verstappen’s fastest lap.

09:19 PM

Q1 - Hamilton into fourth

Russell, though, is now in 16th and in the drop zone... he needs to find some time here. Mercedes struggling big time with tyre warm-up here in the cool and damp conditions. It’s an issue that has afflicted them for most of the season.

09:18 PM

Q1 - Top 10

ALO VER NOR LEC HL MAG HAM OCO GAS STR

Perez lingering in 15th...

09:18 PM

Q1 - 8 mins remain

Zhou has got up and running properly, but he is down in 17th.

09:17 PM

Q1 - Drivers in the drop zone

Sargeant, Stroll, Gasly, Zhou and Tsunoda as it stands... though that will change very shortly.

Hamilton runs over the grass at turn three... he’s down in fourth currently, though.

Alonso goes fastest again, by 0.188s from Verstappen.

09:16 PM

Q1 - Alonso goes fastest, momentarily

Verstappen then sets a lap time that is 0.738sec faster than the Aston Martin driver. A dry-ish line is emerging but we are a fair way from slicks, I think. A few drivers running over the various chicanes, Charles Leclerc one of them...

Both Leclerc and Hamilton have moments off-track 😳



It's slippery and tricky out there! #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/f2xsXDSKbU — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

09:15 PM

Q1 - Verstappen goes fastest

A 1:24.106. Perez goes second, but is then beaten by the two Williams cars fairly comfortably...

Alonso now on a fine lap. If it does start raining again soon these early laps will be crucial.

09:13 PM

Q1 - 12 mins remain

Sargeant reports some rain at turn two. It’s not really that heavy, though, and I would expect times to tumble. Verstappen sets the fastest first sector time, and the second sector goes purple too.

09:12 PM

Q1 - Session resumes!

Zhou is told that the problem is fixed, though he is still in the pit lane.

🟢 Q1 has resumed



Only Albon, Sargeant and Bottas have timed laps in thus far! #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GxXyzp6p7u — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

09:08 PM

Q1 - 14min33sec remain on the clock

Here is the current order:

SAR 1:27.311 ALB +0.508 BOT +0.701

The session is going to resume in about 90 seconds’ time.

09:06 PM

Q1 - Zhou has got going again!

Well, that’s good news, if he can get to the pit lane. It means the red flag period should be fairly short and no recovery needed. It looked a bit dodgy from when he left the pit lane. Currently only three drivers have times on the board: Sargeant, Albon and Bottas.

09:04 PM

Q1 - RED FLAG

Yep, that is a red flag. I think that is sensible.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



Zhou has now pulled over to the side of the track #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Z40iNRohZl — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

09:04 PM

Q1 - Zhou has parked up by the side of the track

Will this be a red flag? I think it will...

09:03 PM

Q1 - There is a fairly dry line appearing

If it doesn’t rain for the session we might be in slick conditions by the end of the session, but I am not sure that is going to be the case. It’s also, predictably, wetter in some areas than others.

09:02 PM

Q1 - Zhou has lost power

He’s only at turn three and might not be able to get the car around. He’s crawling around in first gear and this could be a red flag if he does not or cannot find a safe point to park to the car or get back to the pits.

Zhou reports a loss of power 😩



He's desperately trying to make it back to the pits!#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/LzVLIXsJpv — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

09:00 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 BEGINS!

Imagine Mercedes drivers will be keen to get out there soonish.

08:59 PM

We are nearly ready to go

Should be intermediate tyre conditions.

08:52 PM

Carlos Sainz's car is now ready for action

Good news. It has stopped raining again, but is likely to rain again and soon...

The official chance of rain from the FIA for the session is now 90 per cent.

08:44 PM

And how are the drivers doing?

We’ve compiled a list of handy stats in the intra-team qualifying battles so far in 2023.

08:41 PM

How do the teams shape up in qualifying so far this year?

A wet qualifying often promises a mixed up grid but it’s a fast car in the dry is usually good in the wet and Verstappen is certainly one of the best drivers in any condition.

08:36 PM

No further action on Sainz for blocking Albon

They are still putting his car together, though... and it has just started raining again at the track.

08:33 PM

Current constructor standings

08:30 PM

Another weather update

#F1 #BBCF1 #CANADIANGP 🇨🇦 QUALIFYING: A new thread. It's 35 minutes to Q1 & essentially dry conditions at the circuit (a few spots aside) after earlier rain in FP3. However, further showers are out east, moving towards Montreal & mostly about 1hr away. Air temp is 16C, track 18C — Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) June 17, 2023

Let’s see...

08:26 PM

Current driver standings: Top 10

A 53-point lead for Verstappen already...

08:22 PM

Red Bull are on the verge of 100 wins – but their future could be brighter than their past

The Red Bull winning machine is showing no signs of slowing as they aim to take their dynasty to even greater heights. Tom Cary takes a look at how their immediate future looks.

Team Red Bull celebrates driver Max Verstappen, centre left, after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, June 4, 2023 - AP/Joan Monfort

08:13 PM

Watch: Sainz's FP3 ends in the barriers

RED FLAG! 🚩



Carlos Sainz spins and crashes into the barriers! 😯 pic.twitter.com/a8ZP5vztJE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 17, 2023

08:11 PM

Current weather at the track

It is not raining. Still a fair (around 70 per cent) chance of showers during qualifying, though, and the track will likely be pretty damp still. It is not warm, either, so might not dry out all that quickly.

08:09 PM

'The champagne will flow again' - Mercedes in title vow to Hamilton and Russell

By Tom Cary, in Montreal

Mercedes’ returning technical director James Allison is adamant that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will have a car with which to compete for the championship next year, adding the team’s new-look car should even be good enough to win a race this season “with a following wind”.

Allison, who has been parachuted back into the race team, switching roles with Mike Elliott, who has replaced him as chief technical officer, says regardless of what happens at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, the team have taken a “thrilling” step with their new upgrades.

James Allison, Technical Director at Mercedes GP attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 16, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec - Getty Images/Dan Istitene

Mercedes spent 12 months stubbornly trying to make their original concept for the new set of regulations introduced last year work, only to concede defeat at the season opener in Bahrain. They debuted their new-look car in Monaco last month and went on to take second and third in Barcelona.

Heavy downpours in Montreal have mixed things up so far this weekend. Mercedes topped the timesheets in practice on Friday but were much further down the pecking order in yesterday’s session, which was mainly notable for a heavy crash involving Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Allison says regardless of what happens in today’s race, the team as a whole are optimistic they are moving in the right direction.

“I find it really thrilling,” he said. “I think that both our drivers are very similar to the rest of the team in that if you sense that there is a change of momentum, that gives you a huge boost. You know that if you keep this running, keep this running, keep this running…the good times and the champagne will flow again.

“That is just a good feeling. For the drivers, who get the sort of visceral excitement of actually feeling their car overtaking other people, that lifts their spirits. Although I imagine when they’re actually standing on the podium and reflecting on the fact that they’re not on the top step that may temper their enthusiasm somewhat.”

Asked how long it might take Mercedes to begin challenging Red Bull for race wins again, Allison replied: “Can this car become competitive enough to win a race this year? Yeah, I’d say, with a following wind, yes it can.

“Can we, if we do the right things over the remainder of this year, be in the championship fight for the following year? Even more yes.”

08:01 PM

Final practice times

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 23.106secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:23.397 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:24.483 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:24.715 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:24.765 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:24.825 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:24.944 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:24.955 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:24.988 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:25.087 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:25.140 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:25.191 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:25.198 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:25.379 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:25.435 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:25.725 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:25.857 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:26.750 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:26.840 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:27.279

06:50 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. The running so far this weekend has been disrupted, to say the least. A CCTV failure meant that very little running happened in first practice on Friday, with the session abandoned with just four minutes of running completed after Pierre Gasly’s Alpine came to a stop on track. It did then not resume.

FP2 was extended to a 90-minute session later in the day and that, at least, had a decent amount of running, with Mercedes finishing first and second in that particular session. A heavy downpour came towards the end of the session, though.

Third and final practice earlier today was wet, very wet. Heavy rain has been falling throughout the day on Montreal and it was wet weather tyres and intermediates all the way throughout the session. Most drivers managed to keep it out of the walls – though there were a few spins – except for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver spun at the opening chicane and then slid across the run-off area into the barrier, bringing out a red flag and wrecking the front and rear of his car.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. looks towards the damage on his car after crashing during the final practice sessio - Reuters/Evan Buhler

Things might get worse for Sainz, too, as he has been summoned to the stewards for impeding another driver during that practice session. In the end it was Max Verstappen who finished top of the timesheets, just under three-tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc, with Fernando Alonso in third for Aston Martin.

Might we see a wet qualifying session? Almost certainly. The rain eased slightly during FP3 but then turned into a deluge towards the end of the session and immediately after it. There is plenty of rain about, but we do not know how much it will affect the running in qualifying.

If it stays as it was after FP3 finished, then I would be sceptical of any running. In any case, it would not be a surprise if there were numerous stoppages as the track will almost certainly be damp at the very least. And that usually, on a track with close-in barriers, results in crashes.

Qualifying is due to begin at 9pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and action (if there is any!) as it happens.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.