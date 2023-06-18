Canadian Grand Prix live: Latest updates from the F1 in Montreal

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 18, 2023 Mercedes' George Russell during the drivers parade ahead - Reuters/Evan Buhler

06:23 PM

Current constructor standings

06:20 PM

This race will be another good test of Mercedes' new package

Promising results on its first representative running in Spain last time out, but they are starting in fairly decent positions here and should be able to get a read on their progress against Aston Martin and Red Bull. And possibly Ferrari. Ferrari appeared to have a decent car in race conditions, but made a bit of a mess of it in qualifying yesterday.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of The United Kingdom during the second practice session - Reuters/David Kirouac

06:12 PM

Current driver standings: Top 10

06:09 PM

George Russell speaks to Sky Sports F1

“The goal is to be ahead of him [Alonso] at the end of the race, we’ll take the opportunity if it’s there at the start. I think we’ve got a real chance to put him in a bit of an awkward position, when it comes to Lewis and I being there together. I think Max is out of the picture unfortunately. I feel like this F1 season would be really exciting from P2 downwards. We can definitely split the strategy. There’s a lot of question marks to be answered.”

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. - Getty Images/Jared C Tilton

06:00 PM

What can Fernando Alonso do from the front row?

He started second, also alongside Verstappen, last year and finished ninth.

“We have more chances this year than last year for sure, we have more pace in the car. Let’s try to put some pressure on Max. That’s going to be difficult, they are outstanding this year on everything so it’s going to be difficult but we will try. FP2 was not enough time to understand the [new] package so it’s going to be a little bit too many unknowns in the race but it’s the same for everybody.”

05:57 PM

And Hulkenberg on that penalty

“A bit of a shame, but P5, if somebody had told us that on Friday we would have definitely taken it. Still a good starting spot for us, very different circumstances today. Not sure what’s going to happen but feel ready and want to go and race. It’s [dry running] a it of unknown, on Friay the one dry session I didn’t get to run much but I know my car and I’ll give it everything.”

Yeah. Fair enough. I think he’ll be happy with a couple of points today.

05:52 PM

The incident that got Hulkenberg his penalty

The red flag infringement that saw Nico Hülkenberg handed a three-place grid penalty ⏬ pic.twitter.com/rFzeuZg2Le — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2023

05:44 PM

Times after qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 25.858secs Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:27.102 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:27.286 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.627 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.893 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:27.945 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:28.046 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:29.294 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:31.349 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:30.284 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:20.615 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:20.959 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:21.484 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:21.678 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:21.821 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:22.746 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:22.886 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.137 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:23.337 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:23.342

04:49 PM

Good evening F1 fans

And welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. At one point in the not-too-distant past, this track used to produce some of the best races of the year. Is that the case any more? I don’t think it is. Much like the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne this is a street circuit without the streets, though the walls are close in and mistakes can be punished. But, for whatever, reason, the Canadian Grand Prix is not quite what it was.

What are the chances of a decent race today? Well, it is surely another instance where it would be absolutely fascinating if you removed Max Verstappen from the equation. As it is, the most likely eventuality is the Dutchman keeping the lead after starting from pole, extends it to around a pit-stop’s length and then just manages his tyres until the end of the race.

Yesterday’s qualifying session was a good one, though it did result in Verstappen’s fifth pole of the season. Rain fell in varying amounts throughout the session. Some drivers and teams made the right call and got the best out of their cars, whilst others (Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez in particular) failed to make it into the final part of qualifying and have work to do to finish high up in the points today.

Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team in the Pitlane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 17, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Nico Hulkenberg was arguably the star man, qualifying second behind Verstappen but he, like a few others, take a grid penalty for blocking another car in the session. The other drivers who take penalties are: Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll.

Qualifying was affected by rain yesterday, true, but there is far less chance of precipitation around the track today, unfortunately. Not that it would have made a Verstappen win that much less likely, but there you go. Still, Verstappen might get involved in a scuffle on the opening lap, or might suffer reliability issues. That is probably our only hope.

The race begins at 7pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, latest updates and reaction from the Canadian Grand Prix. Fingers crossed for something a bit better than we saw in Spain a fortnight ago...

