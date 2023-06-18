Canadian Grand Prix: F1 race start time, weather, odds and how to watch
Max Verstappen looks likely to extend his championship lead after taking pole position for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman currently leads Red Bull Sergio Perez by 53 points heading into this weekend’s race in Montreal, but the Mexican will start outside the top 10 after another poor qualifying session.
Nico Hulkenberg was the surprise package in a wet qualifying, putting his Haas on the front row, although he and a few others take grid penalties and will start the race further down.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was in third, ahead of the two Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
When is it?
The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix runs from Friday June 16 until Sunday June 18.
What time do the sessions start?
Friday, June 16
All times British Summer Time
Practice 1: 6.30pm
Practice 2: 10pm
Saturday, June 17
Practice 3: 5.30pm
Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday, June 18
Race: 7pm
What is the weather forecast?
Qualifying was affected by rain on Saturday, but the conditions for Sunday’s race look to be mostly fine, if not exactly superb summer weather.
There is only a small chance of rain (around 10 per cent) during the race, with some cloud cover and highs of 21c.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.
Sky’s qualifying coverage starts at 8pm BST on Saturday with their full race coverage from 5.30pm on Sunday.
Due to the unfortunate timings for European viewers, the chances of catching extended highlights on Channel 4 might mean you stay up after your bed time. The network’s qualifying coverage is at 8.30am BST on Sunday morning, whilst their race program begins at 11.30pm on the same day.
What were the times after qualifying?
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 25.858secs
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:27.102
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:27.286
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.627
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.893
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:27.945
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:28.046
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:29.294
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:31.349
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:30.284
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:20.615
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:20.959
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:21.484
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:21.678
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:21.821
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:22.746
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:22.886
Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.137
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:23.337
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:23.342
What do we know about the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve?
Circuit length: 4.361km
First grand prix: 1978
Laps: 70
Race distance: 305.27km
Race lap record: 1:13.078 (Valtteri Bottas, 2019)
2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Number of corners: 14
Overtaking chances: Not as good as it perhaps once was, but there are a few spots, mostly stemming from the final hairpin at turn 10, into the final chicane (which isn’t really a good spot any more) and then (with DRS) into the slow, windy turns one and two.
What are the current standings?
Drivers: top 10
Constructors:
What are the latest odds?
Max Verstappen 1/4
Fernando Alonso 9/2
Lewis Hamilton 10/1
George Russell 25/1
Sergio Perez 33/1
Charles Leclerc 66/1
Nico Hulkenberg 100/1