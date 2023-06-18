Canadian Grand Prix: F1 race start time, weather, odds and how to watch

Max Verstappen took yet another pole position, this time for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal - Reuters/David Kirouac

Max Verstappen looks likely to extend his championship lead after taking pole position for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman currently leads Red Bull Sergio Perez by 53 points heading into this weekend’s race in Montreal, but the Mexican will start outside the top 10 after another poor qualifying session.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Nico Hulkenberg was the surprise package in a wet qualifying, putting his Haas on the front row, although he and a few others take grid penalties and will start the race further down.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was in third, ahead of the two Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

When is it?

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix runs from Friday June 16 until Sunday June 18.

What time do the sessions start?

Friday, June 16

All times British Summer Time

Practice 1: 6.30pm

Practice 2: 10pm

Saturday, June 17

Practice 3: 5.30pm

Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday, June 18

Race: 7pm

What is the weather forecast?

Qualifying was affected by rain on Saturday, but the conditions for Sunday’s race look to be mostly fine, if not exactly superb summer weather.

There is only a small chance of rain (around 10 per cent) during the race, with some cloud cover and highs of 21c.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky’s qualifying coverage starts at 8pm BST on Saturday with their full race coverage from 5.30pm on Sunday.

Due to the unfortunate timings for European viewers, the chances of catching extended highlights on Channel 4 might mean you stay up after your bed time. The network’s qualifying coverage is at 8.30am BST on Sunday morning, whilst their race program begins at 11.30pm on the same day.

What were the times after qualifying?

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 25.858secs Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:27.102 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:27.286 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.627 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.893 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:27.945 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:28.046 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:29.294 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:31.349 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:30.284 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:20.615 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:20.959 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:21.484 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:21.678 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:21.821 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:22.746 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:22.886 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.137 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:23.337 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:23.342

What do we know about the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve?

Circuit length: 4.361km

First grand prix: 1978

Laps: 70

Race distance: 305.27km

Race lap record: 1:13.078 (Valtteri Bottas, 2019)

2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Number of corners: 14

Overtaking chances: Not as good as it perhaps once was, but there are a few spots, mostly stemming from the final hairpin at turn 10, into the final chicane (which isn’t really a good spot any more) and then (with DRS) into the slow, windy turns one and two.

What are the current standings?

Drivers: top 10

Constructors:

What are the latest odds?