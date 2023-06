Canadian Grand Prix: F1 race start time, weather, odds and how to watch

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, of Canada, comes through the Senna corner at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, June 19, 2022. - AP/Ryan Remiorz

After four rounds, Max Verstappen only led Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by just six points. After a difficult few rounds for the Mexican, though, Verstappen has extended that to an enormous 52 points.

The Dutchman has won five of the seven races so far this year, finishing second in the other two, which makes it a total of 14 wins from 18 rounds and a total of 416 points from a possible 484 in that period too, or nearly 86 per cent of the total points available to him.

When is it?

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix runs from Friday June 16 until Sunday June 18.

What time do the sessions start?

Friday, June 16

All times British Summer Time

Practice 1: 6.30pm

Practice 2: 10pm

Saturday, June 17

Practice 3: 5.30pm

Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday, June 18

Race: 7pm

What is the weather forecast?

After an initially good forecast earlier this week, there is now an increasing chance of rain during the weekend.

Friday’s practice sessions could be affected by rain, with around a 40 per cent chance of rain between 9am and 12 noon local time. Highs of around 23c are predicted.

Qualifying is far more likely to be affected by rain with heavy rain forecast from early morning until early afternoon on Saturday, with around a 50 per cent chance of light rain. It is also likely to be a cooler day at around 17c which means any drying could take longer.

Sunday still looks fine, with only a small chance of rain (around 10 per cent) during the day, with some cloud cover and highs of 21c.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky’s qualifying coverage starts at 9pm BST on Saturday with their full race coverage from 5.30pm on Sunday.

Due to the unfortunate timings for European viewers, the chances of catching extended highlights on Channel 4 might mean you stay up after your bed time. The network’s qualifying coverage is at 8.30am BST on Sunday morning, whilst their race program begins at 11.30pm on the same day.

What do we know about the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve?

Circuit length: 4.361km

First grand prix: 1978

Laps: 70

Race distance: 305.27km

Race lap record: 1:13.078 (Valtteri Bottas, 2019)

2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Number of corners: 14

Overtaking chances: Not as good as it perhaps once was, but there are a few spots, mostly stemming from the final hairpin at turn 10, into the final chicane (which isn’t really a good spot any more) and then (with DRS) into the slow, windy turns one and two.

What are the current standings?

Drivers: top 10

Constructors:

What are the latest odds?

Max Verstappen 1/3

Sergio Perez 9/2

Lewis Hamilton 11/1

Fernando Alonso 12/1

George Russell 22/1

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz 40/1

