Canadian Grand Prix 2022 qualifying live: latest news and race updates from Montreal

Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 18, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during practice - Christinne Muschi/Reuters

08:39 PM

Predictions?

Can Alonso and Vettel carry their strong practice form to a finish high up the grid? Verstappen is usually more than happy with a little bad weather, despite struggling in FP3. Just over twenty minutes until we start the process of finding out.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, of Mexico, drives during the third practice session during the third practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. - Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

08:36 PM

Toto Wolff speaks on Mercedes' troublesome W13

I think we got it probably wrong. What we expected in terms of mechanical grip and downforce, it's just too low for what you can realistically run. It's a direction that we need to change and we are doing so, but it's very slow. It's not what we expected from ourselves, and where we should be.

08:20 PM

Top 10 in the Drivers' Standings going into the weekend

Current driver standings ahead of the #CanadianGP, how will it look by the end of Sunday? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MhtS7eyl9L — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2022

Leclerc will have a lot to do to keep a handle on his Championship ambitions, after two DNFs in the past four races.

08:17 PM

An interesting quirk of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Groundhogs, native to Notre Dame Island, and therefore immovable. They've caused some mischief in their time, seeming to keep up with the racing, and yesterday one came inch-close to Carlos Sainz's Pirellis.

08:12 PM

Some pre-qualifying reading

To be honest with you, I just tried to stay true to our values, to keep our heads down and do the best job that we could,” Horner says. “But you could see that it boiled over in the garage next door on a few occasions. That’s something I haven’t seen against another competitor. I’ve raced against Ross Brawn, Stefano Domenicali, Ron Dennis, Flavio Briatore, and I never, ever saw that kind of reaction.

Story continues

Christian Horner spoke to Oliver Brown about his toxic, personal feud with Toto Wolff.

Red Bull Racing's British team chief Christian Horner follows the qualifying session for the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on June 11, 2022 - HAMAD I MOHAMMED /AFP

08:07 PM

The wets have been getting good usage today

Max Verstappen was very lucky to avoid hitting the barrier after spinning off in a wet FP3 in Canada 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/DjzZ7DhGUz — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 18, 2022

08:05 PM

Final times after third practice

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine Renault 1min 33.836secs Pierre Gasly (FRA) AlphaTauri 1:33.889 Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin 1:33.891 Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine Renault 1:34.003 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren 1:34.110 Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren 1:34.248 George Russell (GBR) Mercedes 1:34.259 Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing 1:34.498 Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing 1:34.616 Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari 1:34.778 Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo 1:35.016 Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo 1:35.213 Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin 1:35.531 Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas 1:35.643 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes 1:35.692 Alexander Albon (THA) Williams 1:35.761 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) AlphaTauri 1:36.261 Mick Schumacher (GER) Haas 1:37.388 Nicholas Latifi (CAN) Williams 1:38.394

Did not set time: Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari

08:00 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix for a soggy qualifying race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It's the first time the circus has come to Canada since the COVID pandemic, with the race last run on Montreal's Notre Dame Island in 2019. That day belonged to Lewis Hamilton: Hamilton has won the Grand Prix here seven times, which makes it his third most profitable circuit.

But even the British driver's most committed fan would have a hard time justifying an optimistic return for Hamilton. Earlier in the week, he revealed that he was still taking painkillers after the damage his W13 inflicted on him after porpoising heavily in Baku last weekend.

Nor will he experience respite soon, after the FIA's shock ruling this Thursday that sees the sport's governing body respond to issues of porpoising by placing a strict limit on "vertical oscillations" -- penalising those teams that exceed it. This will only disadvantage teams, like Mercedes, whose cars struggle with the issue, as the only solution will be to increase the ride height, slowing down the former seven-time World Champion and his teammate George Russell.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 17: Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 17, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. - Peter J Fox/Getty Images North America

Coming off today's final practice session, it's the veterans who have the initial edge in FP3's wet conditions, with Fernando Alonso leading the pack for Alpine, and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel 0.055secs behind in third. Both drivers have previously won the Grand Prix, Alonso in 2006 and Vettel twice, in 2013, and 2018. Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri splits the pair in second place.

Looking ahead to tomorrow's race day, Charles Leclerc's title hopes hang in the balance, after being overtaken by Sergio Perez in the standings at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. But he's not helped in Montreal by a 10-place grid penalty the Monegasque driver received after fitting a new Control Electronic between practices one and two yesterday, and a further grid penalty for fitting a new power unit ahead of practice three.

After receiving the first penalty, Leclerc said: "Obviously I'm starting a little bit more in the back. But I think it was the best decision to make, so let's see how it goes.

"Overtaking was a little bit more difficult that I expected today, but the pace is there, so hopefully we can come back to where we want to be."

Leclerc now starts at the back of the grid, alongside Yuki Tsunoda, who also added new power unit elements on Friday.

Settle in: just under two hours to go until we find out how the drivers will line up in Montreal.