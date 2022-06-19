Canadian Grand Prix 2022, F1 live: Max Verstappen starts from pole in Montreal

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso take pole position and second place on the starting grid at today's Canadian Grand Prix - Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Just over an hour to go

... until lights out at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Why not wet your appetite with some pre-race reading, courtesy of Oliver Brown? He talks to Christian Horner about his toxic, personal feud with Toto Wolff.

Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

The highs and lows of qualifying

In the Alfa Romeo, Zhou Guanyu had a terrific qualifying day yesterday, reaching Q3 for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

On the other end of the spectrum, it was a dire showing from Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel came into qualifiers after a strong showing in FP3, second-fastest behind Alonso. Lance Stroll will have wanted much more in front of a home crowd, usually happiest in the wet.

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll of Aston Martin

Only Alpine and Alfa Romeo start the race unmodified

Parts and parameters changed or replaced by teams ahead of today's race 🔧👇 pic.twitter.com/d4wBYVTcse — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 19, 2022

Will there be significant movement today?

A thought-provoking record

Today's leader, Max Verstappen has the highest percentage of wins from pole position in Formula 1 history, taking 10 wins from the 15 poles of his career.

The only other driver lining up today who comes close - Fernando Alonso, who has 14 wins from 22 pole position starts.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing

Here are the top 10 drivers in the standings ahead of today's race

Can Haas go the distance today?

Haas had a sensational qualifying session yesterday, with Kevin Magnussen getting a fifth place start, just ahead of his teammate Mick Schumacher, who in sixth, has his highest ever Formula 1 grid position in today's race.

Ebullient Team Principal Guenther Steiner was pleased, as you would expect, with his drivers, and spoke to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying:

The whole team did a great job, stayed calm. In rain, in these conditions, we know we are not bad, so we just got it home with both cars this time. It seems like when it's cold, we can get the tyres to work. In FP3 we couldn't get the intermediates to work but we made some changes and it seem like it worked. Pretty happy for the whole team. First of all, we need to finish because we didn't do that in the last race -well, at least with one car didn't - so we need to get to the finish and we just need to try and keep the positions. Or even better, if something happens in front of us! But first of all if we can hold these positions, I will be more than happy at this moment tomorrow.

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner

How the drivers line up today

With penalties applied, Yuki Tsunoda and Leclerc slide to the back of the grid.

A reminder of yesterday's qualifying classifications, in full

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:21.299 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:21.944 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:22.096 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:22.891 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:22.960 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:23.356 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:23.529 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:23.557 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:23.749 Zhou Guanyu (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:24.030 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:26.788 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:26.858 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:33.127 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren No Time Set Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari No Time Set Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:34.492 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:34.512 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:35.532 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:35.660 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:36.575

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of today's 2022 Canadian Grand Prix.

The sun is beating down on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in an abrupt change from yesterday's wet and wild qualifiers, the unpredictability of which yielded tantalising prospects ahead of today's race.

Sergio Perez, who came second in Baku just last week and was looking to outqualify his World Champion teammate for the third consecutive race? Splashed out in Q2 and starts from 13th. Charles Leclerc, championship leader only a few weeks prior? Penalised for two modifications to his Ferrari, the Monegasque driver starts from the back of the grid. And Fernando Alonso, winner of the 2007 iteration of the race? Charging through the spray, the Spaniard lines up second, in his highest starting position on the grid since 2012.

Alonso was greeted with cheers fit for a champion upon stepping out of his Alpine yesterday, the crowd roaring for their hero of the day, and their motivation could help Alonso's chances today.

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Alpine F1 Team reacts after his second place finish in the qualifying

In yesterday's post-qualifying interview, Alonso said: "The goal is to lead the race in lap one. Turn One, maximum attack.

"And then after that, they can go and they can fight - but it will be nice, sweet to lead the race."

Alonso will battle to overcome reigning world champion Max Verstappen, on pole, and snapping at his heels will be Carlos Sainz, representing the flipside of Ferrari's fortunes in Montreal starting from third.

Lewis Hamilton, whose Mercedes experienced far less of the exaggerated porpoising that has torpedoed his championship chances thus far, starts in fourth, in his highest grid position in 2022. His teammate, George Russell, looked feisty for a spot on the front row, but changed his tyres from intermediates to slicks in Q1 and after momentarily sliding off course at turn one, he lines up eighth.

But Leclerc remains the driver to watch today. After a promising start, the championship contender's hopes have dwindled after two DNFs in the past four races, and he starts Sunday 34 points adrift of standings' leader Verstappen. Can he produce the magical drive from the back of the pack to take a share of the spoils in Canada and reignite his pursuit of the ultimate prize?

Lights out in just under one hour and a half, and we'll be bringing you all of the build-up and atmosphere ahead of full coverage of today's spine-tingler at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.