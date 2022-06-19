Canadian Grand Prix 2022, F1 live: Max Verstappen starts from pole in Montreal

Tamara Prenn
·7 min read
In this article:
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso take pole position and second place on the starting grid at today's Canadian Grand Prix - Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS
06:00 PM

Just over an hour to go

... until lights out at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Why not wet your appetite with some pre-race reading, courtesy of Oliver Brown? He talks to Christian Horner about his toxic, personal feud with Toto Wolff.

Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talk in the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 19, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.&nbsp; - Dan Istitene/Getty Images Europe
05:54 PM

The highs and lows of qualifying

In the Alfa Romeo, Zhou Guanyu had a terrific qualifying day yesterday, reaching Q3 for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

On the other end of the spectrum, it was a dire showing from Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel came into qualifiers after a strong showing in FP3, second-fastest behind Alonso. Lance Stroll will have wanted much more in front of a home crowd, usually happiest in the wet.

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll of Aston Martin in his car for the third practice session to the Canada Formula One Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 18 June 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of Montreal will take place on 19 June 2022. Formula One Grand Prix of Montreal, Canada - 18 Jun 2022 - Andre Pichette/Shutterstock
05:51 PM

Only Alpine and Alfa Romeo start the race unmodified

05:48 PM

Will there be significant movement today?

05:46 PM

A thought-provoking record

Today's leader, Max Verstappen has the highest percentage of wins from pole position in Formula 1 history, taking 10 wins from the 15 poles of his career.

The only other driver lining up today who comes close - Fernando Alonso, who has 14 wins from 22 pole position starts.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the drivers parade ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec - Dan Mullan/Getty Images North America
05:40 PM

Here are the top 10 drivers in the standings ahead of today's race

05:38 PM

Can Haas go the distance today?

Haas had a sensational qualifying session yesterday, with Kevin Magnussen getting a fifth place start, just ahead of his teammate Mick Schumacher, who in sixth, has his highest ever Formula 1 grid position in today's race.

Ebullient Team Principal Guenther Steiner was pleased, as you would expect, with his drivers, and spoke to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying:

The whole team did a great job, stayed calm. In rain, in these conditions, we know we are not bad, so we just got it home with both cars this time.

It seems like when it's cold, we can get the tyres to work. In FP3 we couldn't get the intermediates to work but we made some changes and it seem like it worked. Pretty happy for the whole team.

First of all, we need to finish because we didn't do that in the last race -well, at least with one car didn't - so we need to get to the finish and we just need to try and keep the positions.

Or even better, if something happens in front of us! But first of all if we can hold these positions, I will be more than happy at this moment tomorrow.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 11: Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner looks on in the Team Principals Press Conference prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 11, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. - Clive Rose/Getty Images Europe
05:35 PM

How the drivers line up today

With penalties applied, Yuki Tsunoda and Leclerc slide to the back of the grid.

05:33 PM

A reminder of yesterday's qualifying classifications, in full

  1. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:21.299

  2. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:21.944

  3. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:22.096

  4. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:22.891

  5. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:22.960

  6. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:23.356

  7. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:23.529

  8. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:23.557

  9. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:23.749

  10. Zhou Guanyu (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:24.030

  11. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:26.788

  12. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:26.858

  13. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:33.127

  14. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren No Time Set

  15. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari No Time Set

  16. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:34.492

  17. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:34.512

  18. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:35.532

  19. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:35.660

  20. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:36.575

03:40 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of today's 2022 Canadian Grand Prix.

The sun is beating down on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in an abrupt change from yesterday's wet and wild qualifiers, the unpredictability of which yielded tantalising prospects ahead of today's race.

Sergio Perez, who came second in Baku just last week and was looking to outqualify his World Champion teammate for the third consecutive race? Splashed out in Q2 and starts from 13th. Charles Leclerc, championship leader only a few weeks prior? Penalised for two modifications to his Ferrari, the Monegasque driver starts from the back of the grid. And Fernando Alonso, winner of the 2007 iteration of the race? Charging through the spray, the Spaniard lines up second, in his highest starting position on the grid since 2012.

Alonso was greeted with cheers fit for a champion upon stepping out of his Alpine yesterday, the crowd roaring for their hero of the day, and their motivation could help Alonso's chances today.

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Alpine F1 Team reacts after his second place finish in the qualifying of the Formula One Grand Prix of Canada at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada, 18 June 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of Canada will take place on 19 June 2022. Formula One Grand Prix of Montreal, Canada - 18 Jun 2022 - Jim Watson/Shutterstock
In yesterday's post-qualifying interview, Alonso said: "The goal is to lead the race in lap one. Turn One, maximum attack.

"And then after that, they can go and they can fight - but it will be nice, sweet to lead the race."

Alonso will battle to overcome reigning world champion Max Verstappen, on pole, and snapping at his heels will be Carlos Sainz, representing the flipside of Ferrari's fortunes in Montreal starting from third.

Lewis Hamilton, whose Mercedes experienced far less of the exaggerated porpoising that has torpedoed his championship chances thus far, starts in fourth, in his highest grid position in 2022. His teammate, George Russell, looked feisty for a spot on the front row, but changed his tyres from intermediates to slicks in Q1 and after momentarily sliding off course at turn one, he lines up eighth.

But Leclerc remains the driver to watch today. After a promising start, the championship contender's hopes have dwindled after two DNFs in the past four races, and he starts Sunday 34 points adrift of standings' leader Verstappen. Can he produce the magical drive from the back of the pack to take a share of the spoils in Canada and reignite his pursuit of the ultimate prize?

Lights out in just under one hour and a half, and we'll be bringing you all of the build-up and atmosphere ahead of full coverage of today's spine-tingler at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

