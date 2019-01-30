Canadian government wants Paul Henderson in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Paul Henderson scored arguably the most famous goal in Canadian hockey history. (Getty)

Whether or not elected officials passing a motion to recommend Paul Henderson to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame was the best use of the Federal government’s time and money is a debate for another day.

For now, Canadians should just be happy they’re agreeing on something.

Monday was Henderson’s 76th birthday and with the Canadian hockey legend in the visitors gallery, members of parliament from across the country unanimously passed a motion to recommend his inclusion amongst the greats of the sport.

By unanimous consent, the #HoC adopted a motion regarding the induction of Paul Henderson to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The full text of the motion will be available in today’s Journals after the adjournment of the #HoC: https://t.co/ERWTWVE2B0 #cdnpoli — In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) January 28, 2019





“Given the enormous cultural significance of hockey in Canada, the House encourages the Hockey Hall of Fame to induct Paul Henderson in recognition of his incredible contribution to Canadian hockey and its history,” the motion read, according to Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun.

Ben Lobb, the Conservative MP for Huron-Bruce — the riding where Henderson was born — brought the bill forward and was the first to speak about Henderson’s career.

“Don Cherry says he should be inducted, that’s good enough for me,” said Lobb, according to the Toronto Sun.

While that may be some extremely questionable — even terrible — logic, the impact that Henderson’s winning goal in the 1972 Summit Series had on the country and the sport cannot be denied.

Catherine McKenna, the Ottawa Centre MP and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, agreed in a recent tweet.

The one and only Paul Henderson! Yes, the man who had the sports moment of the century, who scored the winning goal against the Soviet Union, and who has made an incredible contribution to Canadian hockey and its history. 🏒 Happy birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HxqEqySPus — Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) January 28, 2019





Although Henderson played 13 seasons in the NHL and five in the WHA, his numbers and accomplishments were quite pedestrian. That’s a big reason why he isn’t in the Hall of Fame already.

A two-time All-Star, he scored 236 goals and collected 477 points in 707 NHL regular season games, mostly with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. However, he never won any major individual awards, nor did his teams have much playoff success. Nonetheless, he will forever be linked to one of the greatest moments in Canadian sports history.

Now that he has the blessing of the Canadian government, we’ll see if that iconic goal will ever be enough to get him into the Hall.

