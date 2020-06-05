Canadian golfer Maddie Szeryk slides out of top five to 16th following 5-over 76

THE COLONY, Texas — Canadian golfer Maddie Szeryk had a tough ending at the Texas Women's Open.

Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 5-over 76 on Thursday in the final round of the 54-hole event, dropping her from fourth to 16th spot at 2-over par.

Any chance of a top-five finish came to a halt on the back nine when the 23-year-old went back-to-back-to-back bogeys starting on hole No. 11.

Szeryk held a share of the lead after Tuesday's opening-round before Celine Boutier of France came alive with the best round of the tournament — a 7-under 64 in Round 2 for a three-stroke lead on American Cheyenne Knight entering the third and final round.

Boutier won the tournament following a 4-under 67 that put her 14-under. She has earned an exemption into the 2021 LPGA Tour Marathon LPGA Classic with the victory.

Knight also shot a final-round 67 to come in second place at 11-under.

Emily Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ont., shot a 4-under 75 to finish tied for 29th at 7-over.

The Northern Texas PGA conducted the US$50,000 tournament with no spectators due to the global pandemic.

Szeryk, a graduate of Texas A&M, began the season on the Symetra Tour — the LPGA's main feeder circuit — before the COVID-19 outbreak halted play in March.

The Symetra Tour hopes to start back July 24-26 and revised its 2020 schedule, extending the season by five weeks into November.

The LPGA wants to resume July 23-26 with the Marathon Classic in Ohio.

The 23-year old Szeryk was 19th on the money list in her 2019 Symetra rookie campaign. The top 10 earn LPGA Tour cards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press