Canadian goalkeeper Rylee Foster helps Liverpool women to Continental Cup win

BIRKENHEAD, United Kingdom — Canadian goalkeeper Rylee Foster was a winner in her competitive debut for the Liverpool FC women Wednesday, helping the Reds to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in Continental League Cup Group C play.

Rachel Furness scored twice for Liverpool while substitute Rinsola Babajide added the third. Abbie McManus opened the scoring for United. Two of Liverpool's goal came from the penalty spot, one each from Furness and Babajide.

The 22-year-old Foster was called on early, stopping American international Tobin Heath's shot with her feet two minutes in.

Wednesday marked the opening round of the competition.

The two teams are in a group with Everton and Manchester City. Only the group winner advances to the quarterfinals.

In other Continental Cup action Wednesday, Canadian international forward Janine Beckie came off the bench in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Everton. Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky started in Tottenham's 4-0 win over the London City Lionesses.

Canada striker Adrian Leon started for West Ham in a penalty shootout win over Brighton and Hove Albion, setting up Rachel Daly for the Hammers' first goal, but departed in the second half. The game ended at 2-2 with West Ham winning the shootout 4-2.

Fellow Canadian Jessie Fleming came off the bench in Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Arsenal in a rematch of last season's final in February.

A former Canada under-20 international, Foster joined Liverpool in January after four years at West Virginia University where she registered 39 clean sheets in 84 appearances.

Born in Kitchener, Ont., and raised in Cambridge, Ont., Foster has ties to Liverpool. Her grandparents are from Wavertree, which is part of Liverpool.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020

The Canadian Press