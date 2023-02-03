Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2023 was $52.99, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.8% and -5.9%, respectively. These compare with the 7.4% and 1.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2023, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 13.6% of CGI’s net assets, down from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 14.6% at January 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2023 was $33.56, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.9% and -15.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2023 were as follows:

Industrials 21.1 % Information Technology 18.2 % Materials 17.6 % Consumer Discretionary 12.1 % Financials 11.2 % Energy 11.1 % Real Estate 5.2 % Communication Services 2.3 % Health Care 0.9 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3 %



The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2023 were as follows:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.8 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.7 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.5 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.4 % TFI International Inc. 4.1 % NVIDIA Corporation 3.5 % Apple Inc. 3.2 % WSP Global Inc. 3.2 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.1 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.1 %



