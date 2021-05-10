Canadian Gaming Association Urges Ongoing Quick Action by Senate on Bill C-218

#bettersportsbetting launches today to amplify voices of stakeholder support

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) urges the Senate to continue to deal with Bill C-218 as expediently as possible given the groundswell of stakeholder support and Canada’s lack of safe regulated sports betting options when it comes to single-event sports betting. While Canada’s casino gaming industry has been mostly closed for more than a year, Canadians have still been able to access unregulated sports betting websites with zero economic or employment benefits going to the provinces.



The CGA is today launching #bettersportsbetting, a campaign aimed at amplifying the voices of Canadian sports fans that want to speak up in favour of the change. They will join the growing number of organizations that have asked the Federal government to pass the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act.

Broad stakeholder support exists for the amendment to Canada’s Criminal Code to legalize single-event sports betting. In addition to a vote of 303-15 in the House of Commons, the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights heard from Zane Hansen, President & CEO of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA), Jerry Dias, National President, UNIFOR, Shelley White, CEO, Responsible Gambling Council, Paul Melia, President & CEO, Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, and David Shoemaker, CEO and Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee.

“Bill C-218 will provide provinces with the authority to deliver a safe, legal, and regulated sports betting option to Canadians and empower them to enact strong regulatory standards on responsible gambling, age and identity verification to ensure minors cannot participate, and controls to prevent match fixing and protect the integrity of sport,” said Paul Burns, President & CEO of the CGA.

We are close to making Bill C-218 a reality and allowing provinces and stakeholders to provide #bettersportsbetting. We thank the Senators for the serious attention they are giving this matter, and we look forward to getting the Bill across the finish line together! Visit bettersportsbetting.ca to learn more.

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that works to advance the evolution of Canada’s gaming industry. The association’s mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.

