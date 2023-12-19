Canadian freshman signs Generation Adidas deal, touted to go high in MLS draft

Canadian forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes has signed a Generation Adidas contract, meaning he will likely go high in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft.

The University of Maryland freshman was joined by University of Virginia freshman forward Stephen Annor Gyamfi in signing the Generation Adidas deal, a contract that does not count against the salary cap of the team they go to.

Oregon State University forward Logan Farrington and Lipscomb University forward Tyrese Spicer also enter Tuesday's three-round draft as pre-signed seniors.

Canadian internationals Tajon Buchanan (2019), Cyle Larin (2015), Richie Laryea (2016), Dayne St. Clair (2019) and Moïse Bombito (2023) all began their professional careers as Generation Adidas signings.

Larin was taken first overall in the 2015 draft by Orlando City SC.

Toronto FC holds the first pick Thursday. Stewart-Baynes is from Toronto.

Stewart-Baynes was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after scoring three goals and adding seven assists in 14 matches. His 10 combined goals and assists were the most by a Maryland freshman since current Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson totalled 11 in 2015.

Stewart-Baynes comes from a sporting family. Brother Khamal Stewart-Baynes runs track for the University of Miami while N’Keal Harry, another brother, is a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

Stewart-Baynes, who spent the 2022 season with Vaughan Azzurri’s under-19 team, signed a developmental contact with the CPL's Halifax Wanderers in March. League rules allow clubs to sign up to four such contracts with Canadian under-18 players, who can appear in up to six matches in a season.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 20-23

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press