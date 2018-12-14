Canadian freestyle skiers Karker, Sharpe go 1-2 at Dew Tour opener

Canadian freestyle skier Rachael Karker claimed gold at her first Dew Tour event on Friday in Breckenridge, Colo.

The rookie on Canada's World Cup team soared to the top of the leaderboard in the women's modified superpipe with a third-run score of 87.33, ahead of teammate and Olympic gold medallist Cassie Sharpe (84.67).

Watch Karker's victory:

American Devin Logan rounded out the podium with a score of 71.00.

"I didn't really have any expectations today, I just wanted to do well. It took me awhile to get used to this modified pipe and I'm happy to have been able to do two runs like those," said the 21-year-old Karker.

A Canadian has now won in back-to-back years in this event, as Sharpe was the 2017 winner before adding the title of Olympic champion at Pyeongchang in February.

Watch Sharpe claim silver:

"I told myself to go with what I know, go back to my basic stuff and I'm happy that it worked," Sharpe said.